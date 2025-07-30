City Begins Mourning for 4 Victims of Midtown Massacre

Flags at all city buildings across the city were ordered to half-staff as a sign of respect and mourning for the four innocent lives taken when a crazed gunman opened fire inside a Park Ave. office tower on July 28.

And a multi-faith prayer service held by Mayor Eric Adams in Bryant Park drew hundreds of mourners. The NYPD early in the morning of July 29, held an honor guard as the casket of slain police officer Didarul Islan was transferred to the NY Medical Examiner’s office.

“As a mark of respect for the memory of NYPD Officer Didarul Islam who died in the line of duty and the multiple victims of the mass shooting in Midtown Manhattan at 345 Park Avenue yesterday, I’ve ordered all flags on all city buildings and stationary flagstaffs throughout the five boroughs to be lowered to half-staff until further notice,” Mayor Eric Adams said.

Islam, who emigrated from Bangladesh and jointed the NYPD two and ahalf years ago, was a 36 year old and father of two who was picking up some extra money by working a side gig as security in the office tower at 345 Park Ave. He and his wife were expecting their third child.

He became the first victim of Shane Tamura, the 27-year-old Las Vegas man who started the city’s worst mass shooting in 25 years around 6:30 p.m. on July 28. A three page suicide note that cops found in Tamura’s pocket after he killed himself, claimed he was suffering from CTE or Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, a traumatic brain injury that he attributed to his years playing high school football. Adams said the killer apparently picked 345 Park Ave. because it is the headquarters of the NFL.

“He put himself in harm’s way, he made the ultimate sacrifice–shot in cold blood, wearing a uniform that stood for the promise that he made to this city,” said NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch at press conference late on July 28. “He died as he lived, a hero.”

Blackstone, which is also headquartered in the building lost Wesley LePanter, a CEO of Blackstone Real Estate Investment Trust. “She was brilliant, passionate, warm, generous, and deeply respected within our firm and beyond,” the company said in a statement. The 43 year old executive who graduated from Yale is survived by her husband and their two children.

Also lost was Aland Etienne, a union member of 32BJ SEIU, who emigrated from Haiti, who was working as security guard on the ground floor.

Deputy Mayor of Public Safety Kaz Daughtry said in an appearance on “Good Day New York” on Fox 5 on July 30 that Etienne was attempting to reach a switch that would have stopped all elevator service preventing the assassin from reaching a higher floor. Instead, he became the last person killed in the lobby before Tamura boarded an elevator that took him to the 33rd floor.

“This tragedy speaks to the sacrifice of security officers who risk their lives every day to keep New Yorkers and our buildings safe, said Manny Pastreich, President of 32BJ SEIU. Included in its 185,000 person union are more than 20,000 security officers in New York. “Every time a security officer puts on their uniform, they put their lives on the line. Their contributions to our city are essential, though often unappreciated. Aland Etienne is a New York hero. We will remember him as such.”

Twenty-seven-year old Julia Heyman, who had gone to her five year reunion at Cornell University earlier this summer, was a graduate of Riverdale Day School in the Bronx and an associate at the real estate firm Rudin Management on the 33rd floor.

She became the final victim of the gunman who apparently went to the wrong floor looking for the NFL offices. After shooting Heyman, Tamura shot himself in the chest and died of the self-inflicted wound.

“We are devastated for Julia’s friends and family, including her parents and sister Ali, a 2017 graduate of the College of Human Ecology,” said a statement on the Cornell University web site. “We also extend our sympathy to the loved ones of the three other victims, including New York Police Officer Didarul Islam. We extend our deepest condolences to all the families whose loved ones were lost in this senseless act.”

Brian Carver and Cat Crocker, the co-deans at Riverdale Day School said in a statement that Hyman stood out for her “modesty and humility, her desire to see others succeed, and her grit and tenacity in the face of adversity.” She was captain of the swimming, soccer and lacrosse teams in her senior year there.

Mourners made their way to the office tower where the four victims died and left a makeshift memorial of flowers and balloons on a walkway outside the 44 story office tower.

Dan Beazley said he journeyed from Northville, MI, outside Detroit. He wheeled a huge wooden cross to the makeshift memorial. “I’ve been here since 9:30 this morning praying with people in this dark hour and hoping to see the dawn,” he said.