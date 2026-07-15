Chelsea & Downtown Manhattan Events: Jul. 16-22

Thursday, July 16th

Chelsea

Moon Tree Launch Party: Join Madison Square Park Conservancy for a celebration inspired by its Moon Tree, an American Sweetgum sapling grown from seeds that traveled around the Moon aboard NASA’s Artemis I mission. Commemorating the 57th anniversary of the first lunar space launch, this free, all-ages event will feature safe solar viewing, hands-on science experiments, scavenger hunts, an interactive Moon Tree art gallery, guided tours of our Celestial Gardens, and “Ask a Scientist” sessions with working experts. 12:00 p.m. Madison Square Park, East 23rd Street, New York, NY (212) 520-7600.

Downtown

Exhibition Tour: “Untitled” (America): Guided by a Museum docent, explore the works on view in this exhibition. This exhibition features renowned works from the Whitney’s collection alongside recent acquisitions, highlighting key ideas and approaches in American art from 1900 through the early 1980s. 12:00 p.m. Whitney Museum of American Art, 99 Gansevoort Street, New York, NY (212) 570-3600.

Friday, July 17th

Downtown

Gimme Gimme Disco: Join in this DJ-based dance party spinning all your favorite ABBA anthems, plus nonstop disco classics from the ’70s and ’80s. 6:00 p.m. Rocks Off Concert Cruise Aboard The Liberty Belle, 299 South Street Pier 36, New York, NY (212) 233-5050.

Chelsea

World Championship Soccer Screening: Join Chelsea Market for live screenings of the official FIFA World Cup 26 matches. Chelsea Market will show live screenings of all matches including late night games. Come watch, eat and enjoy the games. 7:00 p.m. Chelsea Market, 75 9th Avenue, New York, NY (212) 652-2111.

Saturday, July 18th

Chelsea

Weekly Storytime: Join Barnes & Noble Union Square at its second floor children’s section for its Weekly Storytime. The store’s booksellers will read some of their favorite picture books, featuring a mix of popular classics and exciting new stories. 11:00 a.m. Barnes & Noble Union Square, 33 East 17th Street, New York, NY (212) 253-0810.

Downtown

Kaleidoscope of Us: Celebrating 250 Years of America: Illumination NYC’s temporary art installation immerses visitors in an interactive journey through the rich history and diverse cultures of the United States, while envisioning the possibilities of the future. On view all day until Sept 21st. Little West Street at 2nd Place, New York, NY (212) 417-2000.

Sunday, July 19th

Downtown

Celebrating the Music of Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Nebraska’: Singer-songwriter and rock historian Dustin Lowman and his trio dive deep into “Nebraska,” telling the story of the album, performing it in full, and exploring how it impacts our understanding of other Springsteen classics. 6:00 p.m. Cafe Wha?, 115 MacDougal Street, New York, NY (212) 254-3706.

Chelsea

Family Storytime in Japanese: Join children’s librarian, Nobuko Wilson, as she shares songs, rhymes and favorite read-aloud books for little ones. This storytime will be conducted entirely in Japanese. 11:00 a.m. Stavros Niarchos Foundation Library, 455 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY (212) 340-0863.

Monday, July 20th

Chelsea

Open Play: Join the NYPL for a library playdate and meet other caregivers as you explore developmentally appropriate play materials. 10:00 a.m. Kips Bay Library, 446 Third Avenue, New York, NY (212) 683-2520.

Downtown

Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam: Richie Cannata, music producer, saxophonist and keyboardist, started this jam in the late 80s, and now it has found a home at The Bitter End. 10:00 p.m. The Bitter End, 147 Bleecker Street, New York, NY (212) 673-7030.

Tuesday, July 21st

Chelsea

Stargazing on the High Line: Head to the High Line each Tuesday night for a walk along the park and a chance to take a closer look at the stars. Peer through high-powered telescopes provided by the knowledgeable members of the Amateur Astronomers Association to see rare celestial sights. No experience is necessary and telescopes will be provided between sunset and park closure. From Sunset to to 30 minutes before park closure High Line, Gansevoort Street entrance, New York, NY (212) 500-6035.

Downtown

Free Music at PAC NYC: Jessica Umanoff: A native New Yorker, singer-songwriter, background vocalist, and actor, Umanoff has spent more than a decade performing in musicals and concerts across New York City, around the country, and throughout Europe—most recently completing the East Coast leg of Josh Groban’s “Gems” tour. 6:00 p.m. Perelman Performing Arts Center, 251 Fulton Street, New York, NY (212) 266-3000.

Wednesday, July 22nd

Downtown

The Promise of Liberty: Words That Shaped a Nation: In celebration of America’s 250th anniversary, experience this full-floor exhibition in the historic 1868 A.A. Thomson & Co. building and journey through the nation’s founding ideas—tracing how they have evolved over time through rare defining documents and pivotal moments in history. 11:00 a.m. Seaport Museum, 207 Water Street, New York, NY (212) 732-8257.

Chelsea

Amy Chozick + Sarah Hoover: ‘With Friends Like You’: Join the Strand for a release event with Chozick, a bestselling author, screenwriter and journalist, discussing her new novel. 7:00 p.m. Strand Book Store’s 3rd floor Rare Book Room, 828 Broadway, New York, NY (212) 473-1452.