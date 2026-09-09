Chelsea & Downtown Manhattan Events: Sept. 10 - 16

Thursday, September 10th

Chelsea

Global Sustainable Fashion & Culture Exchange: Come to Times Square to share sustainable fashion tips, celebrate global culture and connect through creativity. This event brings together creative minds from across the globe to share ideas, showcase sustainable fashion and celebrate diverse cultures. 9:00 a.m. Father Duffy Square, West 47th Street, New York, NY contact@fashionalliancenetwork.com.

Downtown

Emily Clark’s All-Star Tribute To Bonnie Raitt: Emily Clark and her all-star band channel the slide-guitar soul and gritty heart of Bonnie Raitt in a room where legends got their start. 8:30 p.m. The Bitter End, 147 Bleecker Street, New York, NY (212) 673-7030.

Friday, September 11th

Downtown

9/11 Memorial Stair Climb: In recognition of the 25th anniversary of September 11, Retro Fitness is inviting local first responders, members and all community residents to participate in a 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb in partnership with the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation. The event is part of a nationwide Retro Fitness initiative encouraging participants to climb 110 flights, or 2,071 steps, representing the height of the World Trade Center towers and honoring the 343 FDNY firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice. Begins when the club opens at 6:00 a.m. Retro Fitness, 1 New York Plaza One New York Plaza, Concourse Level New York, NY (646) 667-6635.

Chelsea

Nature Talks: Socio-Environmental History of Parks: This new lecture series, featuring ecologists, naturalists and other nature enthusiasts, will give you a new perspective on the surprisingly abundant living things all around you. Guest speaker Georgia Silvera Seamans is the founder and director of Local Nature Lab, an urban community forester and a science writer. 12:00 p.m. Bryant Park, Reading Room on the 42nd Street side of the park, New York, NY (212) 768-4242.

Saturday, September 12th

Chelsea

Special Storytime with Jason Douglas Griffin for ‘Be the Acorn’: Join Barnes & Noble Union Square for a storytime with author and illustrator Jason Douglas Griffin who will read his new book, “Be the Acorn.” 11:00 a.m. Barnes & Noble Union Square, 33 East 17th Street, New York, NY (212) 253-0810.

Downtown

NY | Story Time: Families are invited to an interactive story time featuring a children’s book by a Native author, illustrator or created in collaboration with an Indigenous community. They will have the opportunity to engage with objects from the museum’s teaching collection, such as photographs, textiles, or natural materials, which can deepen their understanding of the community represented in the story, along with a craft or other activity. 11:15 a.m. National Museum of the American Indian New York, Alexander Hamilton U.S. Custom House, One Bowling Green, New York, NY nmai-info@si.edu.

Sunday, September 13th

Downtown

‘Come From Away’ In Concert: Former Broadway and national tour company members of Come From Away reunite in honor of the 25th anniversary of 9/11. This 100-minute open-air concert staging will be performed on the World Trade Center campus. Perelman Performing Arts Center, 251 Fulton Street, New York, NY (212) 266-3000.

Chelsea

ASL-interpreted Tashlich & Outdoor Shofar-Blowing: Sign language (ASL) interpretation will be provided on Rosh Hashanah for Tashlich, the ceremonial casting of sins (as small pieces of bread) upon the water, followed by an outdoor blowing of the Shofar, that’s open to everyone. 5:30 p.m. Town & Village Synagogue, East 20th Street & The East River, New York, NY (212) 677-8090.

Monday, September 14th

Chelsea

Jewelry Creators: Dynamic Duos and Generational Gems by Beth Bernstein: To mark New York Fashion Week, Beth Bernstein joins Rizzoli to celebrate her book that highlights the relationships at the core of the gemstone and jewelry industry. 6:00 p.m. Rizzoli Bookstore, 1133 Broadway, New York, NY (212) 759-2424.

Downtown

Exhibition Tour: Whitney Biennial 2026: The 82nd edition of the Whitney Biennial—the longest-running survey of contemporary art in the United States—features work of 56 artists, duos and collectives. 1:00 p.m. Whitney Museum of American Art, 99 Gansevoort Street, New York, NY (212) 570-3600.

Tuesday, September 15th

Chelsea

Reflections in Black: A Reframing, presented by Dr. Deborah Willis: Dr. Willis, photographer, curator, NYU professor and director of the Center for Black Visual Culture, explores the history and legacy of Black photography through images that reveal how Black photographers have shaped self-representation and cultural memory from the 19th century to today. 7:00 p.m. National Arts Club, 5 Gramercy Park South, New York, NY (212) 475-3424.

Downtown

Canasta Lessons: Learn the rules and practice the classic card game of Canasta with games expert Susan Richards. 10:00 a.m. Battery Park City, 200 Rector Place, New York, NY (212) 417-2000.

Wednesday, September 16th

Downtown

Walking Tour: ‘All-of-a-Kind Family’: Follow in the footsteps of Ella, Henny, Sarah, Charlotte and Gertie, the beloved sisters depicted in Sydney Taylor’s children’s classic “All-of-a-Kind Family.” Stroll through the story and into the streets to learn about the real-life people and Lower East Side places that inspired it. This event is recommended for children 5 and up and their adult companions. 10:30 a.m. Museum at Eldridge Street, 12 Eldridge Street, New York, NY (212) 219-0302.

Chelsea

Roberto Lugo’s ‘Alfarero del Barrio (Village Potter)’ Evening Art Tour: Join the MSPC Curatorial team for a free 20-minute evening art tour of Roberto Lugo’s “Alfarero del Barrio (Village Potter).” 5:30 p.m. Madison Square Park, Redbud lawn, near the 5th Avenue and 25th Street entrance of the park, New York, NY (212) 520-7600.