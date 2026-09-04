City Council, Mamdani Unveil New Initiatives Ahead of 9-11 25th Anniversary

Ahead of the 25th anniversary of 9-11, New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin joined other Council Members to announce a new $1 million initiative to fund free field trips to the 9-11 Memorial & Museum for middle school children.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani also signed an executive order calling for a day of remembrance and public service and public service across the city.

“As we approach the 25th anniversary of September 11, it is more important than ever that a new generation of New Yorkers understand what happened that day and carries forward the stories of those we lost,” Menin said in a statement.

Funding will go toward guided, self-guided and virtual field trips to the museum alongside other educational programming and could fund up 20,000 eight grade field trips to the museum in the current school year.

The initiative will also provide free audio guides for city student groups with educators receiving access to the 9-11 Anniversary Digital Learning Experience and related training.

“The 9-11 Memorial & Museum is committed to our mission to commemorate the 2,977 individuals killed on 9-11, educate the next generation on what happened, and inspire visitors with stories of service and heroism,” said Beth Hillman, President and CEO of the 9/11 Memorial & Museum in a statement. “There are 100 million Americans alive today who are too young to remember 9-11, and that’s why our educational programming is so vital.”

According to the announcement, nearly one-third of Americans were born after September 11, 2001. In an effort to ensure that the country’s next generation understands the attack’s impact, the initiative plans to particularly focus on eighth graders.

“I’m grateful for our partnership with the 9-11 Memorial & Museum as we work together to ensure that ‘Never Forget’ remains a promise passed from one generation to the next,” Menin said in a statement.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani has also announced two executive orders ahead of the 25th anniversary officially making Sept. 11 a Day of Remembrance and Service in an effort to strengthen the City’s emergency preparedness.

“I am honored to establish the City’s first Day of Remembrance and Service on September 11th to remember those we lost on that horrific day and the first responders, families and City workers whose lives were irrevocably changed in the aftermath. Through this Executive Order, we are calling on New Yorkers to honor their memory through service and deep reflection,” Mamdani said in a statement.

The first executive order, which establishes the Day of Remembrance and Service, directs city administration to hold a moment of silence in honor of those who were killed on 9-11 and those who have had related health consequences since.

The order also encourages city agencies to hold memorial ceremonies, educational programming and other activities in honor of those lost.

The Mayor’s Office has committed to work with NYC Service to promote community service and volunteer opportunities on the Day of Remembrance.

According to the Mayor’s Office announcement, similar Days of Remembrance exist at State and Federal levels, but this is the first such action taken by a New York City mayor.

“We must also recognize that remembrance carries a responsibility to strengthen our city, protect New Yorkers and ensure that government is prepared to deliver for people no matter the circumstances. ‘Never Forget’ is not a slogan. It is a commitment that we must carry forward through action. And that is precisely what these two Executive Orders demonstrate.”

The second Sept. 4 executive order aims to strengthen and modernize the City’s Continuity of Operations planning for the first time since 2007.

By establishing New York City’s first Continuity and Mission Assurance Team, the order works to ensure that the city government can deliver essential services to protect New Yorkers during an emergency.