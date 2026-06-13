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Celebration and Chaos in Streets Marks Knicks Game 4 Comeback

Amid the jubilation, there were problems when over 10,000 people converged around Bryant Park. Ultimately over 50 people were taken into custody, continuing a growing pattern of rowdiness and mayhem.

| 13 Jun 2026 | 10:55
    Traffic was temporarily blocked on Avenue A with fans chanting “Knicks, Knicks, Knicks” and “Go New York, Go New York, Go!” after the home teams miraculous win over the Spurs in Game 4 of the NBA Playoffs.
    Traffic was temporarily blocked on Avenue A with fans chanting “Knicks, Knicks, Knicks” and “Go New York, Go New York, Go!” after the home teams miraculous win over the Spurs in Game 4 of the NBA Playoffs. ( Photo: Kirk Kelly)
    Fans climb aboard a stationary FDNY truck in the East Village celebrating the biggest comeback win in NBA playoff history.
    Fans climb aboard a stationary FDNY truck in the East Village celebrating the biggest comeback win in NBA playoff history. ( Photo: Will Thalhimer)
    Violence by a mob directed against a San Anton.io Spurs fan marred some of the celebrations on June 10 after the Knicks comeback. Above is screenshot of one of the four unidentified attackers that the NYPD is seeking.
    Violence by a mob directed against a San Anton.io Spurs fan marred some of the celebrations on June 10 after the Knicks comeback. Above is screenshot of one of the four unidentified attackers that the NYPD is seeking. ( Photo: NYPD)
    Footage of another one of the four unidentified suspects that the NYPD is seeking for a brutal assault on a San Antonio Spurs fan after the Knicks victory on June 10.
    Footage of another one of the four unidentified suspects that the NYPD is seeking for a brutal assault on a San Antonio Spurs fan after the Knicks victory on June 10. ( Photo: NYPD)

Basketball fans poured into the streets in the late hours of Wednesday June 10th after the Knicks rallied for a historic 29-point comeback, defeating the San Antonio Spurs 107-106, to take a 3-1 NBA Finals series lead. Emotions were high for Knicks fans after another cancelled watch party and poor shooting percentages in the early part of the game.

Fans piled into the streets all over Manhattan, including St. Marks Place, to celebrate. The chanting crowds could not be dispersed, only making way for the Sanitation Department with enthusiastic truck drivers and the FDNY smoking celebratory cigars. A few fans risked a bit more, climbing scaffolding to get a proper view of the mob.

Closer to the arena, fans were more unruly, based on reports of fans scaling light poles, hurling items at officers, and pulling signs from the street following the team’s loss to the San Antonio Spurs two days earlier. One fan waited outside the Spurs hotel after their recent loss, targeting star forward-center Victor Wembanyama with raw eggs, hitting him on the head.

Several unidentified individuals were involved in an altercation following the Spurs' upset victory in Game Three. Around midnight, the 39-year-old male victim was heading to his hotel on West 47th Street after the game when a group of suspected Knicks supporters approached and surrounded him.

“The individuals proceeded to punch and kick the victim about the body and forcibly removed a black San Antonio Spurs #21 basketball jersey from his body,” according to a police spokesperson. Near the scene of the assault, at Bryant Park, the police made 21 arrests during a watch party. The rowdiness continued after the stunning game four victory on June 10 when 56 people were taken into custody following brawls at Bryant Park. Police said five officers were injured.

A watch party outside Madison Square Garden was cancelled about two hours before game time, but fans began congregating outside the frozen zone which ended on West 35th St.

Before Game Four, Knicks Legend Clyde Frazier asked what a victory would mean, commented, “It would mean Earl [Monroe] and I would never have to pay for another drink.”

“When we played, we knew we played in the greatest city in the world, the world's most famous arena, and unequivocally the greatest fan base in the world, so our fans deserve another championship,” he said.