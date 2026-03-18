Chelsea & Downtown Manhattan Events: Mar. 19-25

Thursday, March 19th

Chelsea

Little Movers: Toddler Time: Join the NYPL to hear stories, sing songs and get those wiggles out as you help your active child build important early learning skills. Discover ways to promote early literacy at home and meet other caregivers in the neighborhood. 10:00 a.m. Stavros Niarchos Foundation Library, 455 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY (212) 340-0863.

Downtown

Caribbean Dance Class & Happy Hour: Grab a bite, sip on happy hour cocktails and learn some moves. SOB’s is NYC’s premier nightclub for Caribbean music. Opened in 1982 with a mission to amplify the music of the Afro-Latino diaspora, SOB’s is known as one of the first places to bring dancehall, reggae, soca and kompa to the New York City stage. 6:00 p.m. SOB’s, 204 Varick Street, New York, NY (212) 243-4940.

Friday, March 20th

Downtown

Tray Wellington & Johanna Wacker: Come to Cafe Wha? to hear Wacker, a roots musician, singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist from Queens, and Wellington, an acclaimed banjo innovator whose genre-defying approach bridges folk, bluegrass, jazz and contemporary roots music. 6:00 p.m. Cafe Wha?, 115 MacDougal Street, New York, NY (212) 254-3706.

Chelsea

Philip Schultz + Rosanna Warren: ‘Enormous Morning’: Join in a release event with Pulitzer Prize–winning writer Philip Schultz, discussing his new poetry collection “Enormous Morning.” 7:00 p.m. Strand Book Store’s 3rd floor Rare Book Room, 828 Broadway, New York, NY (212) 473-1452.

Saturday, March 21st

Chelsea

B&N Book Festival: Stop by Barnes & Noble Union Square for the second day of the B&N Book Festival. It will be a day filled with great discussions and signings, featuring your favorite authors. 10:00 a.m. Barnes & Noble Union Square, 33 East 17th Street, New York, NY (212) 253-0810.

Downtown

Gimme Gimme Disco: Come to LPR for this DJ-based dance party spinning all your favorite ABBA anthems, plus nonstop disco classics from the ’70s and ’80s. 11:00 p.m. (Le) Poisson Rouge, 158 Bleecker Street, New York, NY info@lprnyc.com.

Sunday, March 22nd

Downtown

Athletes, Activists, Changemakers: Celebrate Women’s Stories: Visit the Jackie Robinson Museum to celebrate the legacies of some of the phenomenal women who influenced and inspired Jackie Robinson. Museum highlight tours and hands-on activities will introduce visitors of all ages to women such as Jackie’s mother Mallie Robinson, civic leader and educator Mary McLeod Bethune, activist Daisy Bates, team owner Effa Manley, tennis star Althea Gibson, collaborator Marian Logan, and of course Rachel and Sharon Robinson. 12:00 p.m. Jackie Robinson Museum, One Hudson Square Building, 75 Varick Street, New York, NY (866) 454-3772.

Chelsea

Strawberry Fields Ultimate Beatles Brunch Concert: Experience the longest running Beatles brunch on Broadway right at City Winery every Sunday. Strawberry Fields brings you the ultimate brunch tribute to the Beatles, featuring cast members from the Broadway and touring company of the hit musical, “Beatlemania.” 11:30 a.m. City Winery, 25 11th Avenue, New York, NY (646) 751-6033.

Monday, March 23rd

Chelsea

SVA Presents: Tiny Table Talk—Dasha Tolstikova and Brian Floca: The MFA Illustration as Visual Essay Program at the School of Visual Arts, in partnership with Rizzoli Bookstore is pleased to announce a new series of public conversations dedicated to the art and craft of the picture book. The series brings together fellows, artists, illustrators, writers and editors to discuss the creative and collaborative processes behind illustrated storytelling. 6:00 p.m. Rizzoli Bookstore, 1133 Broadway, New York, NY (212) 759-2424.

Downtown

Exhibition Tour: “Untitled” (America). Guided by a Museum docent, explore the works on view in this exhibition. This exhibition features renowned works from the Whitney’s collection alongside recent acquisitions, highlighting key ideas and approaches in American art from 1900 through the early 1980s. 3:00 p.m. Whitney Museum of American Art, 99 Gansevoort Street, New York, NY (212) 570-3600.

Tuesday, March 24th

Chelsea

Madison Square Park: The Gilded Age, Before, & Beyond: Join Executive Director Holly Leicht to explore the colorful history of Madison Square Park and its surrounding neighborhood. From pre-colonial times to today, the park has been at the center of social, cultural and political happenings in New York City. 12:00 p.m. Madison Square Park, 11 Madison Avenue, New York, NY (212) 520-7600.

Downtown

BPC Book Club: Join fellow readers for a lively discussion of the short story collection “Green Frog” by Gina Chung. 1:00 p.m. Battery Park City, 200 Rector Place, New York, NY (212) 417-2000.

Wednesday, March 25th

Chelsea

Live Music - Sean the Cellist: Come to Chelsea Market to hear Sean Grissom, internationally known as “the Cajun Cellist,” who has performed his unique brand of country, Cajun, classical, swing and rock music from the streets and subways of New York City to the concert halls of Europe and the Far East. 12:00 p.m. Chelsea Market, 75 9th Avenue, New York, NY (212) 652-2111.

Downtown

Killing an Evening with Edgar Allan Poe: Séance at the Merchant’s House: In 1845, Edgar Allan Poe lived on Amity Street, now West 3rd, just blocks from the Merchant’s House. His publication of “The Raven” had brought him instant fame and invitations to the city’s most fashionable literary salons in the city, where he performed his work. Join John Kevin Jones in the Merchant’s House Museum’s double parlor for a hauntingly memorable performance of Poe’s “The Tell-Tale Heart,” “The Cask of Amontillado,” “The Angel of the Odd” and, of course, “The Raven.” 7:00 p.m. Merchant’s House Museum, 29 East 4th Street, New York, NY (212) 777-1089.