Chelsea & Downtown Manhattan Events: Mar. 26-Apr. 1

Thursday, March 26th

Chelsea

Lobster Place Night Market: Join Lobster Place for an after-hours takeover of NYC’s iconic Seafood Hall with dedicated food stations throughout the space and three open bars pouring unlimited wine, specialty cocktails, and craft beer from Three’s Brewing Co. all night long. 7:00 p.m. Chelsea Market, 75 9th Avenue, New York, NY (212) 652-2111.

Downtown

Natalie Tenenbaum: Artist in Residence Presents Allison Strong: Natalie Tenenbaum welcomes bilingual singer-songwriter and actor Allison Strong to PAC NYC as her special guest performer. 6:00 p.m. Perelman Performing Arts Center, 251 Fulton Street, New York, NY (212) 266-3000.

Friday, March 27th

Downtown

Free Friday Nights at the Whitney: Join the Museum for free admission, music and special programming. Though admission is free, tickets are required and capacity is limited. 5:00 p.m. Whitney Museum of American Art, 99 Gansevoort Street, New York, NY (212) 570-3600.

Chelsea

Pastel Painting Workshop with NYAC: Join the New York Adventure Club for an after-hours pastel painting workshop at the AKC Museum of the Dog led by award-winning artist Karen Miura and her dog, Lucy. 6:00 p.m. AKC Museum of the Dog, 101 Park Avenue, New York, NY (212) 696-8360.

Saturday, March 28th

Chelsea

Weekly Storytime: Join Barnes & Noble Union Square at its second floor children’s section for its Weekly Storytime. The store’s booksellers will read some of their favorite picture books, featuring a mix of popular classics and exciting new stories. This event is free and open to the public. 11:00 a.m. Barnes & Noble Union Square, 33 East 17th Street, New York, NY (212) 253-0810.

Downtown

Walking Tour: The Yiddish Broadway: Join urban historian Bradley Shaw on a walk down Second Avenue and relive the heyday of the Jewish Theater District, or Jewish Rialto, through stories of the neighborhood, the actors, the restaurants, the hangouts and the theaters—some of which are still standing today. 1:30 p.m. Museum at Eldridge Street, 12 Eldridge Street, New York, NY (212) 219-0302.

Sunday, March 29th

Downtown

Hilary Hawke Trio & Christian and Cole: Come to Cafe Wha? to hear this powerhouse trio featuring versatile banjoist Hilary Hawke, celebrated guitarist Ross Martin, and rising fiddle innovator Camille Howes. 6:00 p.m. Cafe Wha?, 115 MacDougal Street, New York, NY (212) 254-3706.

Chelsea

Kids ’N Comedy Presents: Moody As The Month of March at Gotham Comedy Club: As Kids ’N Comedy celebrates its 30th Anniversary season, the laughter continues with this showcase inspired by the changing moods of spring and the relatable ups and downs of teenage life. These young comics ages 12-17 bring honesty, energy and fresh perspective to the stage. 2:00 p.m. Gotham Comedy Club, 208 West 23rd Street, New York, NY (212) 367-9000.

Monday, March 30th

Chelsea

Rough and Ready: ‘A History of Cowboy Boots’ by Elizabeth Semmelhack: Join Rizzoli for a conversation with Elizabeth Semmelhack to celebrate her newest book “Rough and Ready: A History of Cowboy Boots.” The book is filled with interviews, and images that showcase the evolution of the cowboy boot and how its been shaped by American culture. Semmelhack will be in conversation with style commerce writer for GQ Gerald Ortiz, followed by a signing. 6:00 p.m. Rizzoli Bookstore, 1133 Broadway, New York, NY (212) 759-2424.

Downtown

Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam: Richie Cannata, music producer, saxophonist and keyboardist, started this jam in the late 80s, and now it has found a home at The Bitter End. 10:00 p.m. The Bitter End, 147 Bleecker Street, New York, NY (212) 673-7030.

Tuesday, March 31st

Chelsea

A Living Poem Can Poetry Help Us Stay Human?: Join artist and poet Sasha Stiles for a conversation about “A Living Poem,” her debut solo exhibition at the Museum of Modern Art. 7:00 p.m. National Arts Club, 5 Gramercy Park South, New York, NY (212) 475-3424.

Downtown

Adult Zumba: Join in on the fun featuring easy-to-follow Latin dance choreography while working on your balance, coordination and range of motion. Bring your friends and come prepared for enthusiastic instruction, a little strength training and a lot of fun. 10:30 a.m. Battery Park City Authority, 6 River Terrace, New York, NY (212) 417-2000.

Wednesday, April 1st

Chelsea

High Line Tour: From Freight to Flowers: Hear the story behind New York City’s park in the sky. Join the High Line Docents, volunteer guides who offer an insider’s perspective on the park’s history, design and landscape. Spots are awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. 10:00 a.m. High Line, Gansevoort Street entrance, New York, NY (212) 500-6035.

Downtown

Chinese Traditional Painting: Please bring your own brushes, paint plate, small water container and traditional Chinese ink; the library will provide paper and color ink. 10:00 a.m. Chatham Square Library, 33 East Broadway, New York, NY (212) 964-6598.