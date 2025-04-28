Woman Mugs Woman in Chelsea; Penn Station Stabber Indicted

Cops from the 13th Precinct are on the lookout for a suspected woman mugger who targeted a senior woman in Chelsea recently.

It happened on Friday, April 18, 2025, at approximately 1:40am, in front of 575 Sixth Ave., a nine-story mixed-use building that sits on on the northwest corner of West 16th Street, adjacent to a downtown entrance to the 14th Street F / M subway station.

The victim, a 70-year-old female, was approached by an unidentified individual who forcibly removed the senior’s purse, causing her to fall to the ground.

The mugger then fled on foot westbound on West 16th Street to parts unknown.

The victim was transported by EMS to NYC Health and Hospitals/Bellevue in stable condition.

While an NYPD-provided still photo shows a youthful suspect likely in their 20s to 40s of indeterminate gender, with a dark complexion and long braided hair, video footage strongly suggests she isa black female with hair extensions. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, loose-fitting black pants, and black sneakers with white midsoles.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , or on X @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

DA Bragg Indicts Penn Station Stabber

Tyrone Massey, 39, was indicted on April 23 for an unprovoked stabbing in an early-morning attack inside Penn Station in late March.

Massey is charged in a New York State Supreme Court indictment with assault and attempted assault, both felonies, for the March 27 incident.

“As alleged, Tyrone Massey approached a stranger in Penn Station and slashed him without provocation,” said Manhattan District Attorney Bragg. “Violence has no place in our bustling transit system, and we will continue to collaborate with our law enforcement partners to hold violent offenders accountable. I hope the victim continues to heal from this terrifying attack.”

According to court documents and statements made on the record, on March 27, at approximately 2:48am, near the entrance of Penn Station and the 33rd Street escalators, Massey approached a 35-year-old man and slashed his neck area with a razor, without provocation.

After the slashing, the victim went down the escalators, where he was found by MTA police. The victim was treated, on scene, by EMTs for his injuries.