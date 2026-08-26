Chelsea & Downtown Manhattan Events: Aug. 27 - Sept. 2

Thursday, August 27th

Chelsea

Shingle Style Houses:The Evolution of an Inventive Architecture: Join Rizzoli for a conversation with John R. DaSilva to celebrate his new book, a comprehensive survey of historical and modern American shingle style homes. He will be in conversation with Thomas A. Kligerman and Michael O. McClung. The discussion will be moderated by Kyle Hoepner and followed by a signing. 6:00 p.m. Rizzoli Bookstore, 1133 Broadway, New York, NY (212) 759-2424.

Downtown

Thursday Jazz: Visit Sant Ambroeus at Brookfield Place for live jazz al fresco in the garden. 5:00 p.m. Sant Ambroeus at Brookfield Place, 230 Vesey Street, New York, NY (212) 732-0907.

Friday, August 28th

Downtown

Family Friday Afternoons: Drop-In Crafts: Come to the Jackie Robinson Museum for an afternoon of creativity and art making inspired by the life and legacy of Jackie and Rachel Robinson. 2:00 p.m. Jackie Robinson Museum, One Hudson Square Building, 75 Varick Street, New York, NY (866) 454-3772.

Chelsea

Movie Night at the Intrepid: ‘An American Tail: Fievel Goes West’: This summer, the Intrepid Museum marks the 250th anniversary of the United States with a special edition of its annual Summer Movie Series. Guests are invited to bring lawn chairs, picnic baskets and blankets to enjoy the featured film, “An American Tail: Fievel Goes West,” underneath the stars. Screenings are free and open to the public. 7:00 p.m. Intrepid Museum, Pier 86, West 46th Street and 12th Avenue, New York, NY (212) 245-0072.

Saturday, August 29th

Chelsea

Weekly Storytime: Join Barnes & Noble Union Square at its second floor children’s section for its Weekly Storytime. The store’s booksellers will read some of their favorite picture books, featuring a mix of popular classics and exciting new stories. This event is free and open to the public. 11:00 a.m. Barnes & Noble Union Square, 33 East 17th Street, New York, NY (212) 253-0810.

Downtown

Carla Patullo & The Scorchio Quartet: A Dreamlike Realm... with special guest Martha Wainwright: Come see Carla Patullo and the Scorchio Quartet for their intimate reunion performance. The evening will feature music from their consecutive Grammy-winning albums. 7:00 p.m. Joe’s Pub, 425 Lafayette Street, New York, NY (212) 539-8500.

Sunday, August 30th

Downtown

Walking Tour: Jewish Lower East Side: Stroll through the neighborhood’s 100-year-old history. A century ago, the Lower East Side saw unparalleled growth as waves of immigrants settled, prayed, played, worked, shopped and attended school in this neighborhood as they built their new lives in a new land. Today, there are signs of the past hidden within the modern streets. See how many of these historic places have been transformed, repurposed or restored. 10:30 a.m. Museum at Eldridge Street, 12 Eldridge Street, New York, NY (212) 219-0302.

Chelsea

US Open Match Screenings at Chelsea Market: Watch US Open match screenings live at Chelsea Market daily. Grab a bite and enjoy. 11:00 a.m. Chelsea Market, 75 9th Avenue, New York, NY (212) 652-2111.

Monday, August 31st

Chelsea

Chris Olsen + Dylan Mulvaney: ‘I Think My Therapist Hates Me’: Join the Strand for a release event with award-winning digital creator Chris Olsen, discussing his new memoir, “I Think My Therapist Hates Me.” Moderating this discussion is actress, comedian and content creator Dylan Mulvaney. 7:00 p.m. Strand Book Store’s 3rd floor Rare Book Room, 828 Broadway, New York, NY (212) 473-1452.

Downtown

Pétanque in the Park: NYC’s oldest running Pétanque club will teach you this French lawn bowling game from the early 20th century. 1:00 p.m. Washington Square Park, Pétanque Court, New York, NY hello@washingtonsqpark.org.

Tuesday, September 1st

Chelsea

Morning Birding Tour: Discover the surprising diversity of birds that call Bryant Park home during migratory season, with guided tours led by environmental educator and urban naturalist Gabriel Willow. Past sightings include warblers, tanagers, vireos, thrushes and even a Chuck-will’s-widow. 8:00 a.m. Bryant Park, Info kiosk, 6th Avenue across from 41st Street, New York, NY (212) 768-4242.

Downtown

Open Play: Join in a library playdate and meet other caregivers as we explore developmentally appropriate play materials in a safe, warm, and joyful environment. 10:30 a.m. Mulberry Street Library, 10 Jersey Street, New York, NY (212) 966-3424

Wednesday, September 2nd

Downtown

Elements of Nature Drawing: Embolden your artwork amidst the flower-filled and seasonally evolving palette of Battery Park City’s gardens. An artist-educator will provide ideas and instruction. 2:00 p.m. Wagner Park, 20 Battery Place, New York, NY (212) 417-2000.

Chelsea

High Line Tour: From Freight to Flowers: Hear the story behind New York City’s park in the sky. Join the High Line Docents, volunteer guides who offer an insider’s perspective on the park’s history, design and landscape. Spots are awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. 10:00 a.m. High Line, Gansevoort Street entrance, New York, NY (212) 500-6035.