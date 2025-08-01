x
City in Mourning for Four Victims of Midtown Massacre

The victims included an NYPD officer, a security guard, a Blackstone Group executive and a rising star at Rudin Management. Mayor Adams ordered flags to be lowered to half mast across the city for an indefinite period.

345 Park Ave. /
| 01 Aug 2025 | 04:36
    Final salute for Police Officer Didarul Islam from (l. to r.) Gov. Kathy Hochul, Mayor Eric Adams, NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch, deputy mayor Kaz Daughtry and NYPD top brass in the Bronx on July 31. ( Photo: NYC Mayor’s photography office)
    Victims of the July 28 Mass Shooting (Clockwise from upper left): Julia Heyman; Aland Etienne; Wesley LaPatner, NYPD Officer Didarul Islam. ( Photos (clockwise): LinkedIn, Facebook, NYPD, Hewitt School Instagram)
    Woman holds a yellow balloon with a handwritten note, “LOVE ONE ANOTHER” on July 31st on the growing makeshift memorial outside 345 Park Ave. where a crazed gunman killed four innocent people and then took his own life on July 28. ( Photo: Keith J. Kelly)
    Flag is folded to present to the family of Police Officer Didarul Islam following his funeral in the Bronx on July 31. He was one of four slain in the midtown tower massacre on July 28. ( Photo: NYC Mayor’s Photography Office)
    Police helicopters fly overhead as NYPD officer bear the coffin of their brother, Didarul Islam following his funeral in the Parkchester section of the Bronx on July 31. ( Photo: NYC Mayor’s Photography Office)
    Mayor Eric Adams on July 29 ordered flags at municipal offices across the five boroughs to fly at half-staff after a crazed gunman the preceeding day killed four innocent people inside a midtown Manhattan office tower. ( Photo: Michael Appleton/Mayor’s Photography Office)
    Dan Beazley said he drove in a pick up truck with the huge wooden cross from his home outside Detroit to comfort mourners at the makeshift memorial outside 345 Park Ave. where a crazed gunman shot and killed four innoncent victims on July 28. ( Photo: Keith J. Kelly)
    A torrential downpour on July 30 did not stop a steady stream of mourners to place flowers at the makeshift memorial to the four victims on the shooting outside 345 Park Ave. near E. 51st St. ( Photo: Keith J. Kelly)
    Wreaths of white roses are set up at an interfaith prayer memorial in Braynt Park on July 29 for the victims of the attack in midtown Manhattan a day earlier in which four innocent victims were killed by a deranged gunman. ( Photo: Keith J. Kelly)
    Mourners gathered in Bryant Park on July 29 to remember the four victims killed when a gunman armed with AR-15 style assault rifle invaded 345 Park Ave. and opened fire. ( Photo: Michael Appleton/Mayor’s Photography Office)
    A city begins to mourn in a prayer service held in Bryant Park on July 29 for the four victims who were killed by a gunman who invaded a mid-town officer tower on July 28. ( Photo: Gov. Kathy Hochul Office/Flickr)
    A mourner at a prayer vigil in Bryant Park on July 29 holds aloft a photo of Didarul Islam, the NYPD officer who was working a side gig as a security guard when he became victim number one of crazed gunman Shane Tumaura. ( Photo: Michael Appleton/Mayor’s Photography Office)
    Mayor Eric Adams and NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch at a multi-faith prayer service in Bryant Park on July 29, the day after the massacre in a mid-town office building at 345 Park Ave. ( Photo: Michael Appleton/Mayor’s Photography Office.)
    Aland Etienne ( Photo: Facebook)
    Wesley LaPatner ( Photo: Blackstone/Linkedin)
    Julia Heyman ( Photo: Linkedin)
    Police Officer Didarul Islam ( Photo: NYPD)
    A sign at St. Bart’s Church, directly across the street from the scene of the mass shooting on July 28, offers comfort. Flags outside 345 Park AVe. can be seen flying at half mast. ( Photo: Keith J. Kelly)

A yellow balloon with the hand written note “LOVE ONE ANOTHER” twisted in the wind at the growing makeshift memorial outside 345 Park Ave. where a crazed gunman killed four innocent people on July 28 before turning the gun on himself.

The dead represented a mosaic of New York. Two graduated Ivy League colleges and went to high powered companies, one in finance one in real estate. One was an NYPD officer who emigrated Bangladesh and another a security officer who hailed from Haiti.

An estimated 15,000 people, many of them white gloved police officers, turned out for the funeral of Didural Islam at a mosque in the Parkchester section of the Bronx. “He was a son of two cities, born in Salat, Bangladesh, called to New York at the age of 20 by the promise of a better life, and he would build that life and fulfill that promise through service,” Tisch said. He had started out as a school safety agent before entering the police academy.

Islam was a 36 year old father of two who was picking up some extra money by working in uniform in a side gig as security in the office tower at 345 Park Ave. He and his wife were expecting their third child.

He became the first victim of Shane Tamura, the 27-year-old Las Vegas man and one time high school football star who started the city’s worst mass shooting in 25 years around 6:30 p.m. on July 28. A three-page suicide note that cops found in Tamura’s pocket after he killed himself, claimed he was suffering from CTE or Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, a traumatic brain injury that he attributed to his years playing high school football.

Adams said the killer apparently picked 345 Park Ave. because it is the headquarters of the NFL, which in his suicide note, Tamura blamed for not doing enough to combat the injury which is tied to high impact collisions in contact sports. NYPD Commissioner Tisch at press conference late on July 28 as sthe city was still learning details about the horror said of Islam. “He died as he lived, a hero.”

Funeral services were also held at the Central Synagogue on the Upper East Side for Wesley LaPatner, the 43 year old CEO of Blackstone Real Estate Investment Trust. “There is a gaping Mount Everest size hole in my life right now,” said her husband Evan Harris LaPatner. She is survived by a teenage son and a 14 year old daughter who also gave a heart breaking eulogy to her mom. “My mom was like a rock and every time after school someone said something mean or if something happened, I would talk to her and couldn’t talk to anyone else.” said her daughter.

There were many other somber occassions across the city. One person drove all the way from Detroit, MI, to hold a lifesized wooden cross and join mourners in prayer at the makeshift memorial at the corner of Park Ave. and East 51st St. The street is also known as Jack Rudin Way, named for the philanthropist and real estate developer. The firm is headquartered at 345 Park Ave. The final victim, 27 year-old Julia Heyman, who was killed on the 33rd floor, was a rising assciate at the firm.

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch, Mayor Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul started the morning after by attending roll call in the 47th Pct in the Bronx where Islam was based.

A multi-faith prayer service held by Mayor Eric Adams in Bryant Park drew hundreds of mourners the evening after the shootings.

Flags are being dipped for the foreseeable future at all municipal buildings in the city.

“As a mark of respect for the memory of NYPD Officer Didarul Islam who died in the line of duty and the multiple victims of the mass shooting in Midtown Manhattan at 345 Park Avenue yesterday, I’ve ordered all flags on all city buildings and stationary flagstaffs throughout the five boroughs to be lowered to half-staff until further notice,” Mayor Adams said.

“Words cannot express the devastation we feel,” the Blackstone Group said in a statement said in a statement about LaPatner, who had graduated from Yale and returned often. “She was brilliant, passionate, warm, generous, and deeply respected within our firm and beyond.”

Tisch said at a Bryant Park ceremony that she knew LaPatner through their shared work at the Jewish philanthropic foundation, UJA-Federation of New York where Tisch’s mother and LePatner are board members. At the Bryant Park service, an emotional Tisch, the toll of the past 24 hours telling on her face mentioned “my beautiful friend Wesley.”

Also lost was Aland Etienne, a union member of 32BJ SEIU, who emigrated from Haiti. He was working as a security guard on the ground floor. He is survived by five siblings, a son and a daughter in the Domnican Republic.

Deputy Mayor of Public Safety Kaz Daughtry said in an appearance on “Good Day New York” on Fox 5 on July 30 that Etienne was attempting to reach a switch that would have stopped all elevator service preventing the assassin from reaching a higher floor when he was killed.

“This tragedy speaks to the sacrifice of security officers who risk their lives every day to keep New Yorkers and our buildings safe,” said Manny Pastreich, President of 32BJ SEIU. “Every time a security officer puts on their uniform, they put their lives on the line,” Pastreich said. “Aland Etienne is a New York hero. We will remember him as such.”

Twenty-seven-year old Julia Heyman, who graduated magna cum laude from Cornell in 2020, returned there recently for a five year reunion. She was a graduate of Riverdale Day School in the Bronx and an associate at the real estate firm Rudin Management.

She became the final victim of the gunman who apparently went to the wrong floor looking for the NFL offices. After shooting Heyman, Tamura shot himself in the chest and died of the self-inflicted wound.

Brian Carver and Cat Crocker, the co-deans at Riverdale Day School said in a statement that Hyman stood out for her “modesty and humility, her desire to see others succeed, and her grit and tenacity in the face of adversity.” She was captain of the swimming, soccer and lacrosse teams in her senior year there.

Mourners continued to make their way to a makeshift memorial outside the 44-story tower where the four victims were killed.

Dan Beazley said he journeyed from Northville, MI, outside Detroit. He wheeled a huge wooden cross to the makeshift memorial. “I’ve been here since 9:30 this morning praying with people in this dark hour and hoping to see the dawn,” he said on July 30.

“He died as he lived, a hero.” NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch, speaking about slain police officer Didarul Islam.
“I’ve been here since 9:30 this morning praying with people in this dark hour and hoping to see the dawn.” Dan Beazley, who carried a huge wooden cross to the makeshift memorial outside 345 Park Ave. on July 30.