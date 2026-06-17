Chelsea & Downtown Manhattan Events: Jun. 18-24

Thursday, June 18th

Chelsea

‘Dooneen’ by Keith Ridgway: Join Rizzoli for a conversation with the Irish novelist to celebrate his new novel. 6:00 p.m. Rizzoli Bookstore, 1133 Broadway, New York, NY (212) 759-2424.

Downtown

The Promise of Liberty: Words That Shaped a Nation: In celebration of America’s 250th anniversary, experience this full-floor exhibition in the historic 1868 A.A. Thomson & Co. building and journey through the nation’s founding ideas—tracing how they have evolved over time through rare defining documents and pivotal moments in history. 11:00 a.m. Seaport Museum, 207 Water Street, New York, NY (212) 732-8257.

Friday, June 19th

Downtown

Jackie Robinson: Legacy Through Music: Celebrate African American Music Month and Juneteenth with a special tribute to Jackie Robinson’s life and legacy through the lens of music. This intergenerational program offers something for all ages, from gallery tours uncovering the intersection between baseball and music history; hands-on art making; interactive workshops on musical styles from jazz to hip hop; and more. 12:00 p.m. Jackie Robinson Museum, One Hudson Square Building, 75 Varick Street, New York, NY (866) 454-3772.

Chelsea

Earthrise Poster SVA & NASA: The Artemis II / Earthrise Poster Project: Come see this exhibition of posters created by students at the School of Visual Arts, in collaboration with the NASA Office of STEM Engagement at the Goddard Institute for Space Studies. The exhibition features 24 works creatively interpreting the goals and values of NASA’s recent Artemis II mission, which sent four astronauts around the Moon—the next step toward a sustained human presence there, and, further into the future, crewed missions to Mars. 10:00 a.m. Intrepid Museum, Pier 86, West 46th Street and 12th Avenue, New York, NY (212) 245-0072.

Saturday, June 20th

Chelsea

Amy Grant - Me that Remains Tour: Come celebrate the six-time Grammy winner’s first new album of new music in over a decade. 7:30 p.m. City Winery, 25 11th Avenue, New York, NY (646) 751-6033.

Downtown

Joan As Police Woman: 20 Years of Real Life: Joan As Police Woman revisits her seminal album, “Real Life,” with new arrangements developed over countless live shows, 20 years in the making. She will play the entirety of the album and revisit a selection of songs from her broad catalog, with her trio members Will Graefe and Jeremy Gustin. Shows at 7:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Joe’s Pub, 425 Lafayette Street, New York, NY (212) 539-8500.

Sunday, June 21st

Downtown

Queer History Walk: Join in a free walking tour exploring the rich queer history of the Whitney Museum’s neighborhood. This walk will bring visitors to select historical sites that once provided a place to find and create queer community. From the Hudson River piers to the clubs, visitors are invited to consider their connection to the changing landscape of the neighborhood that the Whitney now occupies, as well as the city’s history. 4:00 p.m. Whitney Museum of American Art, 99 Gansevoort Street, New York, NY (212) 570-3600.

Chelsea

Le Carrousel: Take a whirl at Le Carrousel in Bryant Park with 14 creatures to ride. 10:00 a.m. Bryant Park, 35 West 40th Street, New York, NY (212) 768-4242.

Monday, June 22nd

Chelsea

Piano Mondays at the High Line: This Pride month, the High Line is recreating a classic NYC piano bar experience and bringing it to an open-air setting in the park. Featuring Lance Horne from Club Cumming leading the music on a real piano and accomplished musicians from Broadway as co-hosts—this weekly series is a celebration of iconic show tunes and the vibrant LGBTQ+ culture and communities of its surrounding neighborhoods. 6:00 p.m. High Line Spur at 30th Street and 10th Avenue, New York, NY (212) 500-6035.

Downtown

Monica Datta & Radhika Jones: Come celebrate Monica Datta’s new novel “Nebraska.” She will be in conversation with Radhika Jones, the former editor-in-chief of Vanity Fair, who is at work on a memoir titled “Bookish.” 7:00 p.m. McNally Jackson Books Seaport, 4 Fulton Street, New York, NY (646) 964-4232.

Tuesday, June 23rd

Chelsea

Madison Square Park: The Gilded Age, Before, & Beyond: Join Executive Director Holly Leicht to explore the colorful history of Madison Square Park and the surrounding neighborhood. From pre-colonial times to today, the park has been at the center of social, cultural and political happenings in New York City. Look forward to tidbits about local figures, fun facts and light exercise as you journey to the past throughout the park. 5:30 p.m. Tour meets at the northwest corner of Madison Square Park at 5th Ave and 26th Street, New York, NY (212) 520-7600.

Downtown

Children’s Gardening Club: Kids ages 6 through 10 will take part in planting, watering, weeding, composting and other green gardening practices. Learn about local pollinators, and plant life cycles, and create art in the garden. 3:15 p.m. Rockefeller Park, 75 Battery Place, New York, NY (212) 267-9700.

Wednesday, June 24th

Chelsea

Cory Doctorow + Jonathan Coulton: ‘The Reverse Centaur’s Guide to Life After AI’: Join the Strand for a release event with author Cory Doctorow, discussing his new book. 7:00 p.m. Strand Book Store’s 3rd floor Rare Book Room, 828 Broadway, New York, NY (212) 473-1452.

Downtown

Kids in Motion: Seward Park: The Kids in Motion program engages children in active, outdoors play. A NYC Parks staff member leads free activities in NYC’s playgrounds, including organized sports, games, fitness demos, board games, and more. 10:00 a.m. Seward Park, East Broadway & Essex Street entrance, New York, NY (212) 639-9675.