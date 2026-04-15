Chelsea & Downtown Manhattan Events: Apr. 16-22

Thursday, April 16th

Chelsea

Juggling Class: The Bryant Park Jugglers provide free classes in the park throughout the year. Join in for a quick lesson, stay for the whole time, or just enjoy watching them put their skills to the test. 12:00 p.m. Bryant Park, Library Terrace, Fifth Avenue, New York, NY (212) 768-4242.

Downtown

NYC Ska Orchestra: Come to Joe’s Pub to see this 20-piece big band that creates and performs original compositions and arrangements of songs from the culturally-iconic Jamaican music styles of ska, mento, rock steady, reggae and jazz of the 1950s, ‘60s and ‘70s. Shows at 7:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Joe’s Pub, 425 Lafayette Street, New York, NY (212) 539-8500.

Friday, April 17th

Downtown

Free Pop-Up Dance Classes with Ailey Extension: Join in free pop-up dance classes at the Whitney during Free Friday Nights. For this one, instructor Luz “The Odyssey” Guzman will be teaching a voguing class. Stay awhile to enjoy access to Whitney Biennial 2026, food and drinks for purchase from Frenchette Bakery, and more. 7:00 p.m. Whitney Museum of American Art, 99 Gansevoort Street, New York, NY (212) 570-3600.

Chelsea

Pastel Painting Workshop with NYAC: Join the New York Adventure Club for an after-hours pastel painting workshop at the AKC Museum of the Dog led by award-winning artist Karen Miura and her dog, Lucy. 6:00 p.m. AKC Museum of the Dog, 101 Park Avenue, New York, NY (212) 696-8360.

Saturday, April 18th

Chelsea

Weekly Storytime: Join Barnes & Noble Union Square at its second floor children’s section for its Weekly Storytime. The store’s booksellers will read some of their favorite picture books, featuring a mix of popular classics and exciting new stories. This event is free and open to the public. 11:00 a.m. Barnes & Noble Union Square, 33 East 17th Street, New York, NY (212) 253-0810.

Downtown

Marie-Claire Giraud: Come to PAC to celebrate the release of Giraud’s new album. A Bronx-raised soprano of Dominican heritage, Giraud moves across opera, jazz, and musical theater, bringing a rich vocal palette and dynamic stage presence to each. 7:00 p.m. Perelman Performing Arts Center, 251 Fulton Street, New York, NY (212) 266-3000.

Sunday, April 19th

Downtown

Midwood x Nakshatra Concert: Klezmer Meets Indian Classical: Join the Museum at Eldridge Street in welcoming Jake Shulman-Ment and his Yiddish folk band, Midwood, in collaboration with Nakshatra, an Indian Carnatic violin duo, featuring Trina Basu and Arun Ramamurthy. 3:00 p.m. Museum at Eldridge Street, 12 Eldridge Street, New York, NY (212) 219-0302.

Chelsea

World Premiere of Fireflies and Fault Lines: Playwright Brian S. Brijbag, Esq. and Director Santiago Pinkney are proud to announce the World Premiere of “Fireflies and Fault Lines,” a new one-act play debuting at the Backdoor to Broadway Theatre Festival. 6:30 p.m. The Sargent Theatre (American Theatre of Actors), 314 West 54th Street, New York, NY (212) 581-3044.

Monday, April 20th

Chelsea

Steve Schirripa + Michael Imperioli: ‘WillieBoy Eats the World’: Join the Strand for a release event with actor and best-selling author Steve Schirripa, discussing his new children’s book “WillieBoy Eats the World.” 7:00 p.m. Strand Book Store’s 3rd floor Rare Book Room, 828 Broadway, New York, NY (212) 473-1452.

Downtown

Senior Group Exercise: Strengthen the whole body from warm-up to cool-down with various fun exercises. The instructor will lead you in rhythmic movement and aerobics, balance and coordination exercises, as well as strength training. 10:30 a.m. Battery Park City Authority, 6 River Terrace, New York, NY (212) 417-2000.

Tuesday, April 21st

Chelsea

Madison Square Park Garden Walk: Join Madison Square Park in celebrating earth month and discover the most vibrant floral collection. Kick off earth month by taking a walk with its horticulture team. Over 10,000 spring bulbs bloom in Madison Square Park each spring, so join in and learn about the vast floral collection such as tulips, hyacinths, daffodils, redbuds, camellias and more. 5:30 p.m. Madison Square Park, Reflecting Pool, New York, NY (212) 520-7600.

Downtown

Lapsit Storytime: Baby Storytime: Visit the NYPL for a special time to bond with your little one and meet other caregivers. You will explore the joys of books, songs, and gentle movement in addition to building early learning skills you can practice at home. 10:30 a.m. Mulberry Street Library, 10 Jersey Street, New York, NY (212) 966-3424.

Wednesday, April 22nd

Chelsea

Michael Sarian, Trumpet Celebrating Jazz and Armenian Heritage: Come to the National Arts Club to see trumpeter, composer and 2026 NAC Artist Fellow Michael Sarian who has been praised for his “unique compositional and instrumental voice.” 7:00 p.m. National Arts Club, 5 Gramercy Park South, New York, NY (212) 475-3424.

Downtown

Family Storytime with Chatham Square: Join Chatham Square librarians to share songs, rhymes and favorite read-aloud books for the whole family. 10:30 a.m. Chatham Square Library, 33 East Broadway, New York, NY (212) 964-6598.