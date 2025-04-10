Deadly Helicopter Crash into Hudson Takes 6 Lives

Fifteen minutes after boarding a sightseeing helicopter at the Skyport in downtown Manhattan, six people including a family of five from Spain and a pilot, were killed when the chopper crashed upside down into the Hudson River.

The New York Helicopter took off on what should have been a routine tour of the majestic New York City skyline around 2:59 p.m. The Bell 206 helicopter first flew south toward the Statue of Liberty then north along the Manhattan shoreline to the George Washington Bridge before turning around about 3:08 p.m. before heading south along the New Jersey shoreline enroute back to the heliport in the Wall St. area.

New York State Senator Brad-Hoylman said the crash just off the coast of Hoboken, NJ meant that it averted a greater disaster “by minutes.”Video of the crash showed what appears to be the rotors of the separating from the fuselage while the helicopter plunged upside down into the Hudson.

It was firefighters from NYPD and FDNY who first reached the victims who crashed.close to the shore of Hoboken, NJ. ”Four victims were pronounced dead at the scene and two more were removed to local area hospitals where sadly both succumbed to their injuries,” said NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch at Pier 40 off of Houston St. in Greenwich Village with Mayor Eric Adams and other officials.

“Our hearts go out to the family of those who are on board and all six who were on board the helicopter,” Adams said...”sadly all six victims have been pronounced deceased.”

NYPD divers pulled four victims from the helicopter and FDNY pulled two other victims from the helicopter, according to Tisch.

The FBI and National Traffic Safety Board are investigating trying to piece together the facts to determine the cause of the crash that killed a businessman from Spain, identified as Augustin Escobar, CEO of Siemens in Spain, his wife and their three children aged 4, 7 and 11 years old. The sixth victim was the 36 year-old helicopter pilot.