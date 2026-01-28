Chelsea & Downtown Manhattan Events: Jan.29-Feb.4

Thursday, January 29th

Chelsea

Guest Choir: Herricks High School: Come to St. Patrick’s Cathedral to hear the Herricks High School Chamber Choir from New Hyde Park, Long Island, directed by Louise O’Hanlon. 1:45 p.m. St. Patrick’s Cathedral, 5th Avenue between 50th and 51st Streets, New York, NY (212) 753-2261.

Downtown

‘Kings and Pawns’: Join author Howard Bryant for a conversation about his latest book, “Kings and Pawns: Jackie Robinson and Paul Robeson in America.” Bryant examines the intertwined legacies of the two, Robinson, the barrier-breaking athlete, and Robeson, the artist-activist who challenged a nation, revealing how their lives reflect the possibilities and pressures of Black leadership. The program includes an audience Q&A and book signing with the author. 6:00 p.m. Jackie Robinson Museum, One Hudson Square Building, 75 Varick Street, New York, NY (866) 454-3772.

Friday, January 30th

Downtown

An All-Star Tribute to Bonnie Raitt: Join the Bitter End in celebrating the 13-time Grammy Award winning singer-songwriter with Emily Clark, James Genus, Andy Ezrin, Tony Mason, Matt Beck and Giselle Lily. 9:30 p.m. The Bitter End, 147 Bleecker St, New York, NY (212) 673-7030.

Chelsea

FashionSpeak Fridays: Join New York-based fashion journalist J. Joseph Pastrana, author of “Mirrorball-Reflections of Dance & Fashion” for a spin through the ages with the iconic designers, dancers, choreographers, music stars and DJs who shaped history on stage, film, television and clubs. 7:00 p.m. National Arts Club, 5 Gramercy Park South, New York, NY (212) 475-3424.

Saturday, January 31st

Chelsea

AKC MOD at the Westminster Dog Show: Stop by the AKC Museum of the Dog’s booth at the 150th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. You’re invited to relax and enjoy art surrounded by champion dogs. 8:00 a.m. Javits Center, 429 11th Avenue, New York, NY (212) 696-8360.

Downtown

La MaMa Kids: We Are So Happy You Are Here: Step into a world of dance, theatre and music designed for children 3 and over. 2:00 p.m. La MaMa Community Arts Space ‍74 East 4th Street, New York, NY (646) 430-5374.

Sunday, February 1st

Downtown

‘New York Animation 1966-1999: A City in Motion’: Robby Gilbert, author of “New York Animation,” will be giving a short reading from his book, talking about the research that went into it and sharing stories of some of the animators he interviewed. A Q&A with the audience will follow. 2:00 p.m. Jefferson Market Library, 425 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY (212) 243-4334.

Chelsea

The Birdland Latin Jazz Orchestra: Visit Birdland, which has been called “close to perfection for serious fans and musicians,” by The New York Times, to hear top-flight jazz in a world class setting with an award-winning menu. 8:30 p.m. Birdland Jazz Club, 315 West 44th St, New York, NY (212) 581-3080.

Monday, February 2nd

Chelsea

Joyce Carol Oates discusses ‘Double Trouble’: Join Barnes & Noble Union Square to welcome bestselling author Joyce Carol Oates to discuss “Double Trouble.” Originally published under Oates’ pen name “Rosamond Smith,” this collection of two novels and two never-before-collected short stories give a double dose of gripping psychological suspense. Oates will be in conversation with author and artist Jonathan Santlofer. 6:00 p.m. Barnes & Noble Union Square, 33 East 17th Street, New York, NY (212) 253-0810.

Downtown

Senior Group Exercise: Strengthen the whole body from warm-up to cool-down with various fun exercises. The instructor will lead you in rhythmic movement and aerobics, balance and coordination exercises, as well as strength training. 10:30 a.m. Battery Park City Authority, 6 River Terrace, New York, NY (212) 417-2000.

Tuesday, February 3rd

Chelsea

Vinyl Nights at Bryant Park: Dance the night away at The Lodge as Operator Emz & DJ Misbehaviour spin classic mixes of disco, hip-hop, funk and more, all on vinyl. The party continues on the blue rink deck and on ice too. 7:00 p.m. Bryant Park, northwest corner of The Rink, 42nd Street and 6th Avenue, New York, NY (212) 768-4242.

Downtown

Daniel Poppick presents ‘The Copywriter’: Join Daniel Poppick, a Brooklyn copywriter, to celebrate the release of his new novel, a portrait of a poet as an office worker, plumbing the depths of the spiritual gulf between art and work. 7:00 p.m. McNally Jackson Books Seaport, 4 Fulton Street, New York, NY (646) 964-4232.

Wednesday, February 4th

Chelsea

‘Wonderful’ by Benoît Cohen: Join Rizzoli for a conversation with French producer, filmmaker and screenwriter Benoît Cohen to celebrate his new book, an exploration of life, loss, and grief within a family. The conversation will be followed by a signing. 6:00 p.m. Rizzoli Bookstore, 1133 Broadway, New York, NY (212) 759-2424.

Downtown

Hudson Park Book Club: Join the Hudson Park Library to discuss the sci-fi novel “Beautyland” by Marie-Helene Bertino. 1:00 p.m. Hudson Park Library, 66 Leroy Street, New York, NY (212) 243-6876.