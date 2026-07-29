Dog Stolen on F Train: Cops Hunt Suspect Who Boarded on LES

The NYPD wanted flyer, affixed to a column on the the 2nd Avenue subway platform, was so shocking, this reporter saw a man stare at it for what seemed like minutes before he went over to read it himself. Then he too was shocked: A dog stolen on the F train?!

Above two photographs of young white male in a white Knicks hat, his identity unknown, the flyer read:

WANTED FOR PETIT LARCENY OF ANIMAL — PERPETRATOR — PROBABLE CAUSE TO ARREST

On July 20, 2026, at approximately 2:08 a.m. the above pictured perpetrator removed the Complainant / Victim’s dog from the southbound F train at the Bergen Street subway station in the confines of Transit District 30 / 76th Precinct.

Perp entered at the 2nd Avenue F subway station in the confines in of the 9th Precinct / Transit District 4.

Anyone with information regarding the above subject, please notify Det. Roshan Patel at 718-287-3239 or Detective Borough Brooklyn North at 718-963-5333.

Police sources subsequently offered that the victim as a 61-year-old male and he’d been sleeping on the train and didn’t realize the dog was gone until he reached Surf Avenue in Coney Island.

Where the suspect exited the subway system is presently unknown.

Perp in a Knicks Hat

Besides the shock of the early morning dognapping, surveillance photos of the suspect wearing a Knicks hat was bracing reminder that, even outside the post-game chaos zones of Madison Square Garden and Times Square, not all Knicks fans are beneficient.

The suspect is a described as a light complexioned white male with short dark hair and a lean, athletic build in his 20s. Besides the white Knicks hat, he was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, blue shorts, two AirPod-like earphones and backpack with black straps. In one photo, he’s holding a soda or other canned drink in his right hand, a smart phone in his left.

The name and breed of the dog was not disclosed but dog experts consulted by Straus News believe it’s most likely a type of husky.

Wanted flyers concerning this incident have also been soon at the Bergen Street stop on the F train.