Chelsea & Downtown Manhattan Events: Apr. 23-29

Thursday, April 23rd

Chelsea

Classic Harbor Line collaborates with The Jazz Gallery: This monthlong limited series is held on Tuesday and Thursday evenings, featuring young jazz artists like Dominican-American saxophonist and composer Alfredo Colón performing with the Manhattan skyline at dusk as their backdrop. 6:30 pm. Classic Harbor Line, 62 Chelsea Piers Pier 62, New York, NY (212) 627-1825.

Downtown

Counting Peas and Pouring Wax: Historical Yiddish Divination Workshop: Join the Museum at Eldridge Street in its 1887 Main Sanctuary for a hands-on divination class with Yiddish scholar Mikhl Yashinsky. 6:00 p.m. Museum at Eldridge Street, 12 Eldridge Street, New York, NY (212) 219-0302.

Friday, April 24th

Downtown

Adult Zumba: Join in on easy-to-follow Latin dance choreography while working on your balance, coordination and range of motion. Bring your friends and come prepared for enthusiastic instruction, a little strength training and a lot of fun. 10:30 a.m. Battery Park City Authority, 6 River Terrace, New York, NY (212) 417-2000.

Chelsea

Intrepid Museum’s Astronomy Night: This event features fun-filled and educational experiences for the whole family. Don’t miss special programming, including a live, onsite broadcast of the Museum’s Astro Live program with space professionals, demonstrations by Museum educators, a special Artemis II-themed art gallery exhibit, and stargazing on our flight deck with observers from the Amateur Astronomers Association. 5:30 p.m. Intrepid Museum, Pier 86, West 46th Street and 12th Avenue, New York, NY (212) 245-0072.

Saturday, April 25th

Chelsea

High Line Tour: From Freight to Flowers: Hear the story behind New York City’s park in the sky. Join the High Line Docents, volunteer guides who offer an insider’s perspective on the park’s history, design and landscape. Spots are awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. 12:00 p.m. High Line, Gansevoort Street entrance, New York, NY (212) 500-6035.

Downtown

Corned Beef (and Other Arguments): Come see this duo comedy about an Irish immigrant and a Jewish immigrant journeying to the New World where they find themselves unexpected co-owners of the same Corned Beef delicatessen. 8:00 p.m. Theater For the New City, 155 First Avenue, New York, NY (212) 254-1109.

Sunday, April 26th

Downtown

American Storytellers: Bob Dylan & Bruce Springsteen: Singer-songwriter Dustin Lowman performs a wide array of the two troubadours’ material, from classics to deep cuts, reflecting on where the songs came from and what made them such powerful responses to crisis. 6:00 p.m. Cafe Wha?, 115 MacDougal Street, New York, NY (212) 254-3706.

Chelsea

Speakeasy, Die Softly: Immersive Murder Mystery at Carmine’s: The Murder Mystery Company, as seen on “Shark Tank,” presents their murder mystery dinner at Carmine’s. This show is written by Scott Cramton, featuring original songs and lyrics by Tom Fitzstephens, Dave Cowie and Gavin Brown. Step back in time to the 1920’s for a dinner held at the Lou Zar Speakeasy. Act as a suspect or work as a detective and find out who took a member of the mob for a ride. Dine on a three-course meal while watching a mystery unfold before your eyes. Dressing up in 1920’s attire is recommended, but not required. 5:00 p.m. Carmine’s Times Square, 200 West 44th Street, New York, NY (212) 221-3800

Monday, April 27th

Chelsea

Jim Caruso’s Cast Party: Come to Birdland for this weekly soirée that has brought a sprinkling of Broadway glitz and urbane wit every Monday night since 1993. This is an impromptu variety show that allows the crowd to rub elbows with show biz superstars and up-and-comers, and even take a turn at the grand piano. The performers are backed by Billy Stritch on piano, Steve Doyle on bass and Daniel Glass on drums, under the watchful eye of Jim Caruso. 9:30 p.m. Birdland Jazz Club, 315 West 44th Street, New York, NY (212) 581-3080.

Downtown

Mozart for Munchkins Symphony Superstars: Join Chatham Square Library’s children’s staff and a team of professional musicians for an interactive family concert experience. Families will be introduced to the violin, viola, cello, piano, french horn, trombone, trumpet, clarinet, and more. From jazz to classical, world music, bluegrass and more, this program showcases different genres and gives kids a chance to get up close and personal with the instruments. 10:30 a.m. Chatham Square Library, 33 East Broadway, New York, NY (212) 964-6598.

Tuesday, April 28th

Chelsea

Madison Square Park: The Gilded Age, Before, & Beyond: Join Executive Director Holly Leicht to explore the colorful history of Madison Square Park and the surrounding neighborhood. From pre-colonial times to today, the park has been at the center of social, cultural and political happenings in New York City. Look forward to tidbits about local figures, fun facts and light exercise as you journey to the past throughout the park. 5:30 p.m. Madison Square Park, Northwest entrance at 5th Avenue and 26th Street, New York, NY (212) 520-7600.

Downtown

NY Songwriters Collective Showcase: Join the New York Songwriters Collective for an evening of original music with member performers. 6:00 p.m. The Bitter End, 147 Bleecker Street, New York, NY (212) 673-7030.

Wednesday, April 29th

Chelsea

Baby and Toddler Storytime: Join the NYPL to hear stories, sing songs and get those wiggles out as you help your active baby/toddler build important early learning skills. 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Kips Bay Library, 446 Third Avenue, New York, NY (212) 683-2520.

Downtown

Exhibition Tour: Whitney Biennial 2026: The 82nd edition of the Whitney Biennial—the longest-running survey of contemporary art in the United States—features work of 56 artists, duos and collectives. 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. Whitney Museum of American Art, 99 Gansevoort Street, New York, NY (212) 570-3600.