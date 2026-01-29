Dog Bite Attorney Wants to Take A Bite Out Of Midtown

You’ve got a fur-riend in need.

Mack Press, who bills himself as The New York Dog Bite LawyerSM, has already opened five offices throughout New York State in addition to his HQ on Long Island, has just expanded into the heart of mid-town Manhattan.

He said his newest office, situated at 43 West 43rd Street, “is in response to client demand.”

The litigator is a three-decade career, said he aims to help those who have been attacked by dogs as well as advocate for the rehabilitation of animals that attack because he is a dog lover and a supporter of many animal rescue organizations. Press said he seeks to include “no kill” clauses in settlements and require training for aggressive dogs rather than euthanasia.

Press said he founded his canine-centric practice after he and his chocolate lab, Lucky, were viciously attacked by a loose dog. For several minutes, the dog owner shielded his pet and paid for it with more than 20 bites to his face, head, arms, legs, the loss of a front tooth, and the exacerbation of a prior back injury. Lucky underwent successful emergency surgery and is now healthy and happy he said in a recent interview with Straus News.

Around the same time of the 2025 attack, the New York State Court of Appeals ruled that a dog owner can be held liable, even if the dog had never bitten anyone before.

“This decision now incentivizes owners to control their pets and not allow them to run freely and attack other animals or humans,” Press said. It also means more victims are now eligible to receive compensation for injuries dating back three years.

Straus Media sat down with the dog and victim’s advocate to discuss the ongoing issue.

What’s your goal?

It’s more of a mission. I’m spreading responsible dog ownership, more than anything else. I want to help dog bite victims see the compensation that they deserve.

[The behavior of dog owners] is more than bad etiquette; it’s a lack of common courtesy.

On any given day, any dog in theory could hurt a person or another dog. If dog owners kept that in the back of their minds, everyone would be safer, and they’d be able to enjoy their dogs more.

There’s just total disregard for leash laws. [These dog owners] are not in the majority, but they’re causing the most damage. It’s that smaller group that puts everyone at risk.

What about dog owners who insist their dog doesn’t bite?

I find that maybe a third of dog bites occur after someone has already asked, “Is your dog dangerous?” and [the dog owner] either says nothing or hesitates or says the opposite.

People don’t want to admit that their dog might not be so easy to be around. You have to respect other people’s boundaries, and that seems to be the problem.

What percentage of cases are due to owner negligence?

Almost every dog attack that comes to me involves some level of negligence, meaning deviating from a general, reasonable standard of care. Dog bites happen much more than you think. I got two calls this week about pit bulls biting children’s faces.

Should pit bulls even be allowed to be pets?

I really take no political position on whether pit bulls should be allowed in society. There are certain breeds of dogs with different levels of aggression. Pit bulls and Rottweilers are generally seen to have more aggressive attitudes. People have to be, at the very least, ten times more careful.

Personally, I think all dogs can be great pets, but training is so important. It makes sure that everyone around you is safe, so you and your dog can have a productive, enjoyable life.

What are the most common misconceptions people have about dog bite cases?

The first is how often dog bites happen. There are so many people getting bitten. Easily 55 percent of dog bites are on children because they’re dog height. What do the dogs see? An eye-level thing you can bite.

Misconception two is that if you report a dog bite, the dog’s going to be put down. That’s not true. Reporting the case makes everyone safer. It’s probably the best route for the dog getting training. That’s what I want people to know.

I work with animal control to try to make appropriate arrangements for the owner to pay for training over euthanasia.

Most attacking-type behavior, I believe, is learned. We should at least give the dog the chance to unlearn that aggression.

Can you elaborate on your “Blame the owner, not the dog” motto?

It’s a simple expression, but it boils down to the fact that a dog is a simple creature at heart and wants to eat, be loved, and run around. Any aggression and meanness, it somehow comes from humans, not from the dog itself. Without human interaction, I think you wouldn’t see that.

How many dog attack cases actually go to a jury verdict?

The majority of cases end up settling, especially since the new law went into effect. That changed the whole paradigm. Insurance companies are much quicker now to pay out on [a homeowner’s or renter’s] insurance policy. They could lose more by arguing.

Let’s talk about service dogs/emotional support dogs.

There are emotional service dogs out there without actual Service Dog records. What you’re seeing, and this is obviously my opinion on this, is people who are taking advantage of the loose laws we afford people who legitimately have disabilities. They are hurting the public’s opinion or the sentiment about the people who legitimately should have a service dog.

I’m not saying that an emotional support animal is not important. It’s very important. But how do you distinguish people who truly have emotional issues and need a dog from someone who says, “I just like having a dog, to not feel stressed”?

The state government would have to step up and make some sort of ruling and then enforce it. It’s an amorphous standard right now.

After you request that a dog owner contain their pet, and they wave you off and say, “Relax,” or some other condescending retort, how do you handle this dismissiveness?

As in any human interaction, be polite, but firm in your request. What you shouldn’t do is argue, even if their dog is friendly. Never escalate emotionally or aggressively approach the person. Dogs protect their owners. That’s the surest way to get bitten.

We have a lot of dogs in our society. They’re a big part of our culture. People have to learn to responsibly care for them.

For more information, call 1 (833) 8-DOGBITE (833-836-4248) or visit www.NYDogBite.com.

Lorraine Duffy Merkl, a literary and culture correspondent, is the author of the novel “The Last Single Woman In New York City.”