Basketball fans poured into the streets in the late hours of Wednesday June 10th after the Knicks rallied for a historic 29-point comeback, defeating the San Antonio Spurs 107-106, to take a 3-1 NBA Finals series lead. Emotions were high for Knicks fans after another cancelled watch party and poor shooting percentages in the early part of the game.

Fans piled into the streets all over Manhattan, including St. Marks Place, to celebrate. The chanting crowds could not be dispersed, only making way for the Sanitation Department with enthusiastic truck drivers and the FDNY smoking celebratory cigars. A few fans risked a bit more, climbing scaffolding to get a proper view of the mob.

Closer to the arena, fans were more unruly, based on reports of fans scaling light poles, hurling items at officers, and pulling signs from the street following the team’s loss to the San Antonio Spurs two days earlier. One fan waited outside the Spurs hotel after their recent loss, targeting star forward-center Victor Wembanyama with raw eggs, hitting him on the head.

Several unidentified individuals were involved in an altercation following the Spurs' upset victory in Game Three. Around midnight, the 39-year-old male victim was heading to his hotel on West 47th Street after the game when a group of suspected Knicks supporters approached and surrounded him.

“The individuals proceeded to punch and kick the victim about the body and forcibly removed a black San Antonio Spurs #21 basketball jersey from his body,” according to a police spokesperson. Near the scene of the assault, at Bryant Park, the police made 21 arrests during a watch party. The rowdiness continued after the stunning game four victory on June 10 when 56 people were taken into custody following brawls at Bryant Park. Police said five officers were injured.

A watch party outside Madison Square Garden was cancelled about two hours before game time, but fans began congregating outside the frozen zone which ended on West 35th St.

Before Game Four, Knicks Legend Clyde Frazier asked what a victory would mean, commented, “It would mean Earl [Monroe] and I would never have to pay for another drink.”

“When we played, we knew we played in the greatest city in the world, the world's most famous arena, and unequivocally the greatest fan base in the world, so our fans deserve another championship,” he said.