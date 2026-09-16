Chelsea & Downtown Manhattan Events: Sept. 17 - 23

Thursday, September 17th

Chelsea

Zoe Dubno + Stephanie LaCava: ‘Happiness and Love’: Join the Strand for an event with debut author Zoe Dubno for the paperback release of her debut novel “Happiness and Love.” 7:00 p.m. Strand Book Store’s 3rd floor Rare Book Room, 828 Broadway, New York, NY (212) 473-1452.

Downtown

Rugby Clinic: Join coaches from Rugby For All, Inc. for a rugby demonstration, skill and drills, and non-contact scrimmages for ages 7 to 12. Registration recommended, please email registration@bpca.ny.gov. 4:00 p.m. Battery Park City Ball Fields, 205 Warren Street, New York, NY (212) 267-9700.

Friday, September 18th

Downtown

Little Movers Playdate: New walkers, toddlers or children at this developmental stage and their caregivers are invited to the NYPL to explore toys while practicing early literacy skills. Come make new friends while your little one discovers the joy of learning through play. 10:00 a.m. Hudson Park Library, 66 Leroy Street, New York, NY (212) 243-6876.

Chelsea

Nature Talks: Socio-Environmental History of Parks: This new lecture series, featuring ecologists, naturalists and other nature enthusiasts, will give you a new perspective on the surprisingly abundant living things all around you. Guest speaker Georgia Silvera Seamans is the founder and director of Local Nature Lab, an urban community forester, and a science writer. 12:00 p.m. Bryant Park, Reading Room on the 42nd Street side of the park, New York, NY (212) 768-4242.

Saturday, September 19th

Chelsea

Paws on Parade: Join Bryant Park for its annual dog parade and social. This event will bring together local dogs and dog lovers of all ages in a gathering culminating in a parade of pups around the park. Enjoy live music, food and drink vendors, crafts, workshops and more. 12:00 p.m. Bryant Park, between 40th & 42nd Streets and 5th and 6th Avenues, New York, NY (212) 768-4242.

Downtown

Hands On: Native New York Traditions featuring Danielle Soames: Experience the tradition and creativity of cornhusk doll making with Danielle Soames (Mohawk), a returning Native educator at the National Museum of the American Indian and an accomplished actress, playwright and director. Through this hands-on workshop, Danielle will share the cultural significance of cornhusk dolls to her community and guide participants in creating their own. 12:00 p.m. National Museum of the American Indian New York, Alexander Hamilton U.S. Custom House, One Bowling Green, New York, NY nmai-info@si.edu.

Sunday, September 20th

Downtown

ASL-interpreted Kol Nidre Service: Town & Village (T&V) Synagogue is thrilled to announce its third sign-language-interpreted Kol Nidre Service for Yom Kippur. 6:15 p.m. Town & Village (T&V) Synagogue, 334 East 14th Street, New York, NY (212) 677-0368.

Chelsea

Boy Band Brunch: Delivered with their own special mix of handsomeness, humor and Broadway talent, The Boy Band Project transports you back to a time when the boy band phenomenon dominated pop culture. They re-imagine the sound, movement and energy of groups like NSYNC, Backstreet Boys, Hanson, One Direction, 98 Degrees, O-town, Boyz II Men and the Jonas Brothers. 11:30 a.m. City Winery, 25 11th Avenue at 15th Street, New York, NY (646) 751-6033.

Monday, September 21st

Chelsea

Lucy Foley celebrates the release of ‘Murder at the Grand Alpine Hotel: The New Miss Marple Novel’: Join Barnes & Noble Union Square to welcome New York Times bestselling author Lucy Foley to celebrate her new book. Foley will be in conversation with People Magazine’s senior books editor, Lizz Schumer. 6:00 p.m. Barnes & Noble Union Square, 33 East 17th Street, New York, NY (212) 253-0810.

Downtown

Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam: Richie Cannata, music producer, saxophonist and keyboardist, started this jam in the late 80s, and now it has found a home at The Bitter End. 10:00 p.m. The Bitter End, 147 Bleecker Street, New York, NY (212) 673-7030.

Tuesday, September 22nd

Chelsea

Salty, Not Sweet: An Evening with Florence Fabricant: Come to the National Arts Club to celebrate Fabricant’s new memoir, “Salty, Not Sweet,” where she discusses the food world then and now: the rise of farm to table cooking, celebrity chefs, the role of restaurant critics and the evolving way we cook and eat. 6:30 p.m. National Arts Club, 5 Gramercy Park South, New York, NY (212) 475-3424.

Downtown

Federico Aubele: Acclaimed Argentine singer-songwriter Federico Aubele returns to Joe’s Pub for a special intimate acoustic performance. 9:30 p.m. Joe’s Pub, 425 Lafayette Street, New York, NY (212) 539-8500.

Wednesday, September 23rd

Downtown

Exhibition Tour: “Untitled” (America): Guided by a Museum docent, explore the works on view in this exhibition. This exhibition features renowned works from the Whitney’s collection alongside recent acquisitions, highlighting key ideas and approaches in American art from 1900 through the early 1980s. 12:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. Whitney Museum of American Art, 99 Gansevoort Street, New York, NY (212) 570-3600.

Chelsea

Music Sets You Free by Ryuichi Sakamoto: Join Rizzoli for a panel conversation with Arto Lindsay, Dedekind Cut and Sam Bett to celebrate the release of the memoir of one of the world’s most influential electronic composers, Ryuichi Sakamoto. 6:00 p.m. Rizzoli Bookstore, 1133 Broadway, New York, NY (212) 759-2424.