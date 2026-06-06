Downtown Firefighter Awarded Medal for Courageous Water Rescue

On March 31, 2025, the East River was not forgiving. Freezing winter temperatures and a rushing current demanded that Lieutenant James M. Corey save an incapacitated victim from drowning.

An ongoing construction project and seawall made rescuing the exhausted victim in the fast moving current in the East River even more difficult.

Corey, who at the time was a firefighter but has since been promoted to Lieutenant, and his team, consisting of Lieutenant Louis Chan and Firefighter Wilson Lam, among others, had responded with Engine Company 9 and Ladder Company 6 when they heard news about a person in the East River near the Manhattan bridge.

Members of Ladder 6 tossed a life-saving ring toward the worn out victim with hopes of hoisting him up along the sea wall using a rope tether on the ring.

However, about three quarters of the way up, the victim suddenly lost hold of the flotation device, falling back into the freezing water. Corey, the primary water rescuer for this mission, immediately dove into the river.

He managed to bring the now incapacitated victim back to the seawall where Engine 9 and Ladder 6 had deployed a portable ladder. Corey remained positioned at the base of the ladder to ensure the victim did not fall back into the freezing water.

The victim was able to lifted from the East River, and Engine 9 provided urgent medical care before he was transported to a hospital by EMS.

“If not for the actions of the members, especially firefighter Corey, the results of this call could have been devastating,” said Captain Andrew Brown when Corey was awarded the Firefighter Kevin C. Kane Medal as part of the 157th FDNY Medal Day at City Hall on June 3.

“Lieutenant Corey demonstrated decisive and methodical action by braving the icy water and harsh current of the East River to rescue the victim,” said Brown.