Chelsea & Downtown Manhattan Events: May. 28-Jun. 3

Thursday, May 28th

Chelsea

Piano in Bryant Park: Come to hear pianist and composer Yuka Aikawa, who received her M.A. in jazz performance from Queens College, earning the prestigious Michael Feinstein Award for “Outstanding Talent.” When not at Bryant Park, you can hear Aikawa at jazz clubs in New York, as an accompanist for the jazz choir The Lance Hayward Singers, or on Carline Ray’s beautiful album “Vocal Sides.” 12:30 p.m. Bryant Park, Upper Terrace at the base of the William Cullen Bryant Statue behind the New York Public Library, New York, NY (212) 768-4242.

Downtown

Ask a Scientist: Science After Dark: Ask a Scientist invites participants to explore a science topic and engage in a live Q&A session with the experts. Hudson River Park is teaming up with Secret Science Club to host this evening where participants will get a sneak peek into the Park’s Wetlab before it opens to the public in June. 6:30 p.m. Pier 40 at Hudson River Park, 353 West Street, New York, NY (212) 627-2020

Friday, May 29th

Downtown

Washington Square Park Open Studio: Dioramas with Traci Johnson: Led by a local teaching artist, this drop-in class invites participants to explore creativity through hands-on artmaking under the shade of Scrabble Plaza’s trees. All materials are provided by Washington Square Park Conservancy. 1:00 p.m. Washington Square Park, Scrabble Plaza, New York, NY hello@washingtonsqpark.org.

Chelsea

Joseph Osmundson + Special Guests: ‘Spawning Season’: Join the Strand for a release event with biophysicist and writer Joseph Osmundson, discussing his new book “Spawning Season.” 7:00 p.m. Strand Book Store’s 3rd floor Rare Book Room, 828 Broadway, New York, NY (212) 473-1452.

Saturday, May 30th

Chelsea

Rooted in Resilience: High Line Plant Sale & Talks: Bring a piece of the High Line’s resilient beauty to your own fire escape, stoop or backyard. Join in its inaugural Plant Sale & Talks—a historic first opportunity to purchase plants propagated directly from its gardens by the very hands that tend them. 1:00 a.m. High Line at 14th Street, New York, NY (212) 500-6035.

Downtown

Family Day at PAC NYC: PAC NYC brings together families and artists for a day of indoor and outdoor workshops, performances, interactive creation stations, live music and more. Celebrate the stories, voices and cultures of New York City through engaging activities that will make you feel right at home as you explore the magic of the arts. 10:30 a.m. Perelman Performing Arts Center, 251 Fulton Street, New York, NY (212) 266-3000.

Sunday, May 31st

Downtown

Walking Tour: Jewish Lower East Side: Stroll through the neighborhood’s 100-year-old history. A century ago, the Lower East Side saw unparalleled growth as waves of immigrants settled, prayed, played, worked, shopped and attended school in this neighborhood as they built their new lives in a new land. Today, there are signs of the past hidden within the modern streets. See how many of these historic places have been transformed, repurposed or restored. 11:30 a.m. Museum at Eldridge Street, 12 Eldridge Street, New York, NY (212) 219-0302.

Chelsea

Inclusive Pride Family Day: Pride in Space: Celebrate Pride at the Intrepid Museum with a day of hands-on art, storytelling and community. Families of all ages and identities are invited to explore the contributions of the LGBTQ+ community to space science as part of this Pride Month Kick-off event. 1:00 p.m. Intrepid Museum, Pier 86, West 46th Street and 12th Avenue, New York, NY (212) 245-0072.

Monday, June 1st

Chelsea

Lapsit Storytime: Baby and Me: Join the NYPL for a special time to bond with your little one and meet other caregivers. You will explore the joys of movement, books and songs, in addition to building early learning skills you can practice at home. Come prepared to sit with your child on your lap. 10:30 a.m. Stavros Niarchos Foundation Library, 455 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY (212) 340-0863.

Downtown

Little Learners: Mozart for Munchkins Symphony Superstars: Join the NYPL’s children’s staff and a team of professional musicians for an interactive family concert experience. Each week, superstars will encounter a new instrument like the violin, viola, cello, piano, french horn, trombone, trumpet, clarinet and more. From jazz to classical, world music, bluegrass and more, this program showcases different genres and gives kids a chance to get up close and personal with the instruments. Each concert ends with an instrument petting zoo. 10:30 a.m. Chatham Square Library, 33 East Broadway, New York, NY (212) 964-6598.

Tuesday, June 2nd

Chelsea

‘Fire Island Art: 100 Years’: Come to Rizzoli to celebrate this landmark volume chronicling the rich artistic history of Fire Island—long a haven for queer expression. Join a conversation with John Dempsey to celebrate “Fire Island Art: 100 Years,” documenting a century of creativity, community and cultural impact on the island. Dempsey will be in conversation with Michael Bullock, whose essay “Fire Island’s Art Renaissance, 2010 to Present” appears in the collection. 6:00 p.m. Rizzoli Bookstore, 1133 Broadway, New York, NY (212) 759-2424.

Downtown

‘Girl, Interrupted’: Pulitzer Prize–winning playwright Martyna Majok brings “Girl, Interrupted” to The Public for its world premiere. Based on Susanna Kaysen’s bestselling memoir, this production features original music by two-time Grammy Award winner Aimee Mann, choreography by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh, and direction by Tony Award nominee Jo Bonney. 7:00 p.m. Public Theater, Martinson Hall, 425 Lafayette Street, New York, NY (212) 539-8500.

Wednesday, June 3rd

Chelsea

Amanda Vaill: ‘Pride and Pleasure: The Schuyler Sisters in an Age of Revolution’: In her new book, “Pride and Pleasure,” a finalist for three major biography awards, best-selling author Amanda Vaill illuminates the lives of Angelica and Elizabeth Schuyler, daughters of colonial aristocracy who got caught up in the turmoil of America’s insurrection against Great Britain. Join the National Arts Club as she explores how placing them front and center transforms the way we see our own history as we approach our nation’s 250th birthday. 6:30 p.m. National Arts Club, 5 Gramercy Park South, New York, NY (212) 475-3424.

Downtown

Exhibition Tour: Whitney Biennial 2026: The 82nd edition of the Whitney Biennial—the longest-running survey of contemporary art in the United States—features work of 56 artists, duos and collectives. 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. Whitney Museum of American Art, 99 Gansevoort Street, New York, NY (212) 570-3600.