Chelsea & Downtown Manhattan Events: Oct. 1 - 7

Thursday, October 1st

Chelsea

B&N Annual Spooky Salon: Join Barnes & Noble Union Square with Kelsey Day, Tiffany D. Jackson, Andrea Mosqueda and host Ryan La Sala. Panel authors will discuss their recent releases, answer questions from the audience, and sign copies of their books. There will be a costume contest during the event and the winner will receive a $10 B&N gift card. 6:00 p.m. Barnes & Noble Union Square, 33 East 17th Street, New York, NY (212) 253-0810.

Downtown

Julia Easterlin: PAC NYC welcomes vocalist, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Julia Easterlin as its October YoungArts Artist in Residence. YoungArts empowers artists with lifelong access to critical resources, including funding, incubation and presentation opportunities, mentorship, and professional development. This unticketed event is free and open to the public. 6:00 p.m. Perelman Performing Arts Center, 251 Fulton Street, New York, NY (212) 266-3000.

Friday, October 2nd

Downtown

Rhett Miller of Old 97’s w/ Alice Mason: Rhett Miller is a revered singer-songwriter known for his more than three decades fronting the popular rock band Old 97’s, who were honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award during the 2025 Americana Awards at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. Rhett teaches songwriting at The New School in Manhattan. Alice Mason is a Brooklyn based singer-songwriter and composer whose first indie folk album, “The Loop,” is out now. 6:00 p.m. Cafe Wha?, 115 MacDougal Street, New York, NY (212) 254-3706.

Chelsea

Bob Faust: Ways & Means: Madison Square Park Conservancy and Good Chaos presents this performance, which utilizes the American flag form to recenter and uplift 24 tenets reflecting patriotism, values we teach our children and who we aspire to be as a country. 5:15 p.m. Madison Square Park, Madison and Park Avenues between 23rd and 26th Streets, New York, NY (212) 360-1430.

Saturday, October 3rd

Chelsea

Plant and Seed Swap at Bryant Park: Share your extra plants and seeds, grow your plant collection, and meet new plant-loving friends. Whether you’ve got a garden, a fire escape, or a windowsill, you’re sure to find something to brighten up your space. It’s not required to bring plants or seeds in order to participate, but it is encouraged. 12:00 p.m. Bryant Park, Fountain near Sixth Avenue, New York, NY (212) 768-4242.

Downtown

East Village Ghosts Walking Tour: Throughout the East Village’s tumultuous history, one thing has remained unchanged: it is very, very haunted. This tour, which begins at the Merchant’s House, Manhattan’s Most Haunted House, presents a haunting history of the neighborhood, reflecting its changing scenes and colorful characters through a ghostly lens. 7:00 p.m. Manuel Plaza, 35 East 4th Street, New York, NY (212) 777-1089.

Sunday, October 4th

Downtown

The Greenwich Village Folk Festival: Live 40th Anniversary Concert: The Village Trip is proud to be working with Rod MacDonald and Raymond Micek to co-present The Greenwich Village Folk Festival at 40, a very special all-star celebration of the rich legacy of folk music in the Village. 4:00 p.m. Great Hall at Cooper Union, 7 East 7th Street, New York, NY info@thevillagetrip.com.

Chelsea

The NAC’s Annual Community Day: Visit the National Arts Club for its fifth annual Community Day, where neighbors and other guests can explore the Tilden Mansion, its historic landmark building, and enjoy live music on its stoop facing Gramercy Park, family activities and much more. This event is free and open to the public. 10:00 a.m. National Arts Club, 5 Gramercy Park South, New York, NY (212) 475-3424.

Monday, October 5th

Chelsea

Idan Raichel solo piano: Remembrance, Echos from home: Renowned artist and global collaborator Idan Raichel returns to City Winery with “Piano Songs,” an intimate solo piano performance. 7:30 p.m. City Winery, 25 11th Avenue, New York, NY (646) 751-6033.

Downtown

Exhibition Tour: “Untitled” (America): Guided by a Museum docent, explore the works on view in this exhibition. This exhibition features renowned works from the Whitney’s collection alongside recent acquisitions, highlighting key ideas and approaches in American art from 1900 through the early 1980s. 3:00 p.m. Whitney Museum of American Art, 99 Gansevoort Street, New York, NY (212) 570-3600.

Tuesday, October 6th

Chelsea

Intro To The Recording Studio: In this class, teens will learn microphone types, cable types and various pieces of recording equipment. 4:00 p.m. Stavros Niarchos Foundation Library, 455 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY (212) 340-0863.

Downtown

The New York Songwriters Circle 35th Anniversary: Since 1991, The Bitter End’s New York Songwriters Circle has been home to writers such as Norah Jones, Lana Del Rey, John Oates, Marc Cohn, Gavin DeGraw, Jesse Harris, Vanessa Carlton, Avril Lavigne, Billy Porter, Julie Gold and many others. This night is a celebration of great original songs, the heart and soul of the New York Songwriters Circle for 35 years. 7:30 p.m. The Bitter End, 147 Bleecker Street, New York, NY (212) 673-7030.

Wednesday, October 7th

Downtown

Chinese Traditional Painting: Learn the techniques of Chinese Traditional Painting at the NYPL. Please bring your own brushes, paint plate, small water container and traditional Chinese ink; the library will provide paper and color ink. 10:00 a.m. Chatham Square Library, 33 East Broadway, New York, NY (212) 964-6598.

Chelsea

Live Music - Sean the Cellist: Come to Chelsea Market to hear Sean Grissom, internationally known as “the Cajun Cellist,” who has performed his unique brand of country, Cajun, classical, swing and rock music from the streets and subways of New York City to the concert halls of Europe and the Far East. 12:00 p.m. Chelsea Market, 75 9th Avenue, New York, NY (212) 652-2111.