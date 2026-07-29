Chelsea & Downtown Manhattan Events: Jul.30-Aug.5

Thursday, July 30th

Chelsea

Five4Five Summer Movie Camp: Five4Five Films is a media arts program with a focus on creating original short films with students in underserved communities. In the summer, it offers a movie camp, which is free for students ages 13 to 18 with no prior experience necessary. 9:30 a.m. Pier 57, 25 11th Avenue, New York, NY (646) 588-1617.

Downtown

Exhibition Tour: Whitney Biennial 2026: The 82nd edition of the Whitney Biennial—the longest-running survey of contemporary art in the United States—features work of 56 artists, duos and collectives. 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. Whitney Museum of American Art, 99 Gansevoort Street, New York, NY (212) 570-3600.

Friday, July 31st

Downtown

Yoga at Washington Square Park: Start your morning off balanced and refreshed with a free yoga class led by local yoga instructors Mariah and Frances in Garibaldi Plaza. Bring a yoga mat and water bottle. 8:30 a.m. Washington Square Park, Garibaldi Plaza, New York, NY (212) NEW-YORK.

Chelsea

Carnegie Hall Citywide: El Laberinto del Coco: Enjoy a free, Friday-night concert by the Afro–Puerto Rican bomba fusion innovators El Laberinto del Coco, led by master percussionist Hector “Coco” Barez. 7:00 p.m. Lawn at Bryant Park, Between 40th and 42nd Streets & Fifth and Sixth Avenues, New York, NY (212) 768-4242.

Saturday, August 1st

Chelsea

High Line Tour: From Freight to Flowers: Hear the story behind New York City’s park in the sky. Join the High Line Docents, volunteer guides who offer an insider’s perspective on the park’s history, design and landscape. Spots are awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. 10:00 a.m. High Line, Gansevoort Street entrance, New York, NY (212) 500-6035.

Downtown

Family Activities at the Seaport Museum: Take part in fun activities for the whole family on your visit to the Seaport Museum. Timely hands-on activities and engagement stations for visitors of all ages provide creative opportunities that illuminate history and life at sea while enhancing your visit to the Seaport Museum galleries, the tall ship Wavertree, and the lightship Ambrose. 11:00 a.m. Seaport Museum, 207 Water Street, New York, NY (212) 732-8257.

Sunday, August 2nd

Downtown

Bridget Everett & Patti LuPone: Knockouts: Come to Joe’s Pub for a concert reading of something new, written by Bridget Everett, Isaac Oliver, Marc Shaiman, Rachel Shukert and Scott Wittman. Created in collaboration with Patti LuPone, all plot descriptions have been mysteriously kept under wraps. 8:30 p.m. Joe’s Pub, 425 Lafayette Street, New York, NY (212) 539-8500.

Chelsea

Jonathan Graziano + Milton the pug celebrate ‘Milton Makes a Move’ with Isabel Klee: Join Barnes & Noble Union Square to welcome the creator of the #1 New York Times bestselling “Noodle and the No Bones Day,” Jonathan Graziano, for his newest picture book. He will be joined by Milton and writer, content creator, and fellow #1 New York Times bestselling author, Isabel Klee. 2:00 p.m. Barnes & Noble Union Square, 33 East 17th Street, New York, NY (212) 253-0810.

Monday, August 3rd

Chelsea

Nicholas Boggs + Darren Walker: ‘Baldwin: A Love Story’: Join the Strand to welcome Nicholas Boggs and Darren Walker for the paperback launch of Boggs’ bestseller “Baldwin: A Love Story,” the day after James Baldwin’s birthday. 7:00 p.m. Strand Book Store’s 3rd floor Rare Book Room, 828 Broadway, New York, NY (212) 473-1452.

Downtown

Walking Tour: Jewish Lower East Side: Stroll through the neighborhood’s 100-year-old history. A century ago, the Lower East Side saw unparalleled growth as waves of immigrants settled, prayed, played, worked, shopped and attended school in this neighborhood as they built their new lives in a new land. Today, there are signs of the past hidden within the modern streets. See how many of these historic places have been transformed, repurposed or restored. 10:30 a.m. Museum at Eldridge Street, 12 Eldridge Street, New York, NY (212) 219-0302.

Tuesday, August 4th

Chelsea

Drop-In Career Support at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Library: Need a boost in your job search or career journey? Join the NYPL for 30-minute one-on-one sessions designed to help you navigate various aspects of career development. 10:00 a.m. Stavros Niarchos Foundation Library, 455 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY (212) 340-0863.

Downtown

New Directions Book Club: This month, join McNally Jackson to discuss “Five,” a collection of five novellas by César Aira. Contact Genay at bookclubs@mcnallyjackson.com with any questions. 7:00 p.m. McNally Jackson SoHo, 134 Prince Street, New York, NY (212) 274-1160.

Wednesday, August 5th

Downtown

Summer Blood Drive: Help replenish dwindling supplies in the tri-state area. The whole process takes less than an hour and one donation can save multiple lives. Sign up today at nybloodcenter.org. 12:00 p.m. Battery Park City Authority, 6 River Terrace, New York, NY (212) 417-2000.

Chelsea

Drake Bell Live: American actor and musician, Drake Bell gained international fame for his lead role on the Award-Winning Nickelodeon comedy series, “Drake & Josh.” Following the premiere in 2004, Bell became an instant household name which continues to resonate with fans across multiple generations after more than a decade. 7:30 p.m. City Winery, 25 11th Avenue, New York, NY (646) 751-6033.