Crowds Gather in Murray Hill to Watch the Magnificent Manhattanhenge

Cameras blasted up, everyone trying to get the perfect picture of the perfect Manhattan sunset: it is Manhattanhenge. People wait in anticipation, lining up hours before the 8 p.m. sunset in order to preserve a spot for the phenomenon.

During this biannual event, the rectangular grid of Manhattan’s streets perfectly aligns with the blazing, setting sun. Crowds of people all over Manhattan gather to witness the sublimity of the sunset, with half-sun visible on May 28 and full-sun on May 29.

Despite misconceptions from elementary school science class, the Sun rises and sets in different positions every day, rising due east and setting due west only twice a year. While most cities across the world with a similar rectangular grid to Manhattan have specific dates for sun alignment, the skyscrapers in this city create a distinctly vertical and reflective effect making for ideal photographic scenery. It is advised to watch the Manhattanhenge as far east on the island as possible, while still having visibility of New Jersey across the Hudson River.

Straus News observed the Manhattanhenge half-sun on Thursday, May 28 from Tudor City Bridge on 42nd Street, directly across the United Nations Headquarters. ”I couldn’t care less about the Sun,” said John, a resident of Murray Hill who photographs people’s reactions day-of. He and his wife, Madalyn, observe Manhattanhenge every year with enthusiasm and awe, believing that the action is on the ground, not out into the horizon. “People from everywhere come,” said Madalyn.

In such a cosmopolitan city of constant bustle and noise, Manhattanhenge is a reminder that we live on a constantly moving, spinning sphere, and it revitalizes our connection to nature. Brother and sister Dan and Maya, while doing a city tour, spotted people gathering on the bridge. “It’s a once in a lifetime thing. Something in our lives is special,” said Dan, for whom this moment of alignment represents a spiritual connection between people. “The Sun is in alignment and our lives are too.” Maya and Dan spoke about the importance of cherishing such moments of natural alignment.

“I love the collective community and chaos that was like a big wave and went away,” said Mel House, an actor whose crew was shooting a feature film during Manhattanhenge. She thinks that 42nd Street should be closed for incoming traffic in order to enable an organized, local event with food trucks.

The crowd of people at Tudor City Bridge on May 28 made it nearly impossible for cars or pedestrians to pass by. Amidst the blaring car horns and people shoving through crowds, there was laughter and smiling among all who beheld the rare sunset. Manhattanhenge is a reminder of what this city is all about: admiration occurring alongside the chaos of NYC life.

If you missed this one, you won’t have long to wait for the next one. It occurs on July 12 at 8:21 p.m. and July 13 at 8:22 p.m. The best cross streets to watch are 14th Street, 34th Street, 42nd Street and 57th Street.