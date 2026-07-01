Chelsea & Downtown Manhattan Events: Jul. 2-8

Thursday, July 2nd

Chelsea

Garden Explorers: Calling all kids: get your hands dirty and discover the magic of gardening. Learn how to plant, weed and prune real plants, play and explore in Bryant Park’s imagination garden, or plant a seed in a pot to take home. 10:00 a.m. Bryant Park, south side of the park next to Le Carrousel, New York, NY (212) 768-4242.

Downtown

Open Play: Join the NYPL for a library playdate and meet other caregivers as we explore developmentally appropriate play materials in a safe, warm and joyful environment. 10:30 a.m. Mulberry Street Library, 10 Jersey Street, New York, NY (212) 966-3424.

Friday, July 3rd

Downtown

Exhibition Tour: “Untitled” (America): Guided by a Museum docent, explore the works on view in this exhibition. This exhibition features renowned works from the Whitney’s collection alongside recent acquisitions, highlighting key ideas and approaches in American art from 1900 through the early 1980s. 12:00 p.m. Whitney Museum of American Art, 99 Gansevoort Street, New York, NY (212) 570-3600.

Chelsea

Lyle Lovett ‘Songs & Stories:’ Singer, composer and actor Lyle Lovett brings his acoustic residency to the City Winery for a three-night run. 7:30 p.m. City Winery, 25 11th Avenue, New York, NY (646) 751-6033.

Saturday, July 4th

Chelsea

Celebrating America’s 250 at the Intrepid: Sail4th 250 Parade of Sail: Participants include the U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army, Naval STEM, and National Coast Guard Museum.Throughout the weekend, enjoy musical performances and explore a variety of military displays, activities and demonstrations. 10:00 a.m. Intrepid Museum, Pier 86, West 46th Street and 12th Avenue, New York, NY (212) 245-0072.

Downtown

Fraunces Tavern Museum: It Happened Here: The Museum is hosting its “It Happened Here” lecture highlighting the passing of three presidents - John Adams, Thomas Jefferson and James Monroe - all of whom died on July 4th. Fraunces Tavern was the epicenter of Patriot activity in New York City during the American Revolutionary era. Several Founding Fathers and notable Patriots met and dined there including George Washington, Samuel Adams, John Hancock, John Jay, Henry Knox, Paul Revere, Benjamin Tallmadge and the New York Sons of Liberty. Alexander Hamilton and Aaron Burr dined together at the Tavern one week before their infamous duel. 2:30 p.m. Fraunces Tavern Museum, 54 Pearl Street, New York, NY (212) 425-1778.

Sunday, July 5th

Downtown

BPC Farmers Market: Built by independent farms and food businesses, Down to Earth Markets provide local seasonal foods to ensure the health of our communities and environment. Family friendly activities will be offered throughout the season. 9:00 a.m. Irish Hunger Memorial Plaza, North End Avenue & Vesey Street, New York, NY (212) 417-2000.

Chelsea

Sea Shanties Sunset Cruises: Come aboard this limited music series with prime views of the Sail250 Class A Tall Ships visiting New York Harbor. It features the Johnson Girls, an all-women sea shanty group, and folk singer-maritime music legend Tom Kastle performing a range of sea-themed ballads and songs influenced by the life, work and times of the historical waterfront. Classic Harbor Line, 62 Chelsea Piers, Pier 62, New York, NY (212) 627-1825. Starting at 7:45 pm.

Monday, July 6th

Chelsea

Toddler Storytime: Join the NYPL to hear stories, sing songs, and get those wiggles out as you help your active baby/toddler build important early learning skills. 10:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. Kips Bay Library, 446 Third Avenue, New York, NY (212) 683-2520.

Downtown

Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam: Richie Cannata, music producer, saxophonist and keyboardist, started this jam in the late 80s, and now it has found a home at The Bitter End. 10:00 p.m. The Bitter End, 147 Bleecker Street, New York, NY (212) 673-7030.

Tuesday, July 7th

Chelsea

Special Stargazing session with NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope team: In partnership with the Amateur Astronomers Association, visitors can immerse themselves in the wonders of the night sky on the High Line. This special edition will feature experts from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope, the world’s premier space science observatory, who will share exhibits about the telescope, astrophysics and recent scientific discoveries. 7:00 p.m. High Line at Little West 12th Street, New York, NY (212) 500-6035.

Downtown

Summer at the Library: Adult Book Discussion: ‘The City We Became’: Join Battery Park City Library for a book discussion about “The City We Became” by N.K. Jemisin. Pick up a free copy of the book while supplies last. 5:30 p.m. Battery Park City Library, 175 North End Avenue, New York, NY (212) 790-3499.

Wednesday, July 8th

Chelsea

Carnegie Hall Citywide: Ivalas Quartet: The Ivalas Quartet is known for enriching the classical music world with its dedication to the works of BIPOC composers. The group’s program brings fresh insight to works by leading contemporaries Jessie Montgomery, Derrick Skye, and Angélica Negrón, as well as timeless repertoire by Bloch and Dvořák. 6:00 p.m. Oval Lawn, Madison Square Park, New York, NY (212) 520-7600.

Downtown

Walking Book Club: If you enjoy walking and talking books come join the NYPL’s Walking Book Club. This month, they will read and discuss “The Old Fire” by Elisa Shua Dusapin. 11:00 a.m. New Amsterdam Library, 9 Murray St, New York, NY (212) 732-8186.