Chelsea & Downtown Manhattan Events: Sept. 24 - 30

Thursday, September 24th

Chelsea

Garden Explorers: Kids will learn how to plant, weed and prune real plants, play and explore in Bryant Park’s imagination garden, or plant a seed in a pot to take home. 10:00 a.m. Bryant Park, south side of the park next to Le Carrousel, New York, NY (212) 768-4242.

Downtown

The Village Trip Opening Party: Raise a glass to all of the artists, activists and performers who have changed the world from the Village. The Village Trip Festival 2026 will take place September 25 through October 4 across Greenwich Village, the East Village and the Lower East Side. This year’s theme, Revolutionary Voices, honors the songwriters, composers, authors, actors, artists and activists whose work began in the Village. 6:00 p.m. The Church of the Village, 201 West 13th Street, New York, NY info@thevillagetrip.com.

Friday, September 25th

Downtown

Preparing for the Future — At the Water’s Edge: Resiliency for Lower Manhattan: New York City’s identity as a global capital of finance and culture is rooted in its origins as a seaport. At the epicenter of over 520 miles of waterfront is Lower Manhattan where it started 400 years ago with the arrival of the Dutch. Since then, even the boundary of where land meets the water has changed. Learn from experts what is at risk and what is being done to protect Lower Manhattan from daily tidal flooding and coastal storms, to ensure that all New Yorkers continue to have access to the jobs, subways and infrastructure that thrive in this central hub. 8:30 a.m. Wagner Park, 20 Battery Place, New York, NY (212) 417-2000.

Chelsea

Italian Story & Catholic Girl: Rizzoli Bookstore will host Andrea Modica to celebrate her newest monograph, “Italian Story,” a meditation on her 40-year relationship with Italy, as well as “Catholic Girl,” her first monograph of large format platinum palladium print portraits. She will be in conversation with Vince Aletti, followed by a signing. 6:00 p.m. Rizzoli Bookstore, 1133 Broadway, New York, NY (212) 759-2424.

Saturday, September 26th

Chelsea

Early Morning Opening: A Day in the Life: The Intrepid Museum offers Early Morning Openings for children with autism and their families before the Museum opens to the public. Step into historic spaces and learn about the routines aboard an aircraft carrier and how sailors adapted to unexpected or exciting changes aboard. 8:30 a.m. Intrepid Museum, Pier 86, West 46th Street and 12th Avenue, New York, NY (212) 245-0072.

Downtown

K Starck: Paris-born and Venice-raised, K Starck brings a classically trained voice and a distinctly multicultural perspective to Perelman Performing Arts Center. Now based between New York City and Venice, she performs in English, Italian, French and Spanish, blending technical precision with emotional depth. 7:00 p.m. Perelman Performing Arts Center, 251 Fulton Street, New York, NY (212) 266-3000.

Sunday, September 27th

Downtown

The Promise of Liberty: Words That Shaped a Nation: In celebration of America’s 250th anniversary, experience this full-floor exhibition in the historic 1868 A.A. Thomson & Co. building and journey through the nation’s founding ideas—tracing how they have evolved over time through rare defining documents and pivotal moments in history. 11:00 a.m. Seaport Museum, 207 Water Street, New York, NY (212) 732-8257.

Chelsea

Strawberry Fields Ultimate Beatles Brunch Concert: Experience the longest running Beatles brunch on Broadway right at City Winery every Sunday. Strawberry Fields brings you the ultimate brunch tribute to the Beatles, featuring cast members from the Broadway and touring company of the hit musical, “Beatlemania.” 11:30 a.m. City Winery, 25 11th Avenue, New York, NY (646) 751-6033.

Monday, September 28th

Chelsea

ARTECHOUSE: Twilight Zone - Hidden Wonders of The Ocean: Dive into the world of this immersive exhibition by ARTECHOUSE Studio in collaboration with Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution. 12:00 p.m. Chelsea Market, Artechouse NYC, 439 West 15th Street, New York, NY nyc@artechouse.com.

Downtown

Little Movers Storytime: Books and Rhymes: Come to the NYPL for picture book stories, rhymes and songs for babies and toddlers. 10:00 a.m. Jefferson Market Library, 425 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY (212) 243-4334.

Tuesday, September 29th

Chelsea

JLF New York @ NAC: In conjunction with the Asia Society and the Center for Fiction, National Arts Club will host the tenth edition of JLF New York, an international edition of the Jaipur Literature Festival. 11:00 a.m. National Arts Club, 5 Gramercy Park South, New York, NY (212) 475-3424.

Downtown

Eldridge Eats Food Tour: A History of the Lower East Side: Visit historic Lower East Side sites and nosh on delicious rugelach, pickles, knishes, and dumplings. Once one of the most densely populated districts in the world, the Lower East Side has witnessed numerous changes during the past 100 years. The tour will focus on a few of the remaining vestiges and surviving buildings and structures of an era of mass Jewish immigration, when the streets were lined with stores and pushcarts, including Jewish delicatessens, bakeries, pickle stands and cafeterias. 10:30 a.m. Museum at Eldridge Street, 12 Eldridge Street, New York, NY (212) 219-0302.

Wednesday, September 30th

Downtown

Mars Folly at the Bitter End: Mars Folly is the brainchild of Mike Roe, a classically trained songwriter whose genre-defying songs are influenced by Elvis Costello, David Bowie, the Mats, the Smiths, Jimmy Webb, Kurt Vonnegut and George Saunders. 7:00 p.m. The Bitter End, 147 Bleecker Street, New York, NY (212) 673-7030.

Chelsea

Lynn Painter: ‘Trust Fall’: Join the Strand for a release event with New York Times bestselling author Lynn Painter, discussing her new novel. 6:00 p.m. Strand Book Store’s 3rd floor Rare Book Room, 828 Broadway, New York, NY (212) 473-1452.