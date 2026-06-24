Chelsea & Downtown Manhattan Events: Jun. 25-Jul 1

Thursday, June 25th

Chelsea

Fine & Mellow: Jazz on the Stoop: The National Arts Club invites you to the season finale of Fine and Mellow with Jerry Weldon, a master of the tenor saxophone and a cornerstone of the New York jazz scene for decades. 6:00 p.m. National Arts Club, 5 Gramercy Park South, New York, NY (212) 475-3424.

Downtown

Migration Diary. New York City Edition: La Mama Experimental Theatre Club welcomes audiences to the world premiere of “Migration Diary. New York City Edition,” a theatrical collaboration with the Romanian Cultural Institute and The National Theatre of Bucharest. The multimedia show explores the transformative, inspirational power of migration shaping the lives of four female artists in contemporary New York. 7:30 p.m. The Club at La MaMa, 74 East 4th Street, New York, NY (646) 430-5374.

Friday, June 26th

Downtown

Sunset Singing Circle: Singer-songwriter Terre Roche leads this weekly singing program of classic and contemporary tunes for beginners and seasoned crooners alike. 7:00 p.m. Irish Hunger Memorial Plaza, North End Avenue & Vesey Street, New York, NY (212) 417-2000.

Chelsea

Friday Crafternoon: Join the NYPL for two hours of freeform crafting and conversation. Bring your own project or choose something from its collection to work on. The library has materials for sewing, knitting, crochet, coloring and paper crafts. 1:30 p.m. Stavros Niarchos Foundation Library, 455 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY (212) 340-0863.

Saturday, June 27th

Chelsea

Weekly Storytime: Join Barnes & Noble Union Square at its second floor children’s section for its Weekly Storytime. The store’s booksellers will read some of their favorite picture books, featuring a mix of popular classics and exciting new stories. This event is free and open to the public. 11:00 a.m. Barnes & Noble Union Square, 33 East 17th Street, New York, NY (212) 253-0810.

Downtown

The Dinner Detective True Crime Murder Mystery Dinner Show: North America’s largest award-winning interactive true crime murder mystery dinner show invites you into a night of laughter, mystery and audience-driven intrigue. 6:00 p.m. The Hideout Downstairs, 22 Warren Street, New York, NY nyc.info@thedinnerdetective.com.

Sunday, June 28th

Downtown

Emily Keating: No Drama Club: Emily Keating is a New York City–born singer-songwriter blending folk, pop and rock with powerful vocals. With a devoted following in her home city, her Joe’s Pub performance celebrates the release of her new single “Didn’t Need Much Time,” from her upcoming full-length album, due late this year. 6:00 p.m. Joe’s Pub, 425 Lafayette Street, New York, NY (212) 539-8500.

Chelsea

Snoopy Family Day at The Paley Museum: Families can enjoy big-screen screenings of “Camp Snoopy Season 2,” featuring the latest adventures of Snoopy and the beloved Peanuts gang. Kids will love hands-on Peanuts-themed arts and crafts, giveaways and photo opportunities with Snoopy himself. 12:00 p.m. The Paley Museum, 25 West 52 Street, New York, NY (212) 621-6600.

Monday, June 29th

Chelsea

World Cup Watch Parties at Pier 86: The Intrepid Museum will host public viewing parties for more than 50 World Cup matches on Pier 86, providing a dramatic and unique setting to cheer on your favorite team. Multiple large screens will be set up throughout the Pier, with food, beverages and merchandise available for purchase. 4:30 p.m. Intrepid Museum, Pier 86, West 46th Street and 12th Avenue, New York, NY (212) 245-0072.

Downtown

Lapsit Storytime: Join the NYPL for a special time to bond with your little one and meet other caregivers. You will explore the joys of books, songs and gentle movement in addition to building early learning skills you can practice at home. 11:15 a.m. Hudson Park Library, 66 Leroy Street, New York, NY (212) 243-6876.

Tuesday, June 30th

Chelsea

World Championship Soccer Screening: Join Chelsea Market for live screenings of the official FIFA World Cup 26 matches. Chelsea Market will show live screenings of all matches including late night games. Come watch, eat and enjoy the games. 1:00 p.m. Chelsea Market, 75 9th Avenue, New York, NY (212) 652-2111.

Downtown

Giulia: The Poison Queen of Palermo: Written by and featuring Grammy Award winner Jennifer Nettles and directed by Tony Award winner Mary Zimmerman, this world premiere—inspired by a true story—is laced with dangerous secrets and a soulful contemporary score. 7:00 p.m. Perelman Performing Arts Center, 251 Fulton Street, New York, NY (212) 266-3000.

Wednesday, July 1st

Chelsea

Dog Crafts at the Bryant Park Art Cart: Join AKC Museum of the Dog educators at the Bryant Park Art Cart for a dog-themed art series. Each Wednesday from June through August, they’ll be making a different craft at this all-ages workshop. The outdoor space is also dog-friendly, so bring your pets along as your muse. 11:30 a.m. Bryant Park, Upper Terrace, near the William Cullen Bryant statue, New York, NY (212) 768-4242.

Downtown

Exhibition Tour: Whitney Biennial 2026: The 82nd edition of the Whitney Biennial—the longest-running survey of contemporary art in the United States—features work of 56 artists, duos and collectives. 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. Whitney Museum of American Art, 99 Gansevoort Street, New York, NY (212) 570-3600.