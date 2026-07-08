Chelsea & Downtown Manhattan Events: Jul. 9-15

Thursday, July 9th

Chelsea

SVA & NASA: The Artemis II / Earthrise Poster Project: Come to the Intrepid to see this exhibition of posters created by students at the School of Visual Arts in collaboration with the NASA Office of STEM Engagement at the Goddard Institute for Space Studies. The exhibition features 24 works creatively interpreting the goals and values of NASA’s recent Artemis II mission, which sent four astronauts around the Moon—the next step toward a sustained human presence there, and, further into the future, crewed missions to Mars. 10:00 a.m. Intrepid Museum, Pier 86, West 46th Street and 12th Avenue, New York, NY (212) 245-0072.

Downtown

The Michael Allman Band: Son of Allman Brothers legend, Greg Allman, Michael delivers iconic Allman Brothers hits alongside his own standout originals -- blending blues, roots rock and Southern swagger. 7:00 p.m. The Bitter End, 147 Bleecker Street, New York, NY (212) 673-7030.

Friday, July 10th

Downtown

Kaleidoscope of Us: Celebrating 250 Years of America: Illumination NYC’s temporary art installation immerses visitors in an interactive journey through the rich history and diverse cultures of the United States, while envisioning the possibilities of the future. On view all day until Sept 21st. Little West Street at 2nd Place, New York, NY (212) 417-2000.

Chelsea

Kids’ Magic Show: Lee Barrett of Monday Night Magic brings tricks to audiences of all ages at Bryant Park. 10:00 a.m. Bryant Park, 35 West 40th Street, New York, NY (212) 768-4242.

Saturday, July 11th

Chelsea

The Light That Shines Through the Universe: Lectures and Meditations: As part of the public programming for Tuan Andrew Nguyen’s High Line Plinth commission, The Light That Shines Through the Universe, the High Line presents a monthly lecture and guided meditation series at the Spur. Presented in partnership with the Rubin Museum of Himalayan Art, the series invites visitors to engage more deeply with themes central to Nguyen’s work. Each session features a lecture by a scholar, artist, or cultural leader, followed by a guided meditation led by an invited practitioner. 2:30 p.m. High Line Spur at 30th Street and 10th Avenue, New York, NY (212) 500-6035.

Downtown

STEAM Time: Learn to Crochet for Children and Teens: Join staff from the Hudson Park Library on the second Saturday of each month for a hands-on program dedicated to learning how to crochet. Supplies will be provided or you can bring your own. 10:30 a.m. Hudson Park Library, 66 Leroy Street, New York, NY (212) 243-6876.

Sunday, July 12th

Downtown

HENRY VI: A Trilogy in Two Parts: NAATCO returns to The Public with their production of Shakespeare’s trilogy, adapted and directed by Stephen Brown-Fried. Condensed into two parts and performed in rep, experience this saga of a nation spinning wildly out of control. Shows at 1:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Public Theater, 425 Lafayette Street, New York, NY (212) 539-8500.

Chelsea

R&B Brunch: Atlanta’s Own R&B Brunch is pulling up to the city that never sleeps, taking over City Winery for a high-energy, feel-good throwback. 12:00 p.m. City Winery, 25 11th Avenue, New York, NY (646) 751-6033.

Monday, July 13th

Chelsea

Daniel Silva + Amor Towles: ‘Ransom’: Join the Strand for a release event with New York Times bestselling author Daniel Silva, discussing his new novel “Ransom.” 6:30 p.m. Strand Book Store’s 3rd floor Rare Book Room, 828 Broadway, New York, NY (212) 473-1452.

Downtown

Exhibition Tour: Whitney Biennial 2026: The 82nd edition of the Whitney Biennial—the longest-running survey of contemporary art in the United States—features work of 56 artists, duos and collectives. 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. Whitney Museum of American Art, 99 Gansevoort Street, New York, NY (212) 570-3600.

Tuesday, July 14th

Chelsea

Museum in Transit: 10 Contemporary Artists in the NYC Subway: Join Rizzoli for a conversation with author Xhingyu Chen to celebrate the launch of her new book, a critical retrospective of the artists and stories behind the public art installations in our MTA system. She will be in conversation with Lester Burg, followed by a signing. 6:00 p.m. Rizzoli Bookstore, 1133 Broadway, New York, NY (212) 759-2424.

Downtown

World Cup on the Terrace: PAC NYC hosts special open-air viewings of select FIFA World Cup soccer matches. Enjoy food and drinks from Metropolis by Marcus Samuelsson as you root for your team. 3:00 p.m. Perelman Performing Arts Center, 251 Fulton Street, New York, NY (212) 266-3000.

Wednesday, July 15th

Downtown

Hippies And Cowboys: Come to Cafe Wha? to hear this rock and soul band from Nashville bringing back classic Southern rock with a modern twist. Their blend of blues, soul, and rock and roll channels the influences of Otis Redding, Marvin Gaye, Aerosmith, Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Eagles, The Rolling Stones and Tom Petty. 6:00 p.m. Cafe Wha?, 115 MacDougal Street, New York, NY (212) 254-3706.

Chelsea

J.R. Ward discusses ‘Crown of War and Shadow’: Join Barnes & Noble Union Square to welcome the author of #1 New York Times and USA Today bestselling series, the :Black Dagger Brotherhood,” J.R. Ward, for her romantasy debut, “Crown of War and Shadow : Kingdoms of the Compass.” 6:00 p.m. Barnes & Noble Union Square, 33 East 17th Street, New York, NY (212) 253-0810.