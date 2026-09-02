Chelsea & Downtown Manhattan Events: Sept. 3 - 9

Thursday, September 3rd

Chelsea

‘In the Heights’ – Movie Night in Madison Square Park: Grab a blanket and come enjoy a movie in the park hosted by NYC Parks and The Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment. 7:15 p.m. Madison Square Park, Oval Lawn, New York, NY (212) 360-1430.

Downtown

Art Work: Whitney Staff Art Show: From its origins in Gertrude Vanderbilt Whitney’s Greenwich Village studio in 1914 to its relocation to the Meatpacking District in 2015, the Whitney has always sought to support living artists at critical moments in their careers. Many of the Museum’s staff members are artists themselves. For the ninth time in its history, the Whitney Staff Art Show will be held in a public space, offering staff an opportunity to share their work. 1:00 p.m. Westbeth Gallery 55 Bethune Street New York, NY (212) 570-3600.

Friday, September 4th

Downtown

The Promise of Liberty: Words That Shaped a Nation: In celebration of America’s 250th anniversary, experience this full-floor exhibition in the historic 1868 A.A. Thomson & Co. building and journey through the nation’s founding ideas—tracing how they have evolved over time through rare defining documents and pivotal moments in history. 11:00 a.m. Seaport Museum, 207 Water Street, New York, NY (212) 732-8257.

Chelsea

Evening Birding Tour in Bryant Park: Discover the surprising diversity of birds that call Bryant Park home during migratory season with guided tours by NYC Audubon, led by environmental educator and urban naturalist Gabriel Willow. Past sightings include warblers, tanagers, vireos, thrushes and even a Chuck-will’s-widow. 5:00 p.m. Bryant Park, 6th Avenue across from 41st Street, New York, NY (212) 768-4242.

Saturday, September 5th

Chelsea

Weekly Storytime: Join Barnes & Noble Union Square where booksellers will read picture books, featuring a mix of classics and new stories. This event is free and open to the public. 11:00 a.m. Barnes & Noble Union Square, 33 East 17th Street, New York, NY (212) 253-0810.

Downtown

Park Open Studio: Led by a local teaching artist, this drop-in class invites participants to explore creativity through hands-on artmaking under the shade of Washington Square Park’s trees. Past mediums have included plein-air drawing, printmaking, cyanotypes and more. All materials are provided by the Washington Square Park Conservancy. 1:00 p.m. Washington Square Park, Northwest Corner Seating Area, New York, NY (212) NEW-YORK.

Sunday, September 6th

Downtown

BPC Farmers Market: Built by independent farms and food businesses, Down to Earth Markets provide local seasonal foods to ensure the health of our communities and environment. Family friendly activities will be offered throughout the season. 9:00 a.m. Irish Hunger Memorial Plaza, North End Avenue & Vesey Street, New York, NY (212) 417-2000.

Chelsea

Strawberry Fields Ultimate Beatles Brunch Concert: Experience the longest running Beatles brunch on Broadway right at City Winery every Sunday. Strawberry Fields brings you the ultimate brunch tribute to the Beatles, featuring cast members from the Broadway and touring company of the hit musical, “Beatlemania.” 11:30 a.m. City Winery, 25 11th Avenue, New York, NY (646) 751-6033.

Monday, September 7th

Chelsea

Little Movers Storytime: Join the NYPL to hear stories, sing songs and get those wiggles out as you help your active child build important early learning skills. Discover ways to promote early literacy at home and meet other caregivers in the neighborhood. This event is best for new walkers, toddlers or children at this developmental stage. 12:30 p.m. Epiphany Library, 228 East 23rd Street, New York, NY, (212) 679-2645.

Downtown

Kaleidoscope of Us: Celebrating 250 Years of America: Illumination NYC’s temporary art installation immerses visitors in an interactive journey through the rich history and diverse cultures of the United States, while envisioning the possibilities of the future. On view all day until Sept 21st. Little West Street at 2nd Place, New York, NY (212) 417-2000.

Tuesday, September 8th

Chelsea

Tai Chi with Pin Pin Su: Tai chi—the ultimate mind and body workout, often described as “meditation in motion”—involves slow, fluid, continuous movements through formalized postures of centuries-old Chinese Taoist martial arts. This event is free and open to the public. All levels are welcome. Please wear comfortable clothes and shoes to move around in. 10:30 a.m. High Line at Little West 12th Street, New York, NY (212) 500-6035.

Downtown

Larry Owens: Sondheimia: Come to this musical theatre concert event exploring the music and lyrics of Stephen Sondheim, conceived, arranged, directed by, and starring Larry Owens. Owens is winner of the Drama Desk, Lucille Lortel and Obie Awards for “A Strange Loop.” 9:30 p.m. Joe’s Pub, 425 Lafayette Street, New York, NY (212) 539-8500.

Wednesday, September 9th

Downtown

Family Storytime with Chatham Square: Come join the Chatham Square librarians for a storytime every Wednesday of each month. 10:30 a.m. Chatham Square Library, 33 East Broadway, New York, NY (212) 964-6598.

Chelsea

Harlan Coben + Amor Towles: ‘Plot Twist’: Join the Strand for a release event with New York Times bestselling author Harlan Coben, discussing his new memoir “Plot Twist,” where he offers a look behind the curtain at his own writing process. Joining him in conversation is New York Times bestselling author Amor Towles. 7:00 p.m. Strand Book Store’s 3rd floor Rare Book Room, 828 Broadway, New York, NY (212) 473-1452.