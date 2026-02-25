Chelsea & Downtown Manhattan Events: Feb. 26-Mar. 4

Thursday, Feb. 26

Chelsea

Dickson’s Farmstand Meats: Mexican Style Feast: Join in this evening of great food and music put on by the Dickson’s line cooks. The team is preparing their favorite dishes to eat and cook from their hometowns in Mexico for your enjoyment. 7 p.m. Dickson’s Farmstand Meats, Chelsea Market, 75 Ninth Ave., New York, NY; 917-312-9708.

Downtown

NY Laughs: In celebration of Black History Month, join in an evening of standup comedy with NY Laughs. This unique non-profit seeks to enrich lives, build community, and inspire audiences through the power of laughter. 7 p.m. Battery Park City Authority, 6 River Terrace, New York, NY; 212-417-2000.

Friday, Feb. 27

Downtown

Tredwell Costume Collection: Cotton Day Dress: Recently, the Merchant’s House collaborated with 3D-modeling firm PaleoWest Archaeology to create an interactive 3D model of the two-piece spring and summer cotton dress, one of the 39 dresses in the Tredwell Costume Collection. The model allows the viewer to look at the dress from all angles and zoom in on details. 1 p.m. Merchant’s House Museum, 29 E. 4th St., New York, NY; 212-777-1089.

Chelsea

FashionSpeak Fridays: Storyteller: Tales from a Fashion Insider: Join Jeffrey Banks, author of “Storyteller: Tales from a Fashion Insider,” for an evening celebrating his more than five decades shaping American fashion. 7 p.m. National Arts Club, 5 Gramercy Park South, New York, NY; 212-475-3424.

Saturday, Feb. 28

Chelsea

Mo Willems and Kate Micucci celebrate ‘The Monster and Puppet Show’: Join Barnes & Noble Union Square to welcome No. 1 New York Times bestselling author and illustrator Mo Willems and actress and comedian Kate Micucci to celebrate their book, “The Monster and Puppet Show!-Elephant & Piggie Like Reading!” 2 p.m. Barnes & Noble Union Square, 33 E. 17th St., New York, NY; 212-253-0810.

Downtown

Guided Tours of the Perelman Performing Arts Center: PAC NYC opened in the fall of 2023 as the final public piece, and cultural cornerstone, in the plan to rebuild the World Trade Center. This new home for theater, dance, music, opera, and multi-disciplinary performances provides welcoming gathering spaces including a lobby stage offering weekly free performances, the vibrant Metropolis by Marcus Samuelsson restaurant, and multiple theaters. 5 p.m. Perelman Performing Arts Center, 251 Fulton St., New York, NY; 212-266-3000.

Sunday, March 1

Downtown

New York City Lunar New Year Parade and Festival: Celebrate the Lunar New Year with a parade in Chinatown where you can see the traditional Lion Dance, various dance groups, and other performances. 1 p.m. Mott Street & Canal Street, New York, NY; 212-NEW-YORK.

Chelsea

Mamma Mia! An ABBA-Fabulous Brunch With The Neon Queen: This City Winery show covers ABBA hits and musical mashups featuring other music icons like Madonna, Blondie, and Donna Summer. 11:30 a.m. City Winery, 25 Eleventh Ave., New York, NY; 646-751-6033.

Monday, March 2

Chelsea

Zumba Gold: Come to this low-impact workout set to a fusion of Latin, international, and popular music dance themes. The routines feature aerobic fitness interval training with a combination of fast and slow rhythms that challenge both the heart and muscles. 6 p.m. Ryan Health-Chelsea Clinton Community Health Center, 645 Tenth Ave., New York, NY; 212-NEW-YORK.

Downtown

Creative Writing: Join in this weekly writing session co-presented by the Battery Park City Authority and led by author and poet Jon Curley. Taking inspiration from life events, attendees will be encouraged to use reflection as a way to enhance their writing styles in any preferred mode. 2 p.m. Battery Park City Library, 175 North End Ave., New York, NY; 212-790-3499.

Tuesday, March 3

Chelsea

Markus Zusak + Adam Gidwitz: ‘The Book Thief’ – 20th Anniversary Celebration: Join the Strand for an event with internationally bestselling author Markus Zusak, celebrating the 20th anniversary of his novel “The Book Thief.” 7 p.m. Strand Book Store’s 3rd-floor Rare Book Room, 828 Broadway, New York, NY; 212-473-1452.

Downtown

Smash Bros. Ultimate Tournament: Join in a fan-run tournament and hangout for gamers, competitors and anyone who just loves the energy of a good bracket. 7 p.m. SOB’s, 204 Varick St., New York, NY; 212-243-4940.

Wednesday, March 4

Chelsea

Bryant Park Shop: Take home the park year-round with lively T-shirts, socks, home goods, holiday ornaments, and more, all inspired by New York City’s town square. 10 a.m. Bryant Park, Fountain Terrace, 41st Street and Sixth Avenue, New York, NY; 212-768-4242.

Downtown

The Oldster Magazine Variety Hour: What I Did For Love: Come to Joe’s Pub for an evening of story and song looking back at the things we’ve done for love in our lives, featuring Ophira Eisenberg, Mike Albo, Joyce Wadler, Ross Rice, and Brian Macaluso and hosted by Oldster Magazine Editor-in-Chief Sari Botton. 7 p.m. Joe’s Pub, 425 Lafayette St., New York, NY; 212-539-8500.