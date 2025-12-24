Chelsea & Downtown Manhattan Events: Dec. 25-31

Thursday, Dec. 25

Chelsea

Harlem Gospel Choir Christmas Show: The world-famous Harlem Gospel Choir is the most renowned gospel choir in America and a preeminent gospel choir worldwide. The choir presents the finest singers and musicians from Harlem’s Black churches and the New York tristate area. 8 p.m. Sony Hall, 235 W. 46th St., New York, NY, 212-997-5123.

Downtown

Winter Concert: Yale Strom & Hot Pstromi—Music, Memories, Celebration: Every year, the Museum of Eldridge Street hosts a winter concert, bringing together folks of all ages to celebrate the holiday season in the most beautiful interior in New York City. This year, it welcomes back klezmer artist and scholar Yale Strom and his band, Hot Pstromi, who will mix classic Yiddish songs and klezmer melodies with original compositions. 2 p.m. Museum at Eldridge Street, 12 Eldridge St., New York, NY, 212-219-0302.

Friday, Dec. 26

Downtown

Sandra Bernhard: Caught Off Guard: Joe’s Pub at The Public will welcome back Sandra Bernhard this holiday season with “Caught Off Guard,” an evening of music, comedy, and stories in her signature unfiltered style. Shows at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Joe’s Pub, 425 Lafayette St., New York, NY, 212-539-8500.

Chelsea

Experience History in Virtual Reality: Step into immersive 3D recreations of USS Intrepid’s engineering spaces and learn firsthand how to run the engines, fuel the boilers, steer the ship, and more. 12 p.m. Intrepid Museum, Pier 86, W. 46th St. and Twelfth Avenue, New York, NY, 212-245-0072.

Saturday, Dec. 27

Chelsea

Family Storytime: Stories, Songs, and Rhymes for Little Ones: Join the NYPL for songs, rhymes, and favorite read-aloud books in this storytime that’s fun for the whole family. 10:30 a.m. Stavros Niarchos Foundation Library, 455 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY, 212-340-0863.

Downtown

Sensory-Friendly Storytime: This inclusive literacy program is designed to engage children through movement, music, active stories, sensory materials, and visual schedules. It is ideal for children with autism spectrum disorders, or any child that may have difficulty attending in large groups. 10:15 a.m. Seward Park Library, 192 East Broadway, New York, NY, 212-477-6770.

Sunday, Dec. 28

Downtown

Recycle Your Tree: Help Battery Park City stay green this holiday season and deposit your tree without decorations at your curb. Parks staff will pick up trees until Jan. 30. Trees are chipped and used for mulch in the parks of Battery Park City. Battery Park City Authority, 200 Liberty St., New York, NY, 212-417-2000.

Chelsea

New Year’s Eve Wishing Wall: Whether it’s a personal goal, a dream for the future, or doing something for the very first time, these wishes are added to over a ton of confetti that floats down at midnight onto the revelers gathered in Times Square in celebration of the new year. Be a part of this most magical night by making your wish in person through the Wishing Wall in Times Square. 11 a.m. Times Square Plaza, New York, NY, 212-768-1560.

Monday, Dec. 29

Chelsea

Breed Spotlight: Boxer: Get to know a dog breed at the AKC Museum of the Dog. Each month, it is highlighting one of the 200-plus breeds recognized by the American Kennel Club. You’ll learn the history of the breed as well as key characteristics of their anatomy and coat that help them meet the breed standard. Activities include art-making, stories and books, a collectible breed fact sheet, and an opportunity to meet a dog. 12 p.m. AKC Museum of the Dog, 101 Park Ave., New York, NY, 212-696-8360.

Downtown

Exhibition Tour: Sixties Surreal: “Sixties Surreal” is a reappraisal of American art from 1958 to 1972, encompassing the work of more than 100 artists. Tours are free with museum admission. No reservations are necessary, but capacity is limited to 25 people on a first-come, first-served basis. 2 p.m. Whitney Museum of American Art, 99 Gansevoort St., New York, NY, 212-570-3600.

Tuesday, Dec. 30

Chelsea

Wayne Newton: Mr. Las Vegas: Memories & Melodies: Wayne Newton has performed live in front of more than 40 million people during a record-setting run of 25,000-plus shows in Las Vegas alone. He recently made his historic and triumphant return to the landmark Flamingo Las Vegas Hotel & Casino, where he continues to perform his “Mr. Las Vegas: Wayne Newton – Memories and Melodies” show, a journey through his Vegas career featuring hit songs and personal stories. 7:30 p.m. City Winery, 25 Eleventh Ave., New York, NY, 646-751-6033.

Downtown

Dylan ‘65: Bringing It All Back Home & Highway 61 Revisited: In 1965, Bob Dylan released two of the best rock albums of all time, Bringing It All Back Home and Highway 61 Revisited. Now, 50 years later, their sheer quality continues to amaze and perplex people—particularly Dustin Lowman, singer-songwriter and His Back Pages host. See Lowman and his trio play through both albums at one of New York City’s most legendary venues. 6 p.m. Cafe Wha?, 115 MacDougal St., New York, NY, 212-254-3706.

Wednesday, Dec. 31

Chelsea

Chelsea Market New Year’s Eve Party: This New Year’s Eve, join The Tippler, Artechouse, and Dickson’s Farmstand Meats for three continuous parties spanning the entire lower level of Chelsea Market. 8 p.m. Chelsea Market, 75 Ninth Avenue, New York, NY, 212-652-2111.

Downtown

Soho Grand’s Annual NYE Masquerade Ball: Soho Grand Hotel’s 16th Annual Black & White Masquerade Ball is an ode to Truman Capote’s infamous Grand Masked Ball, hosted at The Plaza Hotel in 1966. The soiree was thrown in honor of Kay Graham and is still recognized as one of the most brilliantly eclectic parties of the century, attended by ingenious creatives of the art, design, music, and fashion worlds. This will be an evening of disco, free-flowing champagne, a premium bar, hors d’oeuvre, and tableside bottle service. 9 p.m. Soho Grand Hotel, 310 West Broadway, New York, NY, 212-965-3000.