Chelsea & Downtown Manhattan Events: Dec. 4-10

Thursday, December 4th

Chelsea

The Winter Show: The National Arts Club celebrates the winter season with its annual Winter Show. While focusing on master landscapes from the Permanent Collection, the show is enhanced by contemporary artists reflecting on the season. This year’s guest artists include John Zurier, Sir Christopher Le Brun, Charlotte Verity and Gabrielle Garland. On view until Jan. 30th. 10:00 a.m. National Arts Club, 5 Gramercy Park South, New York, NY (212) 475-3424.

Downtown

Exhibition Tour: High Wire: Calder’s Circus at 100: Gallery tours through the Whitney’s current exhibitions are offered each day, where a museum docent gives insight into the works on view. These tours are free with Museum admission. No reservations are necessary, but capacity is limited to 25 on a first-come, first-served basis. 3:00 p.m. Whitney Museum of American Art, 99 Gansevoort Street, New York, NY (212) 570-3600.

Friday, December 5th

Downtown

Eldridge Eats Food Tour: A History of the Lower East Side: Visit historic Lower East Side sites and nosh on delicious rugelach, pickles, knishes, and dumplings. Once one of the most densely populated districts in the world, the Lower East Side has witnessed numerous changes during the past 100 years. The tour will focus on a few of the remaining vestiges and surviving buildings and structures of an era of mass Jewish immigration, when the streets were lined with stores and pushcarts, including Jewish delicatessens, bakeries, pickle stands and cafeterias. 1:30 p.m. Museum at Eldridge Street, 12 Eldridge Street, New York, NY (212) 219-0302.

Chelsea

The Anatomy of a Movie Poster: The Work of Dawn Baillie: Visit Chelsea Market for a pop-up exhibition of original movie posters in partnership with Poster House, celebrating the work of Dawn Baillie. In a career that spans nearly four decades at three design agencies, Dawn Baillie has worked on some of the most iconic and beloved posters, such as “Dirty Dancing,” “Silence of the Lambs” and “Little Miss Sunshine.” 7:00 a.m. Chelsea Market, 75 9th Avenue, New York, NY (212) 652-2111.

Saturday, December 6th

Chelsea

High Line Tour: From Freight to Flowers: Hear the story behind New York City’s park in the sky. Join the High Line Docents, volunteer guides who offer an insider’s perspective on the park’s history, design and landscape. Spots are awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. 12:00 p.m. High Line, Gansevoort Street entrance, New York, NY (212) 500-6035.

Downtown

Family Activity Weekends: Weekends bring fun activities for the whole family to the South Street Seaport Museum. Timely hands-on activities and engagement stations for visitors of all ages provide creative opportunities that illuminate history and life at sea while enhancing your visit to the Seaport Museum galleries, the tall ship Wavertree, and the lightship Ambrose. 11:00 a.m. Seaport Museum, 207 Water Street, New York, NY (212) 732-8257.

Sunday, December 7th

Downtown

Professor Louie & The Crowmatix Presents ‘The Music of The Band’: Grammy nominated Professor Louie & The Crowmatix perform The Band’s repertoire learned directly from The Band and songs Louie helped create with them including their comeback hit “Atlantic City.” Louie collaborated with The Band for over 17 years, co-producing The Band’s last three CDs. 6:00 p.m. Cafe Wha?, 115 MacDougal Street, New York, NY (212) 254-3706.

Chelsea

Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra at Birdland Jazz Club: Come to Birdland to hear the multi-Grammy–winning Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra, a big band of jazz and Latin-jazz virtuosos led by Arturo O’Farrill. Shows at 8:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Birdland Jazz Club, 315 West 44th Street, New York, NY (212) 581-3080.

Monday, December 8th

Chelsea

Bryant Park Tour: Free walking tours of Bryant Park are led by members of Bryant Park Corporation’s staff. Discover how Bryant Park Corporation successfully transformed a haven for crime and drugs into Manhattan’s Town Square. Their guides are full of expertise on the park’s rich history, award-winning design, distinct amenities and ongoing maintenance efforts. 11:00 a.m. Bryant Park, Josephine Shaw Lowell Memorial Fountain, near 41st Street and Sixth Avenue, New York, NY (212) 768-4242.

Downtown

What Does It Mean to Be an American?: Join New York Times best-selling author Clint Smith and Tenement Museum President Annie Polland to explore how immigrant, migrant, and refugee communities, as well as Black Americans, have shaped the nation’s identity. 6:30 p.m. Tenement Museum, 103 Orchard Street, New York, NY (877) 975-3786.

Tuesday, December 9th

Chelsea

Madison Square Park Holiday Tree Lighting: The Park continues this tradition started in 1912, with a 42-foot concolor fir proudly sourced from New York State from a fourth-generation farm. Enjoy this free joyful event with photo ops, warm beverages and live music performances in partnership with the Tin Pan Alley American Popular Music Project. 4:30 p.m. Madison Square Park, Reflecting Pool, New York, NY (212) 520-7600.

Downtown

Family Storytime: Join the NYPL for songs, rhymes and favorite read-aloud books in this storytime that’s fun for the whole family. 10:00 a.m. New Amsterdam Library, 9 Murray Street, New York, NY (212) 732-8186.

Wednesday, December 10th

Chelsea

B&N Holiday Hits - Brandon Stanton signs ‘Dear New York’: Celebrate the holidays with Barnes & Noble in Union Square as it hosts a five-day signing extravaganza. This event will explore the streets of New York City with the writer and photographer behind “Humans of New York,” Brandon Stanton, as he signs copies of his new book “Dear New York.” 6:00 p.m. Barnes & Noble Union Square, 33 East 17th Street, New York, NY (212) 253-0810.

Downtown

David Archuleta: ‘My Only Wish’: “American Idol” alum David Archuleta is ready to spread some holiday cheer this December with a limited engagement in New York City. His latest triumphs include winning the 2024 GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist and landing a book deal for his upcoming memoir. 9:30 p.m. Joe’s Pub, 425 Lafayette Street, New York, NY (212) 539-8500.