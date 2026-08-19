Chelsea & Downtown Manhattan Events: Aug. 20 - 26

Thursday, August 20th

Chelsea

Sensory Station: Come to the Kid’s Area at Bryant Park on Thursdays for a sensory-filled adventure where Splat Lab’s experienced instructors will lead kids through a rotation of engaging stations of crafts and hands-on activities designed to inspire imagination and playful discovery. 11:30 a.m. Bryant Park, 40th Street side of the park between Fifth and Sixth Avenues, New York, NY (212) 768-4242.

Downtown

Kaleidoscope of Us: Celebrating 250 Years of America: Illumination NYC’s temporary art installation immerses visitors in an interactive journey through the rich history and diverse cultures of the United States, while envisioning the possibilities of the future. On view all day until Sept 21st. Little West Street at 2nd Place, New York, NY (212) 417-2000.

Friday, August 21st

Downtown

Final Fantasy Fandom Night: An Unofficial Anime NYC Afterparty & Concert with Midgar Messengers: Join the Bitter End after Anime NYC for an evening of Final Fantasy & JRPG jazz music and a cosplay showcase. Featuring the six piece band, Midgar Messengers, which has opened for Button Masher and holds a monthly residency in Bushwick. 7:00 p.m. The Bitter End, 147 Bleecker Street, New York, NY (212) 673-7030.

Chelsea

Melissa Rauch at City Winery: Melissa Rauch, best known for her role as Bernadette on “The Big Bang Theory,” returns to her first love, stand-comedy. 7:30 p.m. City Winery, 25 11th Avenue, New York, NY (646) 751-6033.

Saturday, August 22nd

Chelsea

Artist Talk at the High Line: Join in a conversation between artist Derek Fordjour and Cecilia Alemani, Donald R. Mullen, Jr. Director & Chief Curator of High Line Art, as they discuss Fordjour’s two High Line Commissions, Backbreaker Double, located adjacent to the High Line at 22nd Street, and Archetypes I, II, and III, situated on the park between 25th and 26th Streets. 3:00 p.m. High Line, Gansevoort Street entrance, New York, NY (212) 500-6035.

Downtown

Exhibition Tour: Whitney Biennial 2026: The 82nd edition of the Whitney Biennial—the longest-running survey of contemporary art in the United States—features work of 56 artists, duos and collectives. 2:00 p.m. Whitney Museum of American Art, 99 Gansevoort Street, New York, NY (212) 570-3600.

Sunday, August 23rd

Downtown

Family Activities at the Seaport Museum: Take part in fun activities for the whole family on your visit to the Seaport Museum. Timely hands-on activities and engagement stations for visitors of all ages provide creative opportunities that illuminate history and life at sea while enhancing your visit to the Seaport Museum galleries, the tall ship Wavertree, and the lightship Ambrose. 11:00 a.m. Seaport Museum, 207 Water Street, New York, NY (212) 732-8257.

Chelsea

Library Adventure: Join staff from the Andrew Heiskell Braille and Talking Book Library for an exciting, hands-on program dedicated to creating, making friends, and having a fun time at the library. 2:45 p.m. Andrew Heiskell Braille and Talking Book Library, 40 West 20th Street, New York, NY (212) 206-5400.

Monday, August 24th

Chelsea

Dr. Sasha Hamdani + Tamsen Fadal: Too Sensitive: Join the Strand for a release event with board-certified psychiatrist Dr. Sasha Hamdani, discussing her new book, “Too Sensitive.” 7:00 p.m. Strand Book Store’s 3rd floor Rare Book Room, 828 Broadway, New York, NY (212) 473-1452.

Downtown

Dez Duron at Joe’s Pub: Duron brings his signature crooner style, as seen in Broadway’s Maybe Happy Ending to Joe’s Pub. A night filled with the American Songbook, Broadway favorites, modern classics as well as new original music all performed with a beautiful lively jazz band. Shows at 7:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Joe’s Pub, 425 Lafayette Street, New York, NY (212) 539-8500.

Tuesday, August 25th

Chelsea

Madison Square Park: The Gilded Age, Before, & Beyond: Join Executive Director Holly Leicht to explore the colorful history of Madison Square Park and the surrounding neighborhood. 5:30 p.m. Madison Square Park, Northwest Entrance at 26th Street & 5th Avenue, New York, NY (212) 520-7600.

Downtown

NYPL Storytime Under the Trees: Washington Square Park’s friends from The New York Public Library’s Hudson Branch bring the library to little ones. Read books together under the trees. 11:00 a.m. Washington Square Park, East Alcove Seating Area, New York, NY hello@washingtonsqpark.org.

Wednesday, August 26th

Downtown

Baby Art: Bring your little artist to the library to explore open-ended ways to promote early learning through art. 11:00 a.m. Battery Park City Library, 175 North End Avenue, New York, NY (212) 790-3499.

Chelsea

Villa Coco by Andrew Sean Greer: Join Rizzoli for a conversation with author Andrew Sean Greer, to celebrate his book, a witty yet insightful meditation on what you give and take and becoming who you’ve always wanted to be. He will be in conversation with Edoardo Ballerini, followed by a signing. 6:00 p.m. Rizzoli Bookstore, 1133 Broadway, New York, NY (212) 759-2424.