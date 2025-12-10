Chelsea & Downtown Manhattan Events: Dec. 11-17

Thursday, Dec. 11

Chelsea

Loving II by Hugh Nini & Neal Treadwell: Join Rizzoli for a conversation with Hugh Nini and Neal Treadwell, a couple of 34 years, for the second installment of “Loving: A Photographic History of Men in Love, 1850s –1950s,” a collection of photographs that convey the unadulterated joy of being in love, starting from the earliest years of photography. 6 p.m. Rizzoli Bookstore, 1133 Broadway, New York, NY (212) 759-2424.

Downtown

Storytellers Society: Christmas Tour and Tasting: This Tenement Museum guided tour and tasting will begin in 1870 with a visit to Schneider’s Saloon amid the holiday preparations and public celebrations of German Christmas. Then journey to see the Baldizzis in the 1930s and the Saez Velezes in the 1960s to honor Italian and Puerto Rican Catholic Christmas rituals and how they evolved in New York. After the tour, culinary historian Sarah Lohman will lead a presentation and tasting of lebkuchen, a traditional German Christmas cookie, and modern Christmas treats from Lower East Side small businesses. 6 p.m. Tenement Museum, 103 Orchard St., New York, NY (877) 975-3786.

Friday, Dec. 12

Downtown

Adult Zumba: Join in on the fun featuring easy-to-follow Latin dance choreography while working on your balance, coordination, and range of motion. Bring your friends and come prepared for enthusiastic instruction, a little strength training, and a lot of fun. 10:30 a.m. Battery Park City Authority, 6 River Terrace, New York, NY (212) 417-2000.

Chelsea

Guest Choir at St. Patrick’s Cathedral: Plainfield Chamber Choir: Come to St. Patrick’s to hear the Plainfield Chamber Choir, a high school choir in Central Village, Conn., directed by Brian Stevenson. 1:45 p.m. St. Patrick’s Cathedral, Fifth Avenue between 50th and 51st streets, New York, NY (212) 753-2261.

Saturday, Dec. 13

Chelsea

Juggling Class: The Bryant Park Jugglers provide free classes in the park throughout the year. Join in for a quick lesson, stay for the whole time, or just enjoy watching them put their skills to the test. 11 a.m. Bryant Park, Library Terrace, Fifth Avenu and 42nd Street, New York, NY (212) 768-4242.

Downtown

Gimme Gimme Disco: Join in this DJ-based dance party playing all your favorite ABBA tracks, plus plenty of other disco hits from the ‘70s & ‘80s like the Bee Gees, Donna Summer, Cher, and so much more. 11 p.m. Le Poisson Rouge, 158 Bleecker St., New York, NY (212) 505-3474.

Sunday, Dec. 14

Downtown

Selfies with Santa: Everyone’s invited to Holiday Under the Palms at Brookfield Place to capture a complimentary selfie with Santa. Experience the magic of the holiday season with crafts, candy canes, and a sprinkle of merriment. 10 a.m. Brookfield Place, 230 Vesey St., New York, NY (212) 978-1673.

Chelsea

Motown Showdown: The Temptations vs The Supremes: Come to City Winery for this Motown tribute show with a twist. It’s the ultimate musical face-off between the smooth-stepping charm of The Temptations and the glamorous vocal fire of The Supremes. 7 p.m. City Winery, 25 11th Ave., New York, NY (646) 751-6033.

Monday, Dec. 15

Chelsea

Lapsit Storytime: Baby and Me: Join the NYPL for a special time to bond with your little one and meet other caregivers. You will explore the joys of movement, books, and songs, in addition to building early learning skills you can practice at home. Come prepared to sit with your child on your lap. 10:30 a.m. Stavros Niarchos Foundation Library, 455 Fifth Ave., New York, NY (212) 340-0863.

Downtown

Dez Duron: Christmas in New York: Dez Duron brings his signature crooner style, as seen in Broadway’s Maybe Happy Ending, to Joe’s Pub. This will be a night filled with holiday classics, American Songbook, Broadway favorites, modern tunes as well as new original music, all performed with a jazz band. Shows at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Joe’s Pub, 425 Lafayette St., New York, NY (212) 539-8500.

Tuesday, Dec. 16

Chelsea

Jane Austen Tea Party: A 250th Birthday Celebration: Come to the Strand Book Store for a tea party celebrating Jane Austen’s 250th birthday with authors Adelle Waldman, Brandon Taylor, and Jennifer Egan. 7 p.m. The Strand’s 3rd-floor Rare Book Room, 828 Broadway, New York, NY (212) 473-1452.

Downtown

Mah Jongg & More: Join a dedicated group of adult American Mah Jongg enthusiasts for friendly and informal games, or try your hand at other card and board games. Sets, cards, and games provided, or bring your own. 2 p.m. Battery Park City, 200 Rector Pl., New York, NY (212) 417-2000.

Wednesday, Dec. 17

Chelsea

December Sunset Art Tour | Larry Bell’s ‘Improvisations In the Park’: Visit Madison Square Park and join Tiera Ndlovu, assistant curator, for a free 15-minute tour of Larry Bell’s “Improvisations in the Park.” On view through March 15, Bell’s signature glass compositions reflect the park, surrounding buildings, and people walking by throughout the day. 4 p.m. Madison Square Park, Reflecting Pool, New York, NY (212) 520-7600.

Downtown

BMCC Live: Storytelling Live(s): Borough of Manhattan Community College presents free performances from their music, speech, communication, and theater arts departments each month at PAC. Performances will feature the college’s talented students showcasing a wide variety of contemporary and original material. 2:30 p.m. Perelman Performing Arts Center, 251 Fulton St., New York, NY (212) 266-3000.