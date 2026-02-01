Dog Attacks Man & Man Stabs Man in Latest Subway Violence

They say a dog is a man’s best friend but what of the man who might also be maniac? This is but one of question posed by the recent account of a man siccing dog on another man during the course of a subway dispute. “Should dogs which are not also registered service animals be allowed in the subway?” is another question.

The New York City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the individual and his dog wanted in connection with an assault that occurred within the confines of the 13 Pct/Transit District 4. Details are as follows:

A 54-year-old male victim was inside the Union Square Subway Station when a verbal dispute ensued with an unidentified individual regarding the individual’s dog on Jan. 24 around 5:20 p.m.

The individual slapped the victim in the face, then removed the dog’s muzzle and ordered the dog to attack the victim.

The victim was bitten by the dog and sustained several lacerations to his left hand. The unidentified individual then fled the location on foot with the dog to parts unknown. EMS responded and transported the victim to NYU Langone Tisch Hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

The sought individual is described as a male. He was last seen wearing a black hat, camouflage jacket, blue jeans, and black shoes. The dog might be a pit bull, or a pit bull mix.

Subway Stabbing at Broadway-Lafayette

Cops are also asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the individual depicted in connection with an assault that occurred within the confines of the 5 Precinct / Transit District 4. Details are as follows:

A 51-year-old male victim was in the mezzanine area of the Broadway-Lafayette Station on Jan. 28 at approximately 5:11 a.m. when he got into a verbal dispute with an unidentified individual.

As the victim was exiting the station, a suspect approached the individual from behind and stabbed him multiple times in the back with a knife. The suspect then fled the location on foot, traveling in an unknown direction. EMS responded and transported the victim to NYC Health and Hospitals/Bellevue in stable condition.

The sought individual is described as a male with light complexion and in his 30s. He is approximately 6 feet, 4 inches tall. He was last seen wearing all black clothing.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on X @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.