Chelsea & Downtown Manhattan Events: Jul. 23-29

Thursday, July 23rd

Chelsea

Julie Buntin + Haley Jakobson: ‘Famous Men’: Join the Strand as it welcomes author Julie Buntin for a discussion of her new book “Famous Men.” 7:00 p.m. Strand Book Store’s 3rd floor Rare Book Room, 828 Broadway, New York, NY (212) 473-1452.

Downtown

Jazz House All-Stars Giant Steps: America at 250: Join PAC NYC, Trinity Church NYC, Jazz House Kids PAC NYC and Trinity Church NYC to commemorate America at 250 through jazz: arguably America’s most distinctive art form, born from many cultures and shaped by generations of artists in search of freedom, expression, and community. Featuring alumni of the Jazz House Kids “Giant Steps” program, the series highlights emerging voices who are carrying that tradition forward. 6:00 p.m. Perelman Performing Arts Center, 251 Fulton Street, New York, NY (212) 266-3000.

Friday, July 24th

Downtown

Gaming for Tweens and Teens: Join the library every Friday for gaming. Play with friends in Mario Kart, Super Smash Bros and so many more. Snacks will be included. 3:30 p.m. Ottendorfer Library, 135 Second Avenue, New York, NY (212) 674-0947.

Chelsea

Bryant Park Art Cart: Oil Painting: Landscapes: The Art Cart offers free classes in a wide range of artistic techniques and topics, for a range of ages and interest groups. 11:00 a.m. Bryant Park, 42nd Street side of the park on the Fountain Terrace behind the New York Public Library, New York, NY (212) 768-4242.

Saturday, July 25th

Chelsea

Family Storytime: Stories, Songs and Rhymes for Little Ones: Join the library for songs, rhymes and favorite read-aloud books in this storytime that’s fun for the whole family. 10:30 a.m. Stavros Niarchos Foundation Library, 455 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY (212) 340-0863.

Downtown

Afro-Latina Writers: The Poetry & Sound of Mónica Carrillo Zegarra: In celebration of July 25, Day of Afro-Latina, Afro-Caribbean, and Diaspora Women, the Afro-Latino Festival presents an intimate evening with Afro-Peruvian poet, songwriter, activist, and writer Mónica Carrillo Zegarra. 7:00 p.m. Joe’s Pub, 425 Lafayette Street, New York, NY (212) 539-8500.

Sunday, July 26th

Downtown

Queer History: Chanteys and Sailors: Join in an afternoon of music, storytelling and hidden histories with the Ranzo Boys—New York City’s premier trans maritime trio. Through a dynamic blend of performance and historical context, this event brings to light stories long left out of traditional maritime history, offering both insight and entertainment. 2:30 p.m. Seaport Museum, 207 Water Street, New York, NY (212) 732-8257.

Chelsea

Strawberry Fields Ultimate Beatles Brunch Concert: Experience the longest running Beatles brunch on Broadway right at City Winery every Sunday. Strawberry Fields brings you the ultimate brunch tribute to the Beatles, featuring cast members from the Broadway and touring company of the hit musical, “Beatlemania.” 11:30 a.m. City Winery, 25 11th Avenue, New York, NY (646) 751-6033.

Monday, July 27th

Chelsea

H.M Wolfe discusses ‘Daggermouth’ at a Union Square Midnight Release Party: Join Barnes & Noble Union Square for a Midnight Release Party as it welcomes H.M. Wolfe, author of genre bending romance, to celebrate “Daggermouth.” There will be games, crafts and other activities, as well as a Q&A with Wolfe. Pre-signed copies of the book will be handed out to attendees at midnight. 9:30 p.m. Barnes & Noble Union Square, 33 East 17th Street, New York, NY (212) 253-0810.

Downtown

Walking Tour: Jewish Lower East Side: Stroll through the neighborhood’s 100-year-old history. A century ago, the Lower East Side saw unparalleled growth as waves of immigrants settled, prayed, played, worked, shopped and attended school in this neighborhood as they built their new lives in a new land. Today, there are signs of the past hidden within the modern streets. See how many of these historic places have been transformed, repurposed or restored. 10:30 a.m. Museum at Eldridge Street, 12 Eldridge Street, New York, NY (212) 219-0302.

Tuesday, July 28th

Chelsea

The Miraculous Season Selected Poems by V.R. ‘Bunny’ Lang: Join Rizzoli for a conversation with Rosa Campbell to celebrate the launch of “The Miraculous Season Selected Poems by V.R. ‘Bunny’ Lang,” an exquisite collection of poems, most of which are never-before-seen. Campbell will be in conversation with Dorothea Lasky and Jameson Fitzpatrick, followed by a signing. 6:00 p.m. Rizzoli Bookstore, 1133 Broadway, New York, NY (212) 759-2424.

Downtown

Young Sprouts Gardening: Visit Rockefeller Park for this opportunity for little gardeners and their accompanying adults to get a bug’s-eye-view of the world. Participants will water, dig, and admire the plants and flowers all around us while observing nature. 10:30 a.m. Rockefeller Park, 75 Battery Place, New York, NY (212) 267-9700.

Wednesday, July 29th

Downtown

Exhibition Tour: “Untitled” (America): Guided by a Museum docent, explore the works on view in this exhibition, which features renowned works from the Whitney’s collection alongside recent acquisitions, highlighting key ideas and approaches in American art from 1900 through the early 1980s. 12:00 p.m. Whitney Museum of American Art, 99 Gansevoort Street, New York, NY (212) 570-3600.

Chelsea

Live Music - Sean the Cellist: Come to Chelsea Market to hear Sean Grissom, internationally known as “the Cajun Cellist,” who has performed his unique brand of country, Cajun, classical, swing and rock music from the streets and subways of New York City to the concert halls of Europe and the Far East. 12:00 p.m. Chelsea Market, 75 9th Avenue, New York, NY (212) 652-2111.