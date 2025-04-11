Deadly Helicopter Crash into Hudson Takes 6 Lives, Including 3 Young Children

Less than 20 minutes after boarding a sightseeing helicopter at the Skyport in downtown Manhattan to celebrate two family birthdays, six people including a family of five from Spain and a pilot, were killed when the chopper crashed upside down into the Hudson River.

The helicopter from the New York Helicopter company took off on what should have been a routine tour of the majestic New York City skyline around 2:59 p.m. Shortly before 3:17 p.m. all on board died when the rotors appeared to separate from the fuselage and the helicopter plunged upside down into the icy Hudson River.

First responders from the FDNY and NYPD raced across the Hudson and reached the scene of the crash within minutes, but nobody could be saved.

“We know the ages of the young people involved — 4, 8 and 10 — and unfortunately the 8-year-old it was his birthday today, so this was probably part of a normal tourist attraction of seeing the city from the skyline, but just a real unfortunate situation,” said Mayor Eric Adams aon Fox 5’s “Good Day New York” on April 11, the morning after the fatal plunge.

The deceased were identified as as Augustin Escobar, CEO of Siemens in Spain, his wife, Merce Camprubi Montal, and their three children who in addition to the child who would have turned eight, included two other children, 4 and 10 years old. The sixth victim was the 36 year-old helicopter pilot from New York Helicopter who had not been identified at press time.

Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop wrote on X that Camprubi Montal was also celebrating her 40th birthday this week.

On the day of the tragic flight, the Bell 206 helicopter first flew south toward the Statue of Liberty then north along the Manhattan shoreline to the George Washington Bridge before turning around about 3:08 p.m. before heading south along the New Jersey shoreline seemingly heading back to the heliport in the Wall St. area.

According to reports, the pilot had radioed that he needed to refuel only moments before the helicopter plunged into the Hudson just off the coast of Hoboken, NJ shortly before 3:17 p.m.

New York State Senator Brad-Hoylman said the crash so close to the homes on land in Hoboken meant that it averted a greater disaster “by minutes.” He’s called for banning tourism helicopter flights around the city.

Mayor Adams, however, said he was not on board with that push.

“What we must do is make sure it’s safe, make sure it’s done correctly and make sure that all proper maintenance is put in place,” he said in his appearance of “Good Day New York.” “And so I’m not I’m not looking to stop or advocate to stop it from happening. Air travel is important. We’re get[ting] ready to move to electric helicopters. That is the way of the future. And so air travel is crucial to this city and we need to make sure it’s done safely.”

Video of the crash showed the rotors separating from the fuselage while the helicopter plunged upside down into the Hudson.

Michael Roth, CEO New York Helicopter said his whole company was “devastated” by the tragedy and wondered if there had been a bird strike which caused the rotors to break off from the helicopter or some other mechical malfunction which caused the rotors to jam and snap off.

It was firefighters from NYPD and FDNY who first reached the victims but were not able to save anyone.

“Four victims were pronounced dead at the scene and two more were removed to local area hospitals where sadly both succumbed to their injuries,” said NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch at press conference at Pier 40 off of Houston St. in Greenwich Village with Mayor Eric Adams and other officials on April 10.

“Our hearts go out to the family...and all six who were on board the helicopter,” Adams said at the initial press conference.

The FBI and National Traffic Safety Board are investigating trying to piece together the facts to determine the cause of the crash that killed the young family from Spain and the helicopter pilot. The 36 year-old helicopter pilot had not yet been identified at press time. The tail rotor and the main rotor appeared to snap off from the helicopter seconds before the crash.

“The federal government, they are extremely thorough in their investigation when you have crashes dealing with helicopters or airplanes,” Adams said on “Good Day New York.” “And so we are going to work with them, collaborate with them to find out exactly what happened here.”

It’s not the first time a Bell 206 had crashed. In