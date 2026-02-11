Chelsea & Downtown Manhattan Events: Feb. 12-18

Thursday, Feb. 12

Chelsea

PaleyExhibit: 45 Years of PAC-MAN: This exhibit is packed with playful installations, nostalgic moments, and fascinating fun facts about the game of PAC-MAN, which has captured hearts since 1980. Play classic arcade cabinets, dive into gameplay, and go behind-the-scenes—including pages of original PAC-MAN game design. 12 p.m. The Paley Museum, 25 W. 52nd St., New York, NY; 212-621-6800.

Downtown

Mighty Mystic Presents: A Bob Marley Birthday Celebration: Mighty Mystic is considered one of the leaders in the country’s reggae scene and labeled by many as one of the more prolific artists to develop outside of Jamaica. 7 p.m. Cafe Wha?, 115 MacDougal St., New York, NY; 212-254-3706.

Friday, Feb. 13

Downtown

XOXO, Linedy: On Valentine’s Eve, Broadway breakout Linedy Genao, who played Cinderella in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Bad Cinderella,” returns after her sold-out Joe’s Pub debut. 7 p.m. Joe’s Pub, 425 Lafayette St., New York, NY; 212-539-8500.

Chelsea

Guest Choir: Indian Springs Concert Choir: Come to St. Patrick’s Cathedral to hear the Indian Springs Concert Choir based in Birmingham, Ala., directed by Lee Wright. 1:45 p.m. St. Patrick’s Cathedral, Fifth Avenue between 50th and 51st streets, New York, NY; 212-753-2261.

Saturday, Feb. 14

Chelsea

Kids Week at the Intrepid: Children of all ages can explore the world of STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and math) through exhibits, live animal shows, hands-on workshops, performances by special guests, and interactive demonstrations. 10 a.m. Intrepid Museum, Pier 86, West 46th Street and Twelfth Avenue, New York, NY; 212-245-0072.

Downtown

Presidents’ Day Community Weekend at the Jackie Robinson Museum: Join the museum for a special Community Day honoring the 80th wedding anniversary of Jackie and Rachel Robinson, an enduring partnership that shaped history on and off the baseball diamond. Games, guided tours, scavenger hunts, and giveaways will be offered for all ages, so bring your family, friends, or special Valentine. 11 a.m. Jackie Robinson Museum, One Hudson Square Building, 75 Varick St., New York, NY; 866-454-3772.

Sunday, Feb. 15

Downtown

Walking Tour: Love & Courtship on the Lower East Side: Hear stories about romance on the Lower East Side with this walking tour that’ll hit up formerly hot date spots like nickelodeons (movie theaters), dance halls, and synagogues. 11:30 a.m. Museum at Eldridge Street, 12 Eldridge St., New York, NY; 212-219-0302.

Chelsea

Speakeasy, Die Softly: Immersive Murder Mystery at Carmine’s: The Murder Mystery Company, as seen on “Shark Tank,” presents their murder mystery dinner in NYC at Carmine’s. This show is written by Scott Cramton, featuring original songs and lyrics by Tom Fitzstephens, Dave Cowie, and Gavin Brown. Step back in time to the 1920’s for a dinner held at the Lou Zar Speakeasy. Act as a suspect or work as a detective and find out who took a member of the mob for a ride. Dine on a three-course meal while watching a mystery unfold before your eyes. Dressing up in 1920’s attire is recommended, but not required. 5 p.m. Carmine’s Times Square, 200 W. 44th St., New York, NY; 212-221-3800.

Monday, Feb. 16

Chelsea

Thank You Tom Lehrer: Come to City Winery for a concert celebrating legendary singer-songwriter, satirist, and mathematician Tom Lehrer, who grew up on the Upper East Side and attended the Horace Mann School and Harvard University. 7 p.m. City Winery, 25 Eleventh Ave., New York, NY; 646-751-6033.

Downtown

Dan Simon presents ‘Ashland,’ in conversation with Sarah McNally: Dan Simon, founder and editor-in-chief of Seven Stories Press, will be at McNally Jackson with its owner Sarah McNally to celebrate “Ashland,” his debut novel. 7 p.m. McNally Jackson Books Seaport, 4 Fulton St., New York, NY; 646-964-4232.

Tuesday, Feb. 17

Chelsea

Kids Week at Bank of America Winter Village: This celebration is timed to coincide with NYC schools’ midwinter recess. All activities are open to all kids. No pre-registration is required, but space may be limited for some events. 9:30 a.m. Bryant Park, Winter Village, 42nd Street and Sixth Avenue, New York, NY; 212-768-4242.

Downtown

Adult Zumba: Join in on easy-to-follow Latin dance choreography while working on your balance, coordination, and range of motion. Bring your friends and come prepared for enthusiastic instruction, a little strength training, and a lot of fun. 10:30 a.m. 6 River Terrace, New York, NY; 212-417-2000.

Wednesday, Feb. 18

Chelsea

Art Tours | Larry Bell’s Improvisations In the Park: Join the Madison Square Park curatorial team for a free tour of Larry Bell’s “Improvisations in the Park.” Bell’s signature glass compositions reflect the park, surrounding buildings, and people walking by throughout the day. This lunchtime tour will showcase how the shifting light enhances the dynamic nature of these artworks. 12 p.m. Madison Square Park, Northwest corner at Fifth Avenue and 26th Street, New York, NY; 212- 520-7600.

Downtown

The Gilded Age: Peggy Scott’s New York, From The Tenement Museum and WNYC: Viewers of “The Gilded Age” know it explores a rarely depicted elite Black professional community in 19th-century New York City. This event will bring to life the world of Black women in New York—from tenements to brownstones—through primary source materials and conversation—with actress Denée Benton of “The Gilded Age,” historian Leslie Harris, The Tenement Museum’s Marquis Taylor, and WNYC’s Alison Stewart. 6:30 p.m. WNYC’s The Greene Space, 44 Charlton St., New York, NY; 877-975-3786.