Chelsea & Downtown Manhattan Events: Aug. 6-12

Thursday, August 6th

Chelsea

OCCUPATION: The Meganne George Women’s Work Short Play Festival: New Perspectives Theatre Company (NPTC) is pleased to announce its 18th annual Women’s Work Short Play Festival. The festival is comprised of six plays performed in two programs. 4:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. New Perspectives Studio, 458 West 37th Street, New York, NY 646-741-4044.

Downtown

Walking Tour: Jewish Lower East Side: Stroll through the neighborhood’s 100-year-old history. A century ago, the Lower East Side saw unparalleled growth as waves of immigrants settled, prayed, played, worked, shopped and attended school in this neighborhood as they built their new lives in a new land. Today, there are signs of the past hidden within the modern streets. See how many of these historic places have been transformed, repurposed or restored. 2:00 p.m. Museum at Eldridge Street, 12 Eldridge Street, New York, NY (212) 219-0302.

Friday, August 7th

Downtown

Washington Square Park Open Studio: Led by a local teaching artist, this drop-in class invites participants to explore creativity through hands-on artmaking under the shade of Scrabble Plaza’s trees. 1:00 p.m. Washington Square Park, Northwest Corner Seating Area, New York, NY (212) NEW-YORK.

Chelsea

Kids Magic Show at Bryant Park: A mix of magic, comedy, and silly fun with magician, juggler and balloon artist Looney Louie, this show keeps kids laughing and amazed from start to finish. 10:00 a.m. Bryant Park, 35 West 40th Street, New York, NY (212) 768-4242.

Saturday, August 8th

Chelsea

DL Hughley: DL Hughley is one of the most popular and highly recognized stand-up comedians on the road today. He can currently be heard as host of his own afternoon radio show “The DL Hughley Show” which is nationally syndicated in over 60 cities across the country. His 11th stand-up special “DL Hughley: Contrarian” is currently available on Netflix. 7:00 p.m. City Winery, 25 11th Avenue, New York, NY (646) 751-6033.

Downtown

Gino Sitson: Come to Joe’s Pub for an evening with Gino Sitson featuring Jody Redhage-Ferber on cello and voice, Alan Ferber on trombone, and Gino Sitson on voice, body percussion and compositions. Hear a concert which has roots in the African tradition with hints of classical European and American jazz. 7:00 p.m. Joe’s Pub, 425 Lafayette Street, New York, NY (212) 539-8500.

Sunday, August 9th

Downtown

Kaleidoscope of Us: Celebrating 250 Years of America: Illumination NYC’s temporary art installation immerses visitors in an interactive journey through the rich history and diverse cultures of the United States, while envisioning the possibilities of the future. On view all day until Sept 21st. Little West Street at 2nd Place, New York, NY (212) 417-2000.

Chelsea

Kami Garcia & Gabriel Picolo celebrate ‘Teen Titans: Together’: Join Barnes & Noble Union Square to welcome #1 New York Times bestselling author Kami Garcia and artist Gabriel Picolo to discuss their new young adult graphic novel. They will be in conversation with the host of DC Studios Showcase, Frankey Smith. 2:00 p.m. Barnes & Noble Union Square, 33 East 17th Street, New York, NY (212) 253-0810.

Monday, August 10th

Chelsea

Open Play: Join the NYPL for a library playdate and meet other caregivers as you explore developmentally appropriate play materials. 10:00 a.m. Kips Bay Library, 446 Third Avenue, New York, NY (212) 683-2520.

Downtown

Senior Group Exercise: Strengthen the whole body from warm-up to cool-down with various fun exercises. The instructor will lead you in rhythmic movement and aerobics, balance and coordination exercises, as well as strength training. 10:30 a.m. Battery Park City Authority, 6 River Terrace, New York, NY (212) 417-2000.

Tuesday, August 11th

Chelsea

Garden Walk at Madison Square Park: Each year, the horticulture staff plants thousands of annual plants with the help of volunteers as well as tropical plantings in the reflecting pool. They provide extensive blooms all summer long and many can be rehomed as houseplants. Come join a tour to explore these common annuals such as begonia, lantana, coleus and more. 5:30 p.m. Madison Square Park, Northern Reflecting Pool, New York, NY (212) 520-7600.

Downtown

Lapsit Storytime: Baby Storytime: Join the NYPL for a special time to bond with your little one and meet other caregivers. You will explore the joys of books, songs and gentle movement in addition to building early learning skills you can practice at home. 10:30 a.m. Mulberry Street Library, 10 Jersey Street, New York, NY (212) 966-3424.

Wednesday, August 12th

Downtown

Ripple Allstars: The band performs a monthly Grateful Dead residency at The Bitter End, featuring members Rennie Pincus, Colin Taber, Jordan Goldstein, Scott Gibson and Ray Kairys. 7:00 p.m. The Bitter End, 147 Bleecker Street, New York, NY (212) 673-7030.

Chelsea

High Line Tour: From Freight to Flowers: Hear the story behind New York City’s park in the sky. Join the High Line Docents, volunteer guides who offer an insider’s perspective on the park’s history, design and landscape. Spots are awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. 10:00 a.m. High Line, Gansevoort Street entrance, New York, NY (212) 500-6035.