Chelsea & Downtown Manhattan Events: May. 7-13

Thursday, May 7th

Chelsea

The High Society New Orleans Jazz Band: Led by veteran trumpeter Simon Wettenhall and Grammy winning pianist Conal Fowkes, The High Society New Orleans Jazz Band is a New Orleans style Jazz band which for decades have been Woody Allen’s band of choice for his movies, concert tours and weekly performances. 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Birdland Jazz Club, 315 West 44th St, New York, NY (212) 581-3080.

Downtown

Early Elton Trio: Back To The Beginning: Come to the Bitter End to see this tribute to the Elton John, Dee Murray and Nigel Olsson Trio Tours of 1970 through 1972 featuring Jeff Kazee, Rich Pagano and John Conte. 7:00 p.m. The Bitter End, 147 Bleecker St, New York, NY (212) 673-7030.

Friday, May 8th

Downtown

Free Friday Nights at the Whitney: Join the Museum for free admission, music and special programming. Though admission is free, tickets are required and capacity is limited. 5:00 p.m. Whitney Museum of American Art, 99 Gansevoort Street, New York, NY (212) 570-3600.

Chelsea

Bark After Dark: A Spring Art Adventure: Get your paws on the path to the Museum for a night of spring-themed creativity. Complete a seasonally inspired art hunt around its galleries and collage a dog-themed photo frame to preserve your favorite 2026 springtime memories. 6:00 p.m. AKC Museum of the Dog, 101 Park Avenue, New York, NY (212) 696-8360.

Saturday, May 9th

Chelsea

Early Morning Opening: Sea Signals: Communication Aboard: The Intrepid Museum offers Early Morning Openings for children with autism and their families before the Museum opens to the public. Families receive a sensory bag with interactive activities designed for the whole family, and explore the Museum without the crowds. Discover the clever signals, symbols and codes used to communicate on Intrepid at sea and in the sky. Then, try out some of these ways to communicate with hands-on activities. 8:30 a.m. Intrepid Museum, Pier 86, West 46th Street and 12th Avenue, New York, NY (212) 245-0072.

Downtown

5 Boro Pizza Challenge: Join Transportation Alternatives for the return of the legendary 5 Boro Pizza Challenge. Starting at the Seaport, embark on a journey to visit all five boroughs in a single day, tasting some of the finest slices that our city has to offer. Choose your mode or mix and match — train, bus, bike, run, scoot and ferry. There’s just one rule, no cars. 10:00 a.m. The Cobblestones, 19 Fulton Street, New York, NY (212) 629-8080.

Sunday, May 10th

Downtown

The Music of Amy Winehouse: Join Cafe Wha? on Mother’s Day for a tribute to Amy Winehouse, featuring NYC-based soul-pop artist Giselle Lily. 6:00 p.m. Cafe Wha?, 115 MacDougal Street, New York, NY (212) 254-3706.

Chelsea

In Conversation: Mia Berman, author of ‘Life Lessons from my Mom - the Jewish Dalai Lama’: Join Mia Berman for an uplifting discussion, reading and story hour all about moms. Berman will shed delight on her own Brooklyn-born mom, Anna Orenbach Berman. The talk will include quotes on motherhood and personal thoughts on mother-daughter bonds. She will read excerpts of her book, with nuggets of wisdom from her mom on laughter, age, time, friendship, music and manners. 2:00 p.m. Jefferson Market Library, 425 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY (212) 243-4334.

Monday, May 11th

Chelsea

An Evening with Coreen Simpson: Join the National Arts Club for an evening with pioneering photographer Coreen Simpson, celebrating both her extraordinary artistic legacy and the publication of her new monograph with Aperture Foundation. 7:00 p.m. National Arts Club, 5 Gramercy Park South, New York, NY (212) 475-3424.

Downtown

Little Learners: Mozart for Munchkins Symphony Superstars: Join the NYPL’s children’s staff and a team of professional musicians for an interactive family concert experience. Each week, superstars will encounter a new instrument like the violin, viola, cello, piano, french horn, trombone, trumpet, clarinet and more. From jazz to classical, world music, bluegrass and more, this program showcases different genres and gives kids a chance to get up close and personal with the instruments. Each concert ends with an instrument petting zoo. 10:30 a.m. Chatham Square Library, 33 East Broadway, New York, NY (212) 964-6598.

Tuesday, May 12th

Chelsea

Bulb Giveaway: The Madison Square Park team will be offloading a collection of surplus bulbs for its community to care for in their own homes and gardens. Meet at its Southern Fountain and pick up your very own hyacinth, daffodil and tulip bulbs, alongside information and tips on how to care for them. 12:00 p.m. Madison Square Park, Southern Fountain, New York, NY (212) 520-7600.

Downtown

Lapsit Storytime: Baby Storytime: Join the NYPL for a special time to bond with your little one and meet other caregivers. You will explore the joys of books, songs, and gentle movement in addition to building early learning skills you can practice at home. 10:30 a.m. Mulberry Street Library, 10 Jersey Street, New York, NY (212) 966-3424.

Wednesday, May 13th

Chelsea

Shannon Chakraborty + Hadeer Elsbai: ‘The Tapestry of Fate’: Join the Strand for a release event with critically acclaimed author Shannon Chakraborty, discussing her new book “The Tapestry of Fate.” Moderating this discussion is Egyptian-American writer and librarian Hadeer Elsbai. 7:00 p.m. Strand Book Store’s 3rd floor Rare Book Room, 828 Broadway, New York, NY (212) 473-1452.

Downtown

Elements of Nature Drawing: Embolden your artwork amidst the flower-filled and seasonally evolving palette of Battery Park City’s verdant gardens. An artist/ educator will provide ideas and instruction. Materials are provided, but you can bring your own. 2:00 p.m. Wagner Park, 20 Battery Place, New York, NY (212) 417-2000.