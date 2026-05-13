Chelsea & Downtown Manhattan Events: May. 14-20

Thursday, May 14th

Chelsea

Kit Kemp: Design Stories by Kit Kemp: Join Rizzoli for a conversation with author and global interior design icon Kit Kemp to celebrate the launch of her newest book. She will be in conversation with Jacqueline Terrebonne, editor-in-chief of Galerie magazine, followed by a signing. 6:00 p.m. Rizzoli Bookstore, 1133 Broadway, New York, NY (212) 759-2424.

Downtown

Preschool Art: Very young artists are introduced to paper, clay, paint and everyday recyclable materials, making masterpieces of creativity and delight. Age appropriate projects will be presented by an art teacher, with materials provided. 10:30 a.m. Rockefeller Park House, River Terrace & Murray Street, New York, NY (212) 417-2000.

Friday, May 15th

Downtown

Family Activities: Timely hands-on activities and engagement stations that illuminate history and life at sea will be available for South Street Seaport Museum’s visitors of all ages. 11:00 a.m. Seaport Museum, 207 Water Street, New York, NY (212) 732-8257.

Chelsea

An Evening With Vanessa Carlton: Veils Tour: Vanessa Carlton continues to expand creatively as an artist as seen in her seventh studio album “Veils,” which was released in April. One dollar of every ticket will go to benefit Save The Music and their support for music in schools. 7:30 p.m. City Winery, 25 11th Avenue, New York, NY (646) 751-6033.

Saturday, May 16th

Chelsea

Weekly Storytime: Join Barnes & Noble Union Square at its second floor children’s section for its Weekly Storytime. The store’s booksellers will read some of their favorite picture books, featuring a mix of popular classics and exciting new stories. This event is free and open to the public. 11:00 a.m. Barnes & Noble Union Square, 33 East 17th Street, New York, NY (212) 253-0810.

Downtown

Gabe Lee Live at Cafe Wha?: Equal parts classic songwriter and modern-day storyteller, Gabe Lee has built his own bridge between country, folk and rock. 6:00 p.m. Cafe Wha?, 115 MacDougal Street, New York, NY (212) 254-3706.

Sunday, May 17th

Downtown

Magic Hour–Golden Time: Jonathan González: Come to the Museum for this performance presented as part of the 2026 Whitney Biennial, in which five performers activate the museum’s terraces as both stage and vantage point. 4:00 p.m. Whitney Museum of American Art, 99 Gansevoort Street, New York, NY (212) 570-3600.

Chelsea

Family Storytime in Japanese: Join children’s librarian Nobuko Wilson as she shares songs, rhymes and favorite read-aloud books for little ones. This storytime will be conducted entirely in Japanese. 11:00 a.m. Stavros Niarchos Foundation Library, 455 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY (212) 340-0863.

Monday, May 18th

Chelsea

Zumba Gold: Come to this low-impact workout set to a fusion of Latin, international and popular music dance themes. The routines feature aerobic fitness interval training with a combination of fast and slow rhythms that challenge both the heart and muscles. 6:00 p.m. Ryan Health- Chelsea Clinton Community Health Center, 645 10th Avenue, New York, NY (212) NEW-YORK.

Downtown

It’s My Park at Stuyvesant Square: This It’s My Park season, volunteer with Stuyvesant Park Gardeners for a general cleanup at Stuyvesant Square. 10:00 a.m. Stuyvesant Square, Rutherford Place, East 15th Street, New York, NY stuyparkgardeners@gmail.com.

Tuesday, May 19th

Chelsea

Kids In Motions: Gertrude Ederle Playground: The Kids in Motion program engages children in active, outdoors play. A NYC Parks staff member leads four to seven hours of free activities in NYC’s playgrounds, including organized sports, games, fitness demos, board games and more. 10:00 a.m. Gertrude Ederle Recreation Center, Between 59th Street and 60th Street and Amsterdam Avenue and West End Avenue, New York, NY (212) NEW-YORK.

Downtown

White Collar Crime at The Bitter End: A long-standing fixture on the New York scene, WCC is a guitar-driven band where members are musicians with challenging day jobs. Inspired by the powerful imagery that is everyday New York, WCC hopes to convey even a fraction of the beauty of the city and the energy of the people who walk its streets. 7:00 p.m. The Bitter End, 147 Bleecker Street, New York, NY (212) 673-7030.

Wednesday, May 20th

Chelsea

High Line Tour: From Freight to Flowers: Hear the story behind New York City’s park in the sky. Join the High Line Docents, volunteer guides who offer an insider’s perspective on the park’s history, design and landscape. Spots are awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. 10:00 p.m. High Line, Gansevoort Street entrance, New York, NY (212) 500-6035.

Downtown

BMCC Live: Storytelling Live(s): Borough of Manhattan Community College (BMCC/CUNY) is proud to present free performances from their music, speech, communication and theater arts departments each month. Performances will feature the college’s talented students showcasing a wide variety of contemporary and original material. 2:30 p.m. Perelman Performing Arts Center, 251 Fulton Street, New York, NY (212) 266-3000.