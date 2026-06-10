Chelsea & Downtown Manhattan Events: Jun. 11-17

Thursday, June 11th

Chelsea

Pastel Painting Workshop with NYAC: Join the New York Adventure Club for an after-hours pastel painting workshop at the AKC Museum of the Dog led by award-winning artist Karen Miura and her dog, Lucy. 6:00 p.m. AKC Museum of the Dog, 101 Park Avenue, New York, NY (212) 696-8360.

Downtown

Thursday Art in Rockefeller: Join other school-age children for art teacher-led individual and group projects using clay, collage paint and more. Projects will focus on recycled materials and supplies will be provided. This event is for ages 5 and up. 3:30 p.m. Rockefeller Park, 75 Battery Place, New York, NY (212) 267-9700.

Friday, June 12th

Downtown

World Cup on the Terrace: PAC NYC hosts special open-air viewings of select FIFA World Cup soccer matches. Enjoy food and drinks from Metropolis by Marcus Samuelsson as you root for your team. 3:00 p.m. Canada vs Bosnia & Herzegovina & 9:00 p.m. USA vs Paraguay, Perelman Performing Arts Center, 251 Fulton Street, New York, NY (212) 266-3000.

Chelsea

Movies @ Kips Bay Library Presents Book to Movie Adaptations: Come to the NYPL to watch “The Other Boleyn Girl,” about sisters Mary and Anne Boleyn, played by Scarlett Johansson and Natalie Portman, who scheme their way into the heart of King Henry VIII, played by Eric Bana. 1:00 p.m. Kips Bay Library, 446 Third Avenue, New York, NY (212) 683-2520.

Saturday, June 13th

Chelsea

The Light That Shines Through the Universe: Lectures and Meditations: As part of the public programming for Tuan Andrew Nguyen’s High Line Plinth commission, “The Light That Shines Through the Universe,” the High Line presents a monthly lecture and guided meditation series. Presented in partnership with the Rubin Museum of Himalayan Art, the series invites visitors to engage more deeply with themes central to Nguyen’s work. Each session features a lecture by a scholar, artist, or cultural leader, followed by a guided meditation led by an invited practitioner. 2:00 p.m. High Line Spur at 30th Street and 10th Avenue, New York, NY (212) 500-6035.

Downtown

Second Saturday Community Cleanup: Get Washington Square Park in great shape for a busy summer. Volunteers may choose to sign up for one or two-hour long shifts. The park will provide all the gloves and tools. 9:30 a.m. Washington Square Park, 57 Washington Square South, New York, NY hello@washingtonsqpark.org.

Sunday, June 14th

Downtown

BPC Farmers Market: Built by independent farms and food businesses, Down to Earth Markets provide local seasonal foods to ensure the health of our communities and environment. Family friendly activities will be offered throughout the season. 9:00 a.m. Irish Hunger Memorial Plaza, North End Avenue & Vesey Street, New York, NY (212) 417-2000.

Chelsea

Bryant Park Shop: Bring home the park year-round with lively t-shirts, socks, home goods, holiday ornaments and more, all inspired by New York City’s town square. 10:00 a.m. Bryant Park, Fountain Terrace near Sixth Avenue and 41st Street, New York, NY (212) 768-4242.

Monday, June 15th

Chelsea

World Championship Soccer Screening: Join Chelsea Market for live screenings of the official FIFA World Cup matches at Lobster Place, Main Concourse, Ayada, Mayhem, Dickson’s Farmstand Meats and The Tippler. Come watch, eat and enjoy the games. 12:00 p.m. Chelsea Market, 75 9th Avenue, New York, NY (212) 652-2111.

Downtown

Little Movers Storytime: Books and Rhymes: Come to the NYPL for picture book stories, rhymes and songs for babies and toddlers. 10:30 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. Jefferson Market Library, 425 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY (212) 243-4334.

Tuesday, June 16th

Chelsea

Dive into Databases: With access to over 500 databases through the NYPL website, navigating them can be a little daunting. Join library staff as they help you find the best databases for your needs, walk you through using them, and demystify databases as a resource in general. 10:30 a.m. Stavros Niarchos Foundation Library, 455 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY (212) 340-0863.

Downtown

Generation Women: Come to Joe’s Pub for this multigenerational storytelling night that invites a woman or non-binary performer in their 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s, and 70s+ to share an original true story on a theme. The mission of Generation Women is to amplify underheard voices and create space for intergenerational connection and community. 7:00 p.m. Joe’s Pub, 425 Lafayette Street, New York, NY (212) 539-8500.

Wednesday, June 17th

Chelsea

Susan Choi + Jennifer Egan: ‘Flashlight’: Join the Strand for a release event with award winning author Susan Choi, discussing her new book “Flashlight.” Joining her in conversation is Pulitzer Prize winner Jennifer Egan. 7:00 p.m. Strand Book Store’s 3rd floor Rare Book Room, 828 Broadway, New York, NY (212) 473-1452.

Downtown

Chinese Traditional Painting: Learn the techniques of Chinese Traditional Painting at the NYPL. Please bring your own brushes, paint plate, small water container and traditional Chinese ink; the library will provide paper and color ink. 10:00 a.m. Chatham Square Library, 33 East Broadway, New York, NY (212) 964-6598.