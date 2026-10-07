Chelsea & Downtown Manhattan Events: Oct. 8 - 14

Thursday, October 8th

Chelsea

Taste of Asia: Join in this one-of-a-kind culinary celebration at Madison Square Park featuring more than 40 of New York’s top restaurants serving the best Asian-inspired dishes in the city. 5:30 p.m. Madison Square Park, Madison and Park Avenues between 23rd and 26th Streets, New York, NY (212) 360-1430.

Downtown

‘Salty, Not Sweet’ Book Launch and Conversation: An Evening with Florence Fabricant and Rozanne Gold: Celebrate the publication of New York Times food writer Florence Fabricant’s highly-anticipated new memoir. Fabricant will be in conversation with four-time James Beard award-winning chef and author Rozanne Gold. 6:00 p.m. Museum at Eldridge Street, 12 Eldridge Street, New York, NY (212) 219-0302.

Friday, October 9th

Downtown

Outdoor Pilates: Join Club Pilates in a series of controlled movements that emphasize proper form and breathing techniques to strengthen and improve flexibility in the core, back and lower body. 5:30 p.m. Wagner Park, 20 Battery Place, New York, NY (212) 417-2000.

Chelsea

Boucheron: In Focus – A Monograph of a Visionary: For 10 days only, Boucheron will transform Christie’s New York with “Boucheron: In Focus – A Monograph of a Visionary,” an exhibition tracing more than 165 years of the French High Jewelry Maison’s creativity, craftsmanship and innovation. 10:00 a.m. Christie’s New York, 20 Rockefeller Plaza, New York, NY (212) 636-2000.

Saturday, October 10th

Chelsea

LEGO Halloween Build Event: Join Barnes & Noble Union Square for this event, ideal for children ages 4-10 but LEGO enthusiasts of all ages are welcome. 3:00 p.m. Barnes & Noble Union Square, 33 East 17th Street, New York, NY (212) 253-0810.

Downtown

Little Learners: Explore NYC, a Bilingual Spanish Adventure: Join Broadway performer and children’s musician Facundo Agustin on a musical adventure. Visit places around New York City to learn about animals, colors, seasons, numbers and so much more. Facundo will bring his guitar and dancing scarves to share songs from across the rich cultures of Latin America. This program is presented in English and Spanish. 10:15 a.m. Hudson Park Library, 66 Leroy Street, New York, NY (212) 243-6876.

Sunday, October 11th

Downtown

Free Second Sundays: Admission to the Whitney is free for all visitors all day on the second Sunday of every month. 11:15 a.m. Whitney Museum of American Art, 99 Gansevoort Street, New York, NY (212) 570-3600.

Chelsea

Garam Masala Comedy Dating Show: All Stars Edition: Watch as two strangers go on a real blind date on stage in front of a live audience, hosted by comedians Surbhi and Wyatt Feegrado. There will be stand-up comedy, live matchmaking, audience participation and an afterparty to follow. 7:00 p.m. City Winery, 25 11th Avenue, New York, NY (646) 751-6033.

Monday, October 12th

Chelsea

Eight Seconds: Legacy in Motion: Photographs by Ivan McClellan: Join Rizzoli for a conversation with Ivan McClellan to celebrate his new book, a monograph documenting African-American cowboy culture. 6:00 p.m. Rizzoli Bookstore, 1133 Broadway, New York, NY (212) 759-2424.

Downtown

Pétanque in the Park: NYC’s oldest running Pétanque club will teach you this French lawn bowling game from the early 20th century. 1:00 p.m. Washington Square Park, Pétanque Court, New York, NY hello@washingtonsqpark.org.

Tuesday, October 13th

Chelsea

International Archaeology Day with Australian Ambassador Mr. James Larsen: Mr. James Larsen, the Permanent Representative of Australia’s Mission to the United Nations, will address the National Arts Club on the occasion of International Archaeology Day. 6:30 p.m. National Arts Club, 5 Gramercy Park South, New York, NY (212) 475-3424.

Downtown

Lapsit Storytime: Bond with your little one and explore the joys of books, songs and gentle movement in addition to building early learning skills you can practice at home. Come prepared to sit with your child on your lap. 10:30 a.m. Mulberry Street Library, 10 Jersey Street, New York, NY (212) 966-3424.

Wednesday, October 14th

Downtown

Chinese Traditional Painting: Learn the techniques of Chinese Traditional Painting at the NYPL. Please bring your own brushes, paint plate, small water container and traditional Chinese ink; the library will provide paper and color ink. 10:00 a.m. Chatham Square Library, 33 East Broadway, New York, NY (212) 964-6598.

Chelsea

Free Write Wednesdays: Join in an afternoon of live, free-form creative writing at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Library. No formal writing experience is required, just enthusiasm and curiosity to see where writing takes you. 1:30 p.m. Stavros Niarchos Foundation Library, 455 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY (212) 340-0863.