Crime Watch UWS 10.17.24

Arrest Made in Subway Mugging

A 49-year-old man told police that at 8:50 p.m. on Wednesday, October 2, he got off a northbound B train at the 103rd St. Station. A 19-year-old man approached and tried but failed to take his phone. The young man then took out a knife and slashed the older man in his right thumb while taking the victim’s backpack by force. The victim chased the suspect to 55 W. 100th St. and called police, who soon arrived and found the suspect on the third floor with the victim’s property in his possession. A knife was also recovered on his person. James Hardy was arrested and charged with robbery. The stolen items included the backpack and its contents, totaling $800.

Bar Employee Assaulted by Acquaintance

A 40-year-old male employee of a bar at 2662 Broadway at W. 101st St. said he was inside the establishment while it was closed, at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, October 2, when an individual entered through the unlocked front door and struck him in the back of his head with a wood stool, causing a laceration. The victim was treated on the scene and then taken to Mount Sinai Morningside for further observation. The victim told police he didn’t know why the suspect hit him, but apparently both individuals had been seen at the bar on the prior night and knew each other.

Schoolboy Injured by Fellow Student

Police reported that at 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, October 2, a 16-year-old boy was leaving school when he got picked up physically by an acquaintance–someone attending his school–and thrown to the ground, causing a fracture to his left arm and injuring his back. This incident took place outside 291 Central Park West at W. 89th St. The victim went to the hospital immediately after for treatment.

87-Year-Old Man Arrested after Attacking Wife

According to police, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 5, a 76-year-old woman got into a verbal dispute with her 87-year-old husband inside 4 W. 104th St. near Central Park West regarding her medical condition. The husband then picked up a metal rod and hit her with it multiple times. She sustained injuries including bruising and a small laceration to her arm, knee and back, while enduring substantial pain throughout her entire body. She was treated by EMS on the scene and taken to a hospital. She said that her husband had also placed a pillow on her head, obstructing her breathing for a few seconds, but she didn’t lose consciousness and her neck sustained no injuries. The husband, Irving Slesak, was arrested and charged with assault.

Woman Victimized in Fake Apartment Listing Scam

A 34-year-old woman told police that at 10:34 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, she contacted a man calling himself Marcus Jackson, who had listed an apartment at 205 W. 102nd St. between Amsterdam Ave. and Broadway, on the Facebook Marketplace. She decided to rent the apartment and transferred $2,900 on Sept. 21, using the bank information provided by Jackson, with the agreement that she would move into the apartment on Sept. 28. When she arrived at the apartment as scheduled, however, Jackson never showed up. She then went to the building’s leasing office, where it was confirmed that the apartment was currently being rented by someone else and that that property had been used in a scam before. The victim tried contacting Jackson again but without success.