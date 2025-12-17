Chelsea & Downtown Manhattan Events: Dec. 18-24

Thursday, Dec. 18

Chelsea

A City Singing at Christmas Concert: This year’s annual standing-room-only concert at St. Patrick’s Cathedral features Glen Cove High School Choir, Long Island; St. Charles Borromeo Choir, Harlem; Young People’s Chorus of New York, New York Symphonic Brass, and St. Patrick’s Cathedral Choir and Organists along with a special performance by Stephen Costello, tenor of The Metropolitan Opera. 7 p.m. St. Patrick’s Cathedral, Fifth Avenue between 50th and 51st streets, New York, NY, 212-753-2261.

Downtown

Moved to Groove: A Tribute to The Police featuring The Cafe Wha? House Band: Enjoy the musical stylings of The Police, performed by members of the Cafe Wha house band featuring: Andrew Lynch, Gene Taylor, Tom Wilson and Kevin Bowden. 7:00 p.m. Cafe Wha?, 115 MacDougal St., New York, NY, 212-254-3706.

Friday, Dec. 19

Downtown

Tai Chi: Improve balance, strength, and focus through gentle exercises. The sights and sounds of the river provide a serene background for the ancient flowing postures. 8:30 a.m. Battery Park City Authority, 6 River Terrace, New York, NY, 212-417-2000.

Chelsea

Bark After Dark: Happy Howlidays: This new after-hours series at the Museum of the Dog is where art, dogs, and community come together. Enjoy music, special activities, and playful surprises designed for both people and pups—all set against the backdrop of the museum’s one-of-a-kind collection. 6 p.m. AKC Museum of the Dog, 101 Park Ave., New York, NY, 212-696-8360.

Saturday, Dec. 20

Chelsea

High Line Tour: From Freight to Flowers: Hear the story behind New York City’s park in the sky. Join the High Line docents, volunteer guides who offer an insider’s perspective on the park’s history, design, and landscape. Spots are awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. 12 p.m. High Line, Gansevoort Street entrance, New York, NY, 212-500-6035.

Downtown

Justin Vivian Bond: Crushed Ice: Come to see Joe’s Pub’s 2025 Vanguard artist Justin Vivian Bond and band. Bond has appeared on Broadway, television, and nightclub stages, most notably a decades-long residency at Joe’s Pub, and in concert halls worldwide. 7 p.m. Joe’s Pub, 425 Lafayette St., New York, NY, 212-539-8500.

Sunday, Dec. 21

Downtown

Eldridge Arts & Learning: Chanukah: Join the Museum at Eldridge Street for a special program celebrating the Festival of Lights in its historic synagogue. This event will feature a family-friendly retelling of the Chanukah story and conclude with holiday crafts and games. 10 a.m. Museum at Eldridge Street, 12 Eldridge St., New York, NY, 212-219-0302.

Chelsea

Ice Skating at Bryant Park: Join The Rink this season at Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park. New York City’s largest free-admission ice skating rink is open daily through March 1. 8 a.m. Bryant Park, 42nd Street and Sixth Avenue, New York, NY.

Monday, Dec. 22

Chelsea

New Year’s Eve Wishing Wall: Whether it’s a personal goal, a dream for the future, or doing something for the very first time, these wishes are added to over a ton of confetti that floats down at midnight onto the revelers gathered in Times Square in celebration of the new year. Be a part of this most magical night by making your wish in person through the Wishing Wall in Times Square. 11 a.m. Times Square Plaza, New York, NY, 212-768-1560.

Downtown

Books and Rhymes: Come to the Jefferson Market Library for picture-book stories, rhymes, and songs for babies and toddlers. 10:30 a.m. Jefferson Market Library, 425 Sixth Ave., New York, NY, 212-243-4334.

Tuesday, Dec. 23

Chelsea

Family Storytime: Join the NYPL for a program with songs, rhymes, and favorite read-aloud books for a storytime that is fun for the whole family. 11 a.m. Columbus Library, 742 Tenth Ave., New York, NY, 212-586-5098.

Downtown

Mandarin Bilingual Storytime with Chatham Square: Come to the NYPL for a Mandarin/English bilingual storytime filled with songs, stories, and purposeful play. This event is recommended for children up to 5 years old with their caregivers. 10:30 a.m. Chatham Square Library, 33 East Broadway, New York, NY, 212-964-6598.

Wednesday, Dec. 24

Chelsea

Live Music—Sean the Cellist: Come to Chelsea Market to hear Sean Grissom, internationally known as “the Cajun Cellist,” who has performed his unique brand of country, Cajun, classical, swing, and rock music from the streets and subways of New York City to the concert halls of Europe and the Far East. 12 p.m. Chelsea Market, 75 Ninth Ave., New York, NY, 212-652-2111.

Downtown

Exhibition Tour: “Untitled” (America): Join in a gallery tour of The Whitney Museum’s current exhibition, which features renowned works from the museum’s collection alongside recent acquisitions, highlighting key ideas and approaches in American art from 1900 through the early 1980s. 1 p.m. Whitney Museum of American Art, 99 Gansevoort St., New York, NY, 212-570-3600.