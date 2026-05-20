Chelsea & Downtown Manhattan Events: May. 21-27

Thursday, May 21st

Chelsea

Sarah A. Parker discusses & signs ‘The Ballad of Falling Dragons’: Join Barnes & Noble Union Square to welcome New York Times bestselling author Sarah A. Parker to discuss the second book in her “Moonfall” series. 6:00 p.m. Barnes & Noble Union Square, 33 East 17th Street, New York, NY (212) 253-0810.

Downtown

Third Thursday Museum Tours: Hear the stories behind the Jackie Robinson Museum’s one-of-a-kind artifacts. Walk-ins are welcome, but advance reservation is encouraged. 1:00 p.m. Jackie Robinson Museum, One Hudson Square Building, 75 Varick Street, New York, NY (866) 454-3772.

Friday, May 22nd

Downtown

Hands On: Celebrate Hawaiian Culture: In celebration of Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, join museum educators in the imagiNATIONS Activity Center for hands-on activities related to Hawaiian culture. 2:00 p.m. National Museum of the American Indian New York, Alexander Hamilton U.S. Custom House, One Bowling Green, New York, NY nmai-info@si.edu.

Chelsea

Free Movie Night: ‘Top Gun’: The Intrepid Museum’s summer movie series kicks off Memorial Day Weekend with a free screening of the classic film “Top Gun.” Enjoy views of the Hudson River and city skyline while screening the movie on the flight deck. Guests are invited to bring lawn chairs, picnic baskets and blankets to view the film outdoors, free of charge, on a huge inflatable screen. 6:00 p.m. Intrepid Museum, Pier 86, West 46th Street and 12th Avenue, New York, NY (212) 245-0072.

Saturday, May 23rd

Chelsea

Chelsea Baila Social Club: Come to the Chelsea Local to experience Latin dance at its finest with salsa instruction, where no prior dance experience is needed. After the lesson, prepare for an evening filled with Bachata music spun by the talented DJ Gugou. 8:00 p.m. The Chelsea Local, 75 9th Avenue, New York, NY (212) 652-2111.

Downtown

Park Open Studio: Watercolors with Francis Hsueh: Led by a local teaching artist, this drop-in class invites participants to explore creativity through hands-on artmaking under the shade of Washington Square Park’s Scrabble Plaza’s trees. 1:00 p.m. Washington Square Park, Scrabble Plaza, New York, NY hello@washingtonsqpark.org.

Sunday, May 24th

Downtown

A Bob Dylan Birthday Celebration: Cafe Wha? celebrates Bob Dylan’s 85th birthday with a night dedicated to his massive songbook at the Greenwich Village icon where he first made his mark. The tribute features a lineup of local talent including Meir Levine, Dustin Lowman, Kacie Jewel Hill, Josh Bolin and Sean Walsh. 6:00 p.m. Cafe Wha?, 115 MacDougal Street, New York, NY (212) 254-3706.

Chelsea

Speakeasy, Die Softly: Immersive Murder Mystery at Carmine’s: The Murder Mystery Company, as seen on “Shark Tank,” presents their murder mystery dinner in NYC at Carmine’s. Step back in time to the 1920’s for a dinner held at the Lou Zar Speakeasy. Act as a suspect or work as a detective and find out who took a member of the mob for a ride. Dine on a three-course meal while watching a mystery unfold before your eyes. Dressing up in 1920’s attire is recommended, but not required. 5:00 p.m. Carmine’s Times Square, 200 West 44th Street, New York, NY (212) 221-3800

Monday, May 25th

Chelsea

Teen Recording Studio & Media Lab: BYOProject: Join the NYPL for BYOProject labs where you will receive dedicated one-on-one consultation with a studio specialist. Whether you need help with your design homework or assistance setting up a complex editing session, they are there to guide you through the process. 4:00 p.m. Stavros Niarchos Foundation Library, 455 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY (212) 340-0863.

Downtown

Coloring Corner: Unleash your creativity at the NYPL where paper, crayons and coloring pencils will be available. 3:00 p.m. Muhlenberg Library, 209 West 23rd Street, New York, NY (212) 924-1585.

Tuesday, May 26th

Chelsea

France vs. USA: The Judgment Of Paris: A Blind Wine Tasting Experience Celebrating the 50th Anniversary: Experience the 50th anniversary of the legendary Judgment of Paris—brought to life in an immersive tasting at City Winery. Guests will get a guided blind tasting of eight wines: two Chardonnays, two Pinot Noirs, and four Cabernets and side-by-side comparisons of French and American wines in each flight. 7:30 p.m. City Winery, 25 11th Avenue, New York, NY (646) 751-6033.

Downtown

Lunch on a Beam: The Making of an American Photograph: The famous publicity photograph “Lunch on a Beam,” also known as “Lunch Atop a Skyscraper,” pictures eleven ironworkers – mid-air on an I-beam bench – during the construction of Rockefeller Center’s RCA Building in 1932. Despite the image’s renown, little factual information or serious history has been available about it. Now, in a new book, “Lunch on a Beam,” Christine Roussel – long-time archivist at Rockefeller Center – unpacks the story behind one of America’s most iconic photographs. 6:00 p.m. The Skyscraper Museum, 39 Battery Place, New York, NY (212) 968-1961.

Wednesday, May 27th

Chelsea

Bryant Park Yoga presented by Halara: Come to the kickoff of this wellness series at Bryant Park, which will host free yoga classes open to all ages and levels every Tuesday morning and Wednesday evening. This year’s instructor lineup features some of the tri-state area’s most talented yogis, guiding attendees through different styles from classic meditative flows to more energetic practices. 6:00 p.m. Lawn at Bryant Park, Between 40th and 42nd Streets & Fifth and Sixth Avenues, New York, NY (212) 768-4242.

Downtown

Baby Art: Bring your little artist to the library to explore open-ended ways to promote early learning through art. Baby Art will explore colors, shapes and more while working on motor skills, creativity and imagination. 11:00 a.m. Battery Park City Library, 175 North End Avenue, New York, NY (212) 790-3499.