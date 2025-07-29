Cooling Centers Open, Pools Add Extra Hour as Heatwave Sends HHI to Triple Digits

Large-scale power outages have impacted over 1,000 New Yorkers across the five boroughs, as the city and Con Edison grapple with intense heat. In response to these conditions, NYC Emergency Management activated the city’s Heat Emergency Plan, urging citizens to stay indoors, maintain hydration, and look out for vulnerable neighbors, particularly older adults and those with chronic health conditions.

The Parks Department said it will keep city swimming pools open an extra hour until 8 p.m. on Thursday through Saturday, but with the city still grappling with a lifeguard shortage, there will be no extended hours on the city’s 14 miles of ocean beaches. Ocean beaches will be staffed by lifeguards from 10 a.m. and close at 6 p.m.

To ensure public safety, city officials advise residents to avoid strenuous activity during the hottest part of the day, which spans from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. For individuals working in elevated temperatures, hydration is key, with recommendations for water consumption every 15 to 20 minutes. Furthermore, wearing sunscreen with SPF 15 or higher and light, loose-fitting clothing is essential in these conditions.

As part of the Heat Emergency Plan, the city is coordinating efforts to open Cooling Centers across the five boroughs, providing safe, air-conditioned spaces for those seeking relief. Additionally, outreach efforts to assist people experiencing homelessness are being expanded. In conjunction with these measures, NYCEM has activated the Flash Flood Emergency Plan, anticipating thunderstorms and heavy downpours of up to 2 inches per hour this Sunday.

“New Yorkers know how to handle the heat—and so does your city government,” Mayor Eric Adams said. “We’re activating every resource to keep people safe, especially our most vulnerable neighbors. Cooling centers will be open, first responders will be on alert, and our teams will be actively engaging throughout the five boroughs. Staying safe requires collective effort—so please take this seriously, stay cool, and look out for one another.”

In light of these dire conditions, Emergency Management Commissioner Zach Iscol emphasized that this is the fifth heat emergency of the season, with heat index values expected to climb to 105 degrees. Prolonged exposure to such heat can be particularly dangerous for older adults and individuals with health conditions. Thus, citizens are encouraged to limit outdoor activity and identify a Cool Option, whether it be a City cooling center, library, or the home of a friend or relative with air conditioning.

To further support energy conservation during this heatwave, Iscol advised residents to turn off lights and appliances when not in use, as well as avoid using major appliances during peak hours.

On the ground, residents of Manhattan have faced multiple minor incidents with Con Edison, ranging from power outages to burned wires. One notable issue occurred in the Little Dominican Republic/Fort George area, where 61 residents on Amsterdam Ave and W 186 St experienced a power outage. Fortunately, Con Edison promptly resolved the situation, restoring power by 4:00 PM.

The utility company has mobilized crews to maintain reliable service as temperatures are predicted to remain in the 90s this week, urging customers to be mindful of their energy consumption during this heatwave.

The intense weather has also disrupted the subway system; service on the B and C lines was suspended, while the M, F, E, A, D, and G lines faced significant delays. MTA President Demetrius Crichlow attributed these delays to both extreme heat and aging infrastructure.

As New York City braces for another round of intense heat, power crews, transit workers, and emergency responders will remain vigilant. It’s crucial for citizens to check in on vulnerable neighbors, stay hydrated, and take advantage of community resources to ensure everyone’s safety during this challenging season.