Chelsea & Downtown Manhattan Events: Apr. 30-May 6

Thursday, April 30th

Chelsea

‘The Paris Novel’: An Evening with Ruth Reichl: Come to the National Arts Club to celebrate the new novel from bestselling writer Ruth Reichl—the former editor of Gourmet and New York Times restaurant critic. 6:30 p.m. National Arts Club, 5 Gramercy Park South, New York, NY (212) 475-3424.

Downtown

Little Movers Storytime: Join the library to hear stories, sing songs and get those wiggles out as you help your active child build important early learning skills. Discover ways to promote early literacy at home and meet other caregivers in the neighborhood. This is best for new walkers, toddlers or children at this developmental stage. 10:30 a.m. Mulberry Street Library, 10 Jersey Street, New York, NY (212) 966-3424.

Friday, May 1st

Downtown

Free Friday Nights at the Whitney: Join the Museum for free admission, music and special programming. Though admission is free, tickets are required and capacity is limited. 5:00 p.m. Whitney Museum of American Art, 99 Gansevoort Street, New York, NY (212) 570-3600.

Chelsea

Birdland Big Band: Every Friday, and for two headlining weeks a year, the BBB plays an original mix of jazz, funk, Brazilian, Latin and world music for sold-out audiences. Featured weekly guest artists drop-in from television bands and pop music touring bands. 5:30 p.m. Birdland Jazz Club, 315 West 44th Street, New York, NY (212) 581-3080.

Saturday, May 2nd

Chelsea

LEGO ‘Star Wars’ Build Event: Join Barnes & Noble in Union Square for this LEGO Star Wars event, which is ideal for children ages 4 through 10, but welcomes LEGO enthusiasts of all ages. 3:00 p.m. Barnes & Noble Union Square, 33 East 17th Street, New York, NY (212) 253-0810.

Downtown

Movies Under the Palms: ‘The Wizard of Oz’: Bring family or friends to the Winter Garden to experience Movies Under the Palms featuring a lineup of feel-good, throwback films and sing along favorites that both kids and grown-ups will enjoy. 1:00 p.m. Winter Garden at Brookfield Place, 230 Vesey Street, New York, NY (212) 978-1673.

Sunday, May 3rd

Downtown

Print Your Own Mother’s Day Card at Bowne & Co.: Looking for a special Mother’s Day gift? Come to Bowne & Co. to join the talented designers in creating a festive Mother’s Day card using the Museum’s 19th century historical printing equipment. 12:00 p.m. Bowne & Co. at The South Street Seaport Museum, 213 Water Street, New York, NY (212) 748-8600.

Chelsea

ARTECHOUSE: Blooming Wonders - A Celebration of Spring: Designed by the ARTECHOUSE Studio, Blooming Wonders is a captivating, multi-sensory journey that celebrates the beauty of nature through the lens of technology. Through May 31st. 12:00 p.m. Chelsea Market, 75 9th Avenue, New York, NY (212) 652-2111.

Monday, May 4th

Chelsea

TASTE Live at Rizzoli with David Lebovitz: Visit Rizzoli to celebrate “The Great Book of Chocolate, Revised” by acclaimed cookbook author and pastry chef David Lebovitz, the latest edition of everybody’s favorite connoisseur of all things chocolate. 6:00 p.m. Rizzoli Bookstore, 1133 Broadway, New York, NY (212) 759-2424.

Downtown

Senior Group Exercise: Strengthen the whole body from warm-up to cool-down with various fun exercises. The instructor will lead you in rhythmic movement and aerobics, balance and coordination exercises, as well as strength training. 10:30 a.m. Battery Park City Authority, 6 River Terrace, New York, NY (212) 417-2000.

Tuesday, May 5th

Chelsea

Stargazing on the High Line: Head to the High Line each Tuesday night for a walk along the park and a chance to take a closer look at the stars. Peer through high-powered telescopes provided by the knowledgeable members of the Amateur Astronomers Association to see rare celestial sights. No experience is necessary and telescopes will be provided between sunset and park closure. 8:15 p.m. High Line, Gansevoort Street entrance, New York, NY (212) 500-6035.

Downtown

NYPL After School: Come to this free drop-in program for kids ages 6 through 12. Join tutors and Teen Reading Ambassadors for homework help, reading recommendations, writing, STEAM and enrichment activities—and even snacks. 3:00 p.m. Seward Park Library, 192 East Broadway, New York, NY 212-477-6770.

Wednesday, May 6th

Chelsea

Sarah Dessen + Tamara Fuentes: ‘Change of Plans’: Join the Strand for a launch event with #1 New York Times bestselling author Sarah Dessen, discussing her new novel “Change of Plans.” Moderating this discussion is entertainment editor at Cosmopolitan Tamara Fuentes. 7:00 p.m. Strand Book Store’s 3rd floor Rare Book Room, 828 Broadway, New York, NY (212) 473-1452.

Downtown

Walking Tour: Jewish Lower East Side: Stroll through the neighborhood’s 100-year-old history. A century ago, the Lower East Side saw unparalleled growth as waves of immigrants settled, prayed, played, worked, shopped and attended school in this neighborhood as they built their new lives in a new land. Today, there are signs of the past hidden within the modern streets. See how many of these historic places have been transformed, repurposed or restored. 2:30 a.m. Museum at Eldridge Street, 12 Eldridge Street, New York, NY (212) 219-0302.