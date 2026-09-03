City Council Secured 9-11 Funding That Aims to Educate Next Generation

Ahead of the 25th anniversary of 9/11, New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin joined other Council Members to announce a new $1 million initiative to fund free field trips to the 9/11 Memorial & Museum for middle school children.

“As we approach the 25th anniversary of September 11, it is more important than ever that a new generation of New Yorkers understands what happened that day and carries forward the stories of those we lost,” Menin said in a statement.

Funding will go toward guided, self-guided and virtual field trips to the museum alongside other educational programming.

The initiative will also provide free audio guides for New York City student groups with educators receiving access to the 9/11 Anniversary Digital Learning Experience and related training.

“The 9/11 Memorial & Museum is committed to our mission to commemorate the 2,977 individuals killed on 9/11, educate the next generation on what happened, and inspire visitors with stories of service and heroism,” said Beth Hillman, President and CEO of the 9/11 Memorial & Museum in a statement. “There are 100 million Americans alive today who are too young to remember 9/11, and that’s why our educational programming is so vital.”

According to the announcement, nearly one-third of Americans were born after September 11, 2001. In an effort to ensure that the country’s next generation understands the attack’s impact, the initiative plans to particularly focus on eighth graders.

“I’m grateful for our partnership with the 9/11 Memorial & Museum as we work together to ensure that ‘Never Forget’ remains a promise passed from one generation to the next,” Menin said in a statement.