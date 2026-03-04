Chelsea & Downtown Manhattan Events: Mar. 5-11

Thursday, March 5

Chelsea

Little Movers: Toddler Time: Join the NYPL to hear stories, sing songs, and get those wiggles out as you help your active child build important early learning skills. Discover ways to promote early literacy at home and meet other caregivers in the neighborhood. 10 a.m. Stavros Niarchos Foundation Library, 455 Fifth Ave., New York, NY; 212-340-0863.

Downtown

Pompeii Floyd Presents: ‘Wish You Were Here’ Live: Join Pompeii Floyd as they play through Pink Floyd’s 1975 album, “Wish You Were Here,” in its entirety. 7 p.m. Cafe Wha?, 115 MacDougal St., New York, NY; 212-254-3706.

Friday, March 6

Downtown

Walking Tour: Jewish Lower East Side: Stroll through the neighborhood’s 100-year-old history. A century ago, the Lower East Side saw unparalleled growth as waves of immigrants settled, prayed, played, worked, shopped, and attended school in this neighborhood as they built their new lives in a new land. Today, there are signs of the past hidden within the modern streets. See how many of these historic places have been transformed, repurposed, or restored. 10:30 a.m. Museum at Eldridge Street, 12 Eldridge St., New York, NY; 212-219-0302.

Chelsea

Speakeasy, Die Softly: Immersive Murder Mystery at Carmine’s: The Murder Mystery Company, as seen on “Shark Tank,” presents their murder mystery dinner in NYC at Carmine’s. This show is written by Scott Cramton, featuring original songs and lyrics by Tom Fitzstephens, Dave Cowie, and Gavin Brown. Step back in time to the 1920s for a dinner held at the Lou Zar Speakeasy. Act as a suspect or work as a detective and find out who took a member of the mob for a ride. Dine on a three-course meal while watching a mystery unfold before your eyes. Dressing up in 1920s attire is recommended, but not required. 7 p.m. Carmine’s Times Square, 200 W. 44th St., New York, NY; 212-221-3800.

Saturday, March 7

Chelsea

Weekly Storytime: Join Barnes & Noble Union Square at its second-floor children’s section for its Weekly Storytime. The store’s booksellers will read some of their favorite picture books, featuring a mix of popular classics and exciting new stories. This event is free and open to the public. 11 a.m. Barnes & Noble Union Square, 33 E. 17th St., New York, NY; 212-253-0810.

Downtown

Antigone (This Play I Read in High School): Come see this take on Sophocles’ classic, “Antigone (This Play I Read in High School),” featuring Celia Keenan-Bolger and Tony Shalhoub, which reimagines the story of Oedipus’ daughter Antigone. Shows at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The Public Theater, 425 Lafayette St., New York, NY; 212-539-8500.

Sunday, March 8

Downtown

Freedy Johnston playing: ‘Can You Fly’ in sequence w/original musicians: Freedy Johnston and his band are performing his acclaimed 1992 album, “Can You Fly,” with the original players, Brian Doherty, Graham Maby, Jared Michael Nickerson, Kevin Salem, Dave Schramm, and Syd Straw. The show will be professionally recorded and filmed, and it may be the last chance to see this lineup perform the album live. 7 p.m. The Bitter End, 147 Bleecker St., New York, NY; 212-673-7030.

Chelsea

Tony DeSare’s Billy Joel Songbook: Tony DeSare’s signature vocal and robust piano style pay tribute to the iconic songs of Billy Joel. Generations of fans will experience DeSare’s unique take on the Piano Man’s hits. 9:30 p.m. Birdland Jazz Club, 315 W. 44th St., New York, NY; 212-581-3080.

Monday, March 9

Chelsea

Akshara Music Ensemble: Building new forms on the foundations of Indian classical music, Carnatic musician Bala Skandan formed Akshara Music Ensemble in 2008, assembling New York’s strongest voices in Indian classical music. This is a Silberman Recital Series concert presented in association with the Lyric Chamber Music Society. 7 p.m. Baruch Performing Arts Center, One Bernard Baruch Way, 55 Lexington Ave., New York, NY; 646-312-1000.

Downtown

Senior Group Exercise: Strengthen the whole body from warm-up to cool-down with various fun exercises. The instructor will lead you in rhythmic movement and aerobics, balance and coordination exercises, as well as strength training. 10:30 a.m. Battery Park City Authority, 6 River Terrace, New York, NY; 212-417-2000.

Tuesday, March 10

Chelsea

Quietest Places in New York City: Finding Calm & Peace in Urban Chaos: Join Rizzoli for a conversation with Nicole Kelner to celebrate her new book, an illustrated guide exploring the pockets of New York City to find quiet, stillness, and a connection to nature and the self. Kelner will be in conversation with animator and illustrator Abi Inman, followed by a signing. 6 p.m. Rizzoli Bookstore, 1133 Broadway, New York, NY; 212-759-2424.

Downtown

Little Movers Storytime: Bitty Book Buddies: Join the NYPL to hear stories, sing songs, and get those wiggles out as you help your active child build important early learning skills. Discover ways to promote early literacy at home and meet other caregivers in the neighborhood. 10:30 a.m. Epiphany Library, 228 E. 23rd St., New York, NY; 212-679-2645.

Wednesday, March 11

Chelsea

Art Tours | Larry Bell’s Improvisations In the Park: Join the Madison Square Park Conservancy curatorial team for a free tour of Larry Bell’s “Improvisations in the Park.” Bell’s signature glass compositions reflect the park, surrounding buildings and people walking by throughout the day. This 15-minute tour will showcase how the shifting light enhances the dynamic nature of these artworks. 6 p.m. Madison Square Park, Northwest corner at Fifth Avenue and 26th Street, New York, NY; 212-520-7600.

Downtown

Trash: Come to PAC to see this out-of-the-box theatrics production by James Caverly and Andrew Morrill. Performed almost exclusively in American Sign Language, Trash employs surprising theatrical devices that allow all audiences to understand the play, and one another, in profoundly new ways. Tim and Jake are Deaf roommates sharing an apartment in the city. They’re polar opposites, each with very different views on what it means to be Deaf in a hearing world. When it comes to taking out the trash, they spiral into a comic and insightful examination of their personal garbage and their perceptions of each other’s lives. 7 p.m. Perelman Performing Arts Center, 251 Fulton St., New York, NY; 212-266-3000.